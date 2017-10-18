Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2017 regular season.

Le'Veon Bell has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.





Bell rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in the Steelers 19-13 Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and he also caught three passes in the game for another 12 yards. For the season, Bell has 706 total yards from scrimmage with 550 of those coming on the ground.

According to steelers.com, Sunday marked the fourth time Bell has rushed for over 150 yards in a regular season game. It was also the 16th time that he has rushed for 100 yards or more in his career, the fifth-most 100-yard games in Steelers history. Bell also broke a tie with Franco Harris for the most regular-season games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage in team history with 13 on Sunday against the Chiefs.

This marks the third time Bell has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, previously winning it Week 14 in 2014 and Week 14 of 2016.