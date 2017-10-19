Hot Topics

    Steelers S Mike Mitchell Fined $48,620 For Hit On Chiefs QB Alex Smith

    By Dave Bryan October 19, 2017 at 11:22 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was penalized Sunday for a low hit from behind on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and on Thursday it’s being reported that he will pay dearly for it.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL has fined Mitchell $48,620 for his late hit on Smith. Mitchell also will reportedly appeal the fine.


    Mitchell’s hit on Smith came late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after the quarterback had escaped pressure and passed the football to running back Kareem Hunt. While Mitchell has since said him being tripped by Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo is what led to him hitting Smith in his lower body and from behind, the league still viewed it as a finable offense and one that the safety could have avoided just the same.

    “If you watch the tape, I’m even trying to turn my body as I’m falling,” Mitchell said a few days ago. “Alex is back pedaling into me, I wasn’t even going in the direction of Alex. He’s actually throwing it and fading away. There are a lot of things that go into the play that make it an accident you don’t want to see.”

    Smith, however, viewed Mitchell’s hit differently.

    “I felt like it was extremely late,” Smith said earlier this week of Mitchell’s hit. “I felt there was nothing done there to avoid contact. It was really low from the backside. I thought it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback.”

    Previously, Mitchell has reportedly been fined three times during his career with two of these being for illegal hits and that’s probably why his fine amount of $48,620 is as high as it is as he’s considered a repeat offender.

    • NimbusHex

      Chickillo is an outside linebacker, and former defensive end. Obviously
      he is way bigger and stronger than Mike Mitchell, who appeared to be
      off-balance when the push from Chickillo came. I’m not saying Mitchell
      shouldn’t be fined, but possibly split the fine between Mitchell and
      Chickillo. Definitely should not be a suspension.

    • Grant Humphrey

      If Mitchell did this to Tom Brady he would’ve been suspended

    • The Tony

      This is a league that protects QBs

    • capehouse

      Not sure I consider Mitchell a cheap shot artist, and Chickillo did push him in the shoulder, but I also wouldn’t put it past him to use that push as a springboard to get a hit in on Smith.

    • 70’s Fan

      Unless that QB is named Ben or Cam, then no so much. But especially so if that QB is named Tom.

    • NW86

      Dave’s all-22 shot pretty clearly showed Chick stepping on Mitchell’s back foot and tripping him up. Nobody’s fault, it just happens sometimes in football when everyone is going full speed for the same spot. BS fine that was based more on the outside noise than on the play itself. Unfortunately, the “appeal” is still heard by the NFL, so it will be upheld. I don’t know why they even have a so-called “appeal” process.

    • ThatGuy

      Beheaded*

    • Zarbor

      If you wouldn’t put it past him to use that push then how is he not a cheap shot artist?
      I think he is and he deserves the fine, if not for this one the several others he got away with. Not a Mitchell fan.

    • Matt

      Stoned in the streets

    • EdJHJr

      Mitch is the king of crown first, but NO WAY IS THIS HIT ON PURPOSE.

      Do they have 10 year olds reviewing these

    • Stairway7

      Sacrificed at mid field during half time.

    • treeher

      NFL is so screwed up. I’d refuse to pay it. Period.

    • nikgreene

      I think it is automatically deducted from his paycheck. Pending appeal of course.

    • David J Thompson

      What BS. This trend of whiny QBs is part of the waning interest in the NFL as far as I am concerned. Smith is complaining because he COULD have been hurt. Total crap. Makes watching games very difficult when part of an offense is drawing ‘roughing the passer’ and ‘pass interference’ calls.

    • Applebite

      Smith cried and bemoaned that hit, the NFL wanted him to go away…they didn’t even bother reviewing that hit and how it happened. It’s obvious that Mitchell lost his balance on his way to the backfield.

    • FATCAT716

      Wow

    • Mark

      Mitchell was guilty and got caught. He flubbed it anyway by missing an easy sack, then face masking him, and then hitting him low. Three strikes and you’re out.

    • JohnB

      applauded by steeler fans*

    • Smitty 6788

      Burfict hit Ben much the same way a couple of seasons ago. Not only did he not get fined there wasn’t even a flag thrown either.

    • JohnB

      Such an odd number. They dont believe in rounding up/down. Put cents in next time.

    • pittfan

      Smith wants to have it both ways. He wants to be able to scramble, “magically” escaping and keeping plays alive. Then when he steps up and out of the pocket of possibly run for a first down, but pulls up instead and gets hit, he cries like a baby.
      Ben has taken tons of these types shots and doesn’t whine and cry.

    • Jones

      I’m neither a Mitchell fan or a hater. I think he’s a serviceable safety that does some idiotic things occasionally. That said, I don’t think this was one of those things. You get pushed/tripped down in the direction of the QB while said QB is backing up towards you. I wouldn’t think this is finable. It’s MM, though, there will be something else that is finable later… Just be patient and fine him for the correct play, NFL.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Oh that’s right silly me.

    • tarquin

      Not even the dirtiest “hit” in this play. Gay getting illegally blocked in the back downfield was.

    • Whatever. Get Wilcox on the field.

    • Zarbor

      Nothing is waning the interest in football. Not the refs, not the protest, not the added rules, not the fines, not punishments, not the crimes, not CTE, not even the twitter-in-chief …..nothing. Stop fooling yourself listening to fools and the ratings.

      No other sport makes more money than football and that’s not going to change for a while.

    • D C T

      You win!

    • Steve Johnson

      Death by firing squad

    • Dan Gilliam

      It looks like to me that Mitchell could of done a better job of trying to avoid Smith. OK I get that you were off balance and falling down but why didn’t you fall forward instead of to the right and into him? You can see from the video his eyes never left Alex Smith so it almost looks as if he was looking to get some sort of shot in. You don’t really see the rest of the video but that’s my two cents. I am just glad he didn’t get hurt. Football is a tough sport if your on the field your gonna get hit.

    • David J Thompson

      I am not putting up an statistically sound analysis, I am stating I like the NFL less since this nonsense started. The games are difficult to watch. I certainly don’t go out of my way to watch games outside of the Steelers.

    • pittfan

      Makes it look scientific. Gooodells secret formula

    • Jeff McNeill

      There was nothing clear about any footage I have seen regarding that hit.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Yep.