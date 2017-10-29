Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Takes Shots At Bengals RB Joe Mixon On Twitter

After the Cincinnati Bengals lost this past Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers their rookie running back Joe Mixon made it clear that he didn’t like how he was used in that game.

“It’s frustrating. I feel like I’m seeing [Le’Veon Bell] got the ball 35 times, and I got it seven in the first half and then don’t touch the ball again,” Mixon said. “[Jeremy] Hill only got one touch in the second half. It’s frustrating to us running backs. We feel like we’re in the room and we feel like we’re part of the offense. If it worked in the first half, why not do it in the second?”

Mixon, however, didn’t stop there.

“Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than [Bell] did. Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can’t showcase nothing if I don’t get the ball. There’s nothing else I can say,” Mixon said.

It’s quite obvious that Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell saw those quotes from the Bengals running back based on a few tweets he had Sunday afternoon and prior to his team playing the Detroit Lions.





“For someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration,” Bell posted on Twitter while obviously watching the Bengals Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bell immediately took another shot at Mixon as well.

“Now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it,” the Steelers running back posted.

Mixon entered Week 8 with 235 yards rushing and a touchdown on 74 carries in addition to 14 receptions for another 98 yards. In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Colts the rookie running back only had 16 rushing yards on 6 carries. He did, however, catch two passes for 83 yards.

The Bengals, by the way, trailed the Colts 13-10 at halftime.

for someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it.. — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017