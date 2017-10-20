Hot Topics

    Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Fined $12,154 For Punching Goal Post Padding

    By Dave Bryan October 20, 2017 at 03:32 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had a Sunday sparring session with the goal post following a touchdown run in his team’s Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and that short exchange of one-sided blows wound up costing him $12,154 in a fine, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    Bell’s excessive celebration came immediately after he scored on a 3-yard run with 14:55 left in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and he was ultimately flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching the NFL logo on the goal post padding several times.


    “That was spur of the moment,” Bell said a few days ago, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I did plan something, but I forgot once I scored. I had seen the goal post and had done some boxing. It was the first thing that came to my head.”

    Bell also let it be known that he didn’t know that punching the goal post padding was deemed excessive celebrating.

    “I wasn’t fully aware of that. Now I am,” Bell said Wednesday. “I just won’t use the goal post next time. Maybe I’ll use JuJu (Smith-Schuster).”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      … and what is featured on an NFL Network commercial? Le’Veon Bell punching the goal post. Hypocrisy at its finest.

    • Dan

      Players’ ignorance of the rules falls on the coaches.

    • Dan

      I believe the rule is intended to keep the goal posts and any field equipment from possible damage and a potential game delay, but 15 yds plus a fine seems pretty harsh. Can’t imagine Bell’s jabs are all that powerful.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      In fairness, Le’Veon was not at camp when the refs reviewed the celebration rules.

    • Dan

      LOL, good point. His independent work out sessions, may have missed a lot of that book learnin part. Still cost the team 15 yards.