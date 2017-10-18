Hot Topics

    Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

    By Dave Bryan October 18, 2017 at 08:44 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2017 regular season.


    Bell rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in the Steelers 19-13 Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and he also caught three passes in the game for another 12 yards. For the season, Bell has 706 total yards from scrimmage with 550 of those coming on the ground.

    According to steelers.com, Sunday marked the fourth time Bell has rushed for over 150 yards in a regular season game. It was also the 16th time that he has rushed for 100 yards or more in his career, the fifth-most 100-yard games in Steelers history. Bell also broke a tie with Franco Harris for the most regular-season games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage in team history with 13 on Sunday against the Chiefs.

    This marks the third time Bell has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, previously winning it Week 14 in 2014 and Week 14 of 2016.

    • srdan

      Chuuuuchuuuu

    • Wayne’O

      Good for Bell, now hopefully Haley sticks with the run game for the rest of the season. 200 yards rushing and 250 passing per game is the formula for success. A well balanced attack. 30-40 rushes, 25-30 passes.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, just run for 200 yards every game and put up 450 yards of offense. it’s so simple, should be easy.

    • The Tony

      Bell has yet to really stand out in the passing game. I’m still waiting for everything to click. He’s deadly

    • nikgreene

      he’s only won it 3 times?

    • nikgreene

      or, been named it…

    • WreckIess

      I can respect it because he was great this week, but I feel like they should’ve given it to AB after that game winner.

    • pcantidote

      I agree, but you see how things can end up with that formula — dominate the whole game but still have a chance to lose at the end. It isn’t perfect, but certainly turned out better than the 55 pass formula 😉

    • pcantidote

      WTF is the deal with punching the goal post being a penalty? I thought they were going to let these guys have some fun? I guess they just can’t help themselves with their rules. I can see the need for some rules maybe like the sexual references, etc., but punching the goal post? Really? Shame on Bell for not knowing better though.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t blame Bell for not knowing this one. Anyone have any idea what part of the rule he violated? Because if it’s for “violent acts” that’s BS. He was boxing, which is a sport, and not really decidedly more violent than the sport of football.