Steelers Make $25K Donation To Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have partnered up with the Pittsburgh Pirates to donate $25,000 towards cleanup and relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

We have joined forces with the @Pirates by pledging $25,000 to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.https://t.co/iInXr1HnEX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2017

The Pirates have spent the past several days working with the city to provide items the island needs. In total, the Pirates collected more than 450,000 pounds of food and other items. They also raised more than $200,000.





“This effort was inspired by the memory of Roberto Clemente and the fact that the people from his home country are in such desperate need for help,” Pirates’ Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. “I feel Roberto would be proud to see his Pirates organization and the people of Pittsburgh rally together so strongly to assist in the relief efforts.”

Two days.

One mission.

An overwhelming response by Pittsburgh.

Pirates & @FedEx ready to help Puerto Rico ➡ https://t.co/yQfCrAnbDc pic.twitter.com/SIf5UKx6Qr — Pirates (@Pirates) October 4, 2017

If you’d like to donate, you can do so at a variety of places, including here at United For Puerto Rico.