    Steelers On Pace For Record Number Of Sacks

    By Alex Kozora October 4, 2017


    Blitzburgh is back?

    Well, maybe. After all, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t exactly been playing a murderer’s row of offenses so far – Cleveland, Minnesota, Chicago, and Baltimore. The NFL equivalent of a yawn. But to their credit, their pass rush has gotten the job done. And their on track for the most sacks they’ve ever put up in a season.

    Through the first quarter of the season, the defense has racked up 15 sacks. That’s good enough for second in the league, trailing only this Sunday’s opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Take off your shoes and do the math and that’s 60 for the entire season.

    This time a year ago, they had a lowly five. Four came in Week Four against the Kansas City Chiefs. A turnaround that can’t be overstated.

    The current record comes in at 55, done twice since sacks were officially tracked in 1982 – 1994 and 2001. In ’94, Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd tag-teamed to put up double-digits sacks each. And in 2001, Jason Gildon put up 12 sacks while rookie Kendrell Bell burst onto the scene, chipping in nine.


    Injuries may end up limiting the Steelers from having any individual player putting up 12 to 14 sacks. But that’s not a bad thing. The wealth has been spread around with nine players registering at least half a sack and four recording at least two. They’ve come from the defensive line, Cam Heyward tied for the team lead with three, the outside linebackers, T.J. Watt has a pair, and the secondary, where Mike Hilton and Joe Haden each have one.

    Keith Butler has been able to do it without feeling the obligation to blitz. Of those 15 sacks, Butler has only sent a blitz six times (by our definition) and by five times (by his definition, sending 5+). When they’ve been schemed, they’ve been schemed well, and Butler deserves credit for that in a year where some are questioning his future. But the key cogs have gotten home by themselves, too, something the team has wished, hoped, and prayed on for what feels like forever.

    Pittsburgh is also doing the little things. Finishing sacks; they probably whiffed on ten of those a year ago. Stephon Tuitt especially was a habitual defender. They’ve done well to contain the quarterback in the pocket. And they’ve straight up won their matchups. From Javon Hargrave rag-dolling Browns’ center J.C. Tretter to begin the year to Heyward doing the same to Ravens’ guard James Hurst this past week.

    The Steelers have pass rushers. It’s fun to think about. Fun to write out. It’s been awhile since I’ve been able to do that with honesty, sincerity, and without it being purely theoretical.

    Yes, they’re unlikely to actually reach 60 sacks. They’re going to face better offenses and quarterbacks who get the ball out quick; even Andy Dalton, who is probably just firing away in hopes to get the season over that much sooner. Somewhere in the 50’s is a more realistic goal.

    Even that will be an accomplishment to celebrate. It’s only been done once under Mike Tomlin, all the way back in 2008.

    2008. A year where the Steelers won the Super Bowl. Something else they’d like to repeat. The pressure and sacks they’re getting can take them to that goal.

    • Josh Gustad

      I predict 3 picks and 5 sacks this week. Bortles is gonna Bortle this weekend.

    • The Tony

      I hope you’re right, but three picks seems a little high.

    • Josh Gustad

      Definitely a bold prediction. I think being at home, we’ll blow them out.

    • It’s that kind of attitude that leads to posters being upset when they win like last week instead of enjoying it…

    • Josh Gustad

      What are you even talking about HardPunk?

    • Thinking we are going to blow them out is way too high of an expectation. High expectations are what leads to posters being upset after a 17 point divisional road victory.

      A very small margin of poster here enjoyed last weeks win. And those of us who tried to had to wade through garbage and nonsensical banter on here.

      Mark my words, this game will be closer than anticipated. Don’t sell Jax short, they pack a very under rated defense. I’m sure they are planning to come here to win.

    • RickM

      I think we’ll win, but I’ve given up knowing what margin will satisfy this fan base. For me it’s the same as always. You can’t carry extra points forward to the next week. Just win and hopefully stay healthy.

    • Josh Gustad

      HardPunk: Not sure when this site become so full negativity. Anytime anyone has anything positive to say or has a prediction, people comment like they were attacked personally. If I want to predict something and you disagree that’s fine. Tell me why you disagree but don’t be so whiny and pissy when doing so. Don’t waste your time with comments like your first one.

    • Josh Gustad

      Agree Rick. I think Jags might get some garbage time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we won by 14+.

    • I don’t care about satisfying a large population of the depot posters. Most of them are delusional anyway. An ugly win is still counts that same as a blow out right?

    • RickM

      Hope you’re right Josh. I’m trying to keep myself from being over-confident, but I would take your prediction in a heartbeat. My only fear is that they may be looking ahead mentally to the biggie in K.C. Hope not.

    • RickM

      Lol, very true about the ugly or blow-out wins. It’s irrelevant which it is in the win column. I hope you’re wrong that it’ll be close. But that’s the right mindset for the team to have for sure.

    • Josh Gustad

      Yeah Rick I don’t think NFL teams look ahead on the schedule. The season is so short and every game is so important. I think in leagues like the NBA, teams might certainly look ahead because regular season games aren’t as meaningful. The game could very well be close. We have a couple things on our side: home game, a defense that is playing very tough all around, and so many weapons on offense. Whether those weapons are utilized and Ben connecting on his passes (especially down the field) is going to play a huge role. Very excited for this weekend.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I wish the depot would break down the sacks like how many were cover sacks and how many were pressure sacks

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      With the talent this team has, it’s not unreasonable to expect them to blowout half the teams in the league, but the reality is it will likely be a competitive game.

    • And that is exactly why most of the posters have yet to enjoy a victory, they are too sour because the team didn’t meet their expectations.

      I saw on last week’s game thread “worst 3-1 team in NFL history.”

      Give me a break…

    • Matt

      i don’t care if they blow them out by 30 or win by 2… as long as they play hard and execute to the best of their ability. Defensive front 7 has done that, but the rest of the team has been shaky. Come out and punch them in the mouth. No more excuses and no more being unprepared for sub par teams. Play Steelers football and everyone will be happy. Play down to the competition and everyone will still be freaked out.

    • Is winning by 2 playing down to your opponent?

      I agree with most of what you said. I don’t buy into that thought process, sometimes other teams find ways to win. The loss to Chicago for instance, we had a lot of self inflicted wounds (early turnovers, muffed punt, bad penalties, time of possession) that we couldn’t overcome.

      But people hemming and hawing over 17 point victories against the Ravens and Vikes is ridiculous. If things went better, could they have been bigger point margins, sure. But enough went right to win by 3 scores, but that wasn’t enough for this spoiled community…

      Simply put this team will not play a perfect game any week, there is always things to correct and places to get better. And that goes for every team league wide, even the Pats.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That’s because the goal is a SB, not just winning a few games (we are spoiled in that regard). It’s frustrating because the offense should be leading the way for this team and they’re ranked in the bottom third of the league. The defense has been good, but they’re not winning anything unless the offense improves exponentially. I think it’s fair to expect a lot more from this team, but yea some people take it too far.

    • Josh Gustad

      Well said.

    • You can’t get to the playoffs much less the SB unless you win games. And last I checked they are doing just that.

      Answer me this hypothetical; say we are in the playoffs 3 months from now, does it really matter if we beat an opponent by 3 or 30 points in week 5?

    • Matt

      I don’t necessarily think that winning by 2 is playing down to the opponent. Jags could come out firing on all cylinders and play an exceptional game and we end up winning by 2 because we played well too!

      Just these guys have been very underwhelming lately. Ben particularly. Not sure if the OLine is getting the push we expect to see. Haley/Butler play calling is suspect.

      Watching some of the games they have lost lately (including last year regular season slide) they just didn’t come out and leave the game swinging like we are accustomed to them doing. Maybe its not that simple but they definitely don’t play their game all of the time and that is the most frustrating. They have a totally different mentality when they are the underdog.

      Anyone else agree?

    • I will say this; If the Jags come out on fire and hit on all cylinders, doesn’t that mean our defense didn’t play well? The offense has to play comeback and we win by 2 the narrative created by depot posters is “this defense is horrible, fire Bulter, fire Porter, fire Lake. They we saved by the late game heroics of Ben, Bell and AB.”