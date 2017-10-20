Steelers LB Bud Dupree Fined $24,309 For Roughing Chiefs QB Alex Smith

It’s a fine Friday in Pittsburgh.

Several Pittsburgh Steelers players were fined this week for illegal acts in Sunday’s road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and outside linebacker Bud Dupree was one of them.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Dupree was fined $24,309 for his roughing the passer penalty that he incurred during Sunday’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Dupree’s late hit on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith happened with 34-seconds remaining in the first half during a second down and 21 play. Dupree hit Smith in his head and neck area just after the quarterback had intentionally grounded the football.

Dupree was also fined last season for hitting Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore in the head and neck area during last year’s AFC Wild Card game. That hit on Moore reportedly cost the linebacker $18,231.





While it’s yet to be reported, Dupree will likely appeal his latest fine.