Steelers Sign T Jake Rodgers To Practice Squad; Release WR Justin Thomas

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a practice squad transaction on Wednesday and that’s not surprising due to tackle Marcus Gilbert re-injuring his hamstring this past Sunday.

Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday was Jake Rodgers, who has already been part of the 10-man unit this season. To make room for Rodgers the Steelers released wide receiver Justin Thomas.

Rodgers was originally signed to the practice squad on September 20, a few days after Gilbert initially injured his hamstring. He was eventually released from the practice squad on September 26. Rodgers, an Eastern Washington product and former seventh round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons, was with the Steelers most of the offseason and throughout training camp.

Gilbert might be sidelined until after the bye week after re-injuring his hamstring this past Sunday. He had previously missed three games prior to Sunday because of the injury.

We have signed OT Jake Rodgers to our practice squad, and released WR Justin Thomas from our practice squad.

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2017