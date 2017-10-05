Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Named FedEx Ground Player Of The Week For Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had quite a game in his team’s Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens and that has now led to him being voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 4.

Bell, who touched the football 39 times in total in the Steelers 26-9 win over the Ravens, registered 186 yards from scrimmage in the game and scored two short rushing touchdowns. 42 of those yards came via four receptions.





Bell had a few long runs during Sunday’s game and he had his most success when running behind pulling offensive linemen. The Steelers former second-round draft pick now enters Week 5 of the season with the second-most touches in the NFL. Bell also leads all NFL running backs in total offensive snaps played entering Week 5.

For the season, Bell has 324 yards rushing and has scored three times on 87 total carries. He’s also now caught 17 passes for another 98 yards.

Bell has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week a few times already during his career and won the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award after the 2014 season.