Hot Topics

    Steelers Make $25K Donation To Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

    By Alex Kozora October 4, 2017 at 02:25 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have partnered up with the Pittsburgh Pirates to donate $25,000 towards cleanup and relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

    The Pirates have spent the past several days working with the city to provide items the island needs. In total, the Pirates collected more than 450,000 pounds of food and other items. They also raised more than $200,000.


    “This effort was inspired by the memory of Roberto Clemente and the fact that the people from his home country are in such desperate need for help,” Pirates’ Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. “I feel Roberto would be proud to see his Pirates organization and the people of Pittsburgh rally together so strongly to assist in the relief efforts.”

    If you’d like to donate, you can do so at a variety of places, including here at United For Puerto Rico.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • steeltown

      Nice to read positive news these days