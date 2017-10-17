Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Optimistic About Foster, Williams In Week 7

    By Dave Bryan October 17, 2017 at 11:42 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field this coming Sunday and as usual, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of his team during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

    Tomlin named four players who are currently dealing with injuries ahead of the team’s Week 7 home game against the Bengals with the first one being tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

    “From an injury standpoint, Marcus Gilbert re-injured his hamstring,” Tomlin said. “He’s down there getting treatment right now. I don’t know what this week holds for him. Obviously, we’ll let his availability and participation in practice be our guide there.”

    Gilbert re-injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had previously missed the team’s last three games before returning on Sunday. If Gilbert is unable to play Sunday against the Bengals then Chris Hubbard will start again in his place at right tackle.

    Tomlin next addressed the status of guard Ramon Foster (back), who missed Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with his injury.


    “Optimistic about Ramon Foster’s participation coming off the game missed,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “Again, we’ll watch him during the early portions of the week.”

    The Steelers currently have two injured inside linebackers in Vince Williams (hip) and Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and Tomlin updated the status of both players on Tuesday as well.

    “Vince Williams had a hip injury, optimistic about him, but we’ll watch him in terms of how he works this week along with Tyler,” Tomlin said. “Tyler’s got a shoulder. With Vince and Tyler at the same position, that bears watching in terms of the rotations and availability there. We’ll get clarity there I’m sure later in the day and as we get into tomorrow.”

    The Steelers first official injury report of Week 7 will be released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Sam Clonch

      About to get a Steven Johnson sighting!!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      As a person and a teammate, I love The Big Ragu. But I can’t be the only one thinking to myself about how our games have been positively impacted by BJ Finney. I’d kinda like to see more 6 O-Lineman with Ben, Bell and Brown, as the 7-8-9, and then Bryant and Schuster. 3-Wide, with Bell and the heavy. I know it has been used, but I’d like to see it more and more. Use that personnel and then sometimes shift Bell out and go four-wide, no TE. Good things seem to happen with Finney on the field. And with teams with good defenses up front, I’d like to see them get past our starting 5 PLUS Finney.

    • sixnine

      Bell always seems to go off when Finney is in there…he is a very good replacement

    • SteelersDepot

      Signed with Ravens today

    • Joseph DeFazio

      Moats maybe gets a little work at ILB this week as a safety net. You could call up a PS player but who do you cut?

    • Danny Porter

      I agree. 67 brings the pain

    • Joseph DeFazio

      He is the “hair apparent” (credit to Christopher Moltisanti of the Sopranos) and I am comfortable with 67 in there, but still think Foster is a tick better, especially in pass pro.

    • Sam Clonch

      Are you effing KIDDING ME?