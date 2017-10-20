Hot Topics

    Steelers S Mike Mitchell Also Fined For Hit On Chiefs RB Charcandrick West

    By Dave Bryan October 20, 2017 at 03:16 pm


    It was reported Thursday afternoon that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was fined $48,620 this week by the NFL for his Sunday low hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith but as it turns out, that amount was for another hit of his during the Week 6 game.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mitchell was fined $48,620 for his second quarter hit on Chiefs running back Charcandrick West. Mitchell was also fined for his hit on Smith in the third quarter of that game but that only cost him $9,115. That amount coincides with the fine amount for a late hit.


    Presumably, Mitchell’s fine for hitting West was for him hitting a defenseless player and the amount is double the $24,309 for such an infraction because Mitchell is a repeat offender. Mitchell was not flagged for his hit on West during Sunday’s game.

    In total, Mitchell has apparently been fined $57,735 this week and as he said on Thursday, he plans on appealing.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Why no fine for the hit on Bell when he was held up by two players then hit by a third while refs whistled play dead?

    • Charles Mullins

      That’s a crock he is still moving the pile forward. If Mitchell doesn’t come in there is chance that he can break that tackle. He should appeal. Both him and Shazier hit him in the head because it’s literally the only thing you can hit. His body is in a position that does not allow you to hit anything else.

    • Richard Edlin

      So, he’s fined less for the Smith hit (which was possibly accidental) than Bell got for hitting the padding. That sounds fair.

      So does the much bigger fine for the RB hit. Held in a defenceless position and this one wasn’t accidental; he could have withdrawn or made contact elsewhere.

    • Dan

      No supposed to hit with the crown of your helmut, but yeah Shazier should be fined the same. The league can’t get calls regarding catches, fumbles and bondaries right, but gee they sure know how to divy out the fines.

    • Tom Fenoglia

      The Steelers should be fining him for sucking….he gets more fines than tackles. Whiffed on the easy sack, grabbed Smith’s facemask(not called) and the proceeded to hit him low and late for what should have been a second personal foul on the play! Mitchell should have had the hat trick on this day…3 personal fouls in one game…I wish they would have suspended him so Tomlin would be forced to start somebody else! I’m a Steelers fan by the way but this is getting old with Mitchell. His thug ball style and never playing the ball or wrapping up is getting old! All they need to solidify the defensive backfield is for him to be replaced. Burns, Hagen and Davis are all good athletes and football players. Those 3 are very versatile and interchangeable…Mitchell is a headhunter period. He can’t play the ball, blitz, cover, take good angles to make a tackle or wrap up. Outside of that he’s great!!!!

    • Charles Mullins

      When Shazier hits him head to head his head is literally at knee level and Shazier Kinda sort of hit him with the shoulder…. At least it goes to charity…