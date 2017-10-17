Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Optimistic About Foster, Williams In Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field this coming Sunday and as usual, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of his team during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin named four players who are currently dealing with injuries ahead of the team’s Week 7 home game against the Bengals with the first one being tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

“From an injury standpoint, Marcus Gilbert re-injured his hamstring,” Tomlin said. “He’s down there getting treatment right now. I don’t know what this week holds for him. Obviously, we’ll let his availability and participation in practice be our guide there.”

Gilbert re-injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had previously missed the team’s last three games before returning on Sunday. If Gilbert is unable to play Sunday against the Bengals then Chris Hubbard will start again in his place at right tackle.

Tomlin next addressed the status of guard Ramon Foster (back), who missed Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with his injury.





“Optimistic about Ramon Foster’s participation coming off the game missed,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “Again, we’ll watch him during the early portions of the week.”

The Steelers currently have two injured inside linebackers in Vince Williams (hip) and Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and Tomlin updated the status of both players on Tuesday as well.

“Vince Williams had a hip injury, optimistic about him, but we’ll watch him in terms of how he works this week along with Tyler,” Tomlin said. “Tyler’s got a shoulder. With Vince and Tyler at the same position, that bears watching in terms of the rotations and availability there. We’ll get clarity there I’m sure later in the day and as we get into tomorrow.”

The Steelers first official injury report of Week 7 will be released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice.