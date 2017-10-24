Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Tuitt, Gilbert Might Both Be Available For Lions Game

    By Dave Bryan October 24, 2017 at 11:42 am


    The 5-2 Pittsburgh Steelers will play the 3-3 Detroit Lions on the road Sunday and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin went over the health of his team ahead of that contest during his weekly press conference.

    Tomlin started his rundown of injured players by talking about defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), both of whom missed Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with their injuries.

    “Stephon Tuitt and Marcus Gilbert could be both put in the same category,” Tomlin said. “They may be available to us this week. We’ll give those guys an opportunity to work and we’ll evaluate that work. If it’s above-the-line, we’ll leave the door open for those guys.”

    Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) experienced concussion-like symptoms after Sunday’s game against the Bengals and Tomlin said Tuesday that he’s currently in protocol.

    “He’ll be evaluated appropriately,” Tomlin said of the rookie wide receiver. “We’ll keep an eye on that and inform you as we get information.”


    Tomlin also addressed the knee injury that tight end Vance McDonald suffered during Sunday’s game.

    “I think that it can be characterized as a bruise, but it may affect his availability at the early portions of the week and maybe even his effectiveness,” Tomlin said of McDonald. “If it does, then obviously we’ll do whats appropriate there.”

    The Steelers first injury report of week 8 will be released on Wednesday after the team practices.

    • alevin16

      JuJu has a concussion? I am guessing MB tried to knock him out for this upcoming game 😀

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice to get Gilbert and Tuitt back. McDonald’s probably out this week

    • Balok’s Plight

      Gilbert has been stealing his paycheck this year – time to work big fella!

    • deuce_seven

      Juju was Tweeting this morning. Might no be a big deal.

    • John Westbrook

      Let’s keep Gilbert out this week, bring him back week 10.

    • gdeuce

      JuJu also went to a haunted house last night, so it can’t be that bad

    • Cullen James Riley

      And the dude is 20. Not that concussions should be taken lightly, but he is a young dude. He’ll likely come back quickly from this just like he did in the preseason.

    • LucasY59

      Gilbert and Tuitt should take extra rest and come back as healthy as possible after the bye IMO

      kinda worried about Juju, concussions seem to be a common issue with him, I like that he plays physical and tough but his head doesnt seem to respond well to that type of playing style

      McDonald would be nice to get back he was just starting to contribute so any time lost with him will only hold him back more

    • LucasY59

      yeah but concussion symptoms twice in a fairly short time period is concerning