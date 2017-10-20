Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Fined $12,154 For Punching Goal Post Padding

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had a Sunday sparring session with the goal post following a touchdown run in his team’s Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and that short exchange of one-sided blows wound up costing him $12,154 in a fine, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bell fined $12,000 for celebration — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 20, 2017

Bell’s excessive celebration came immediately after he scored on a 3-yard run with 14:55 left in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and he was ultimately flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching the NFL logo on the goal post padding several times.





“That was spur of the moment,” Bell said a few days ago, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I did plan something, but I forgot once I scored. I had seen the goal post and had done some boxing. It was the first thing that came to my head.”

Bell also let it be known that he didn’t know that punching the goal post padding was deemed excessive celebrating.

“I wasn’t fully aware of that. Now I am,” Bell said Wednesday. “I just won’t use the goal post next time. Maybe I’ll use JuJu (Smith-Schuster).”