    Steelers Stand Pat At Trade Deadline

    By Alex Kozora October 31, 2017 at 03:23 pm


    Bit of expected house-keeping for you as we roll into the bye week. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any moves at today’s 4 PM trade deadline. That was wholly expected with the only rumors surrounding Martavis Bryant. Ian Rapoport reported teams called to inquire about Bryant but the Steelers shot them all down.

    ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just reported the Buffalo Bills were one team to phone in. They wound up acquiring Kelvin Benjamin.


    Pittsburgh made their moves before the season started. Trading for Vance McDonald. Signing Joe Haden. And shipping Ross Cockrell and Sammie Coates out of town, both guys who have done little in their new homes.

    There wasn’t anyone obvious to deal away. Guys like Arthur Moats and Coty Sensabaugh had no value and there wasn’t enough of a glaring need at any position to justify parting ways with another draft pick.

    But it was a busy trade deadline 48 hours. Duane Brown went from Houston to Seattle, Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco, the aforementioned Benjamin to Buffalo bombshell, and Jay Ajayi heading to Philadelphia. The rest of the AFC North did not make any moves though given the standings, it really doesn’t matter what they all do.

    Let us know if you think the Steelers should’ve made any moves and your reaction to an unusually active trade season in the NFL.

    • Steve Johnson

      I wonder what the Bills offered for M.B? If it was a 3rd Rd Draft Pick, yes, I think they should have made the trade.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      A wise man once said, “You play to win the game.” Or in the Steelers case, “You play to win the Super Bowl.”

      Martavis Bryant helps our odds of winning the Super Bowl this year. If we go 3 WR’s, with Antonio on the left side and Martavis + JuJu on the right side, the opponent MUST leave a safety over the top on the right side. That leaves Antonio 1-on-1. And/or prevents them stacking the box on LeVeon.

      Heaven forbid JuJu gets hurt. We NEED Martavis this year. If we win the Super Bowl this February, THEN we can talk about trading him. Until then, we play to win now.

    • The Chin

      Glad

    • Mr. Goodkat

      On paper this is 100% spot on. The only issue is if MB plays his part and keeps the BS to a minimum the rest of the year.

      He does us no good benched/suspended and he can’t be a cancer to the team chemistry.

      The DET game was a big opportunity for Hunter to step up and show he could fill that role the rest of the way. Had he played better I wonder if they would have dealt MB today. Was he in on DHBs drop? I wonder why they even had DHB in on that play. Not a great throw, but hard not to wonder if Hunter hauls that in.

    • pittfan

      Bills still play NE twice this year. Anything that helps them hang a L on them is good with me.

    • Chad Weiss

      Glad it’s over. The drama was to much. Now let’s go martavis all we need you to do is take the top off defenses and be a productive#3. Anything extra like learning how to fight for the ball,be a better route runner,and staying off Twitter would be a bonus

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I’m probably with you, but only if they were confident Hunter can provide the same deep threat to free up JuJu and AB. Based on what we’d seen so far, I doubted that was the case.

      Even as a decoy, MB provides value to this offense. If he “allows” them to keep playing him (and he, ya know, tries) our offense is better with him.

    • Dan

      I wonder what they were offered. Evidently it wasn’t enough to bother with.

    • francesco

      Smart not to trade MB.
      Steelers need to figure out what to do with Bell after the season.

    • Steeldog22

      Let’s assume he gets back to where he was and he leaves for a pretty decent contract for someone else at the end of next year. Might that not get us a 3rd in a FA comp pick anyhow? I don’t know.

    • Steeldog22

      Baby mama be mad.

    • RW

      pay the man.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Poor Browns :’-(

      According to reports, they thought they had a trade complete with Cincinnati for a QB. AJ McCarron. They literally began to celebrate within the break/war room in The Factory of Sadness. Cincy had said yes. Done deal. Just one problem…. while they were cutting the cake and pouring the drinks, it turns out someone forgot to notify the league office. They called a minute after. The NFL told them the window was closed. The Browns executives were gobsmacked. They pleaded, and Roger Goodell told them “No.”

      Sorry. You are not the Patriots, so we’ll make no concessions. I hear people started crying. Just another day in Cleveland. The Halloween horror story that lasts 365 days a year. And sometimes 366….

    • WilliamSekinger

      Careful what you wish for. If they are good enough to hang a L on the Pats, then they are a team that will probably make the playoffs and be a hard out for whoever has to play them.

    • Rick McClelland

      Hey, they could have offered the Steelers one of those multiple first round picks they are sitting on for the greatest miner of all time (“Mines”), the pot smoking MB. Another opportunity lost to get a Brown. Whenever I think of Brown, I think of the bathroom first thing in the morning. LOL

    • Rick McClelland

      Now that the NE QB situation is more settled, here’s hoping that Brady breaks a leg in the next game.

    • Doug Andrews

      Jay Ajayi traded already? Thought he was the next RB sensation in Miami

    • jlingo

      They been playing MB in the x wr spot. When they go 4 wide he is the receiver away from the bunch. Would like to see MB in that bunch with AB and JuJu. Put Hunter or Rogers at the x and run them deep 10 times a game. This offense is built to throw to the slot and the z (AB). This is on the OC to put players in the best spot to be productive. Haley hasn’t done so yet.

    • Nolrog

      They tried to pay him this year, he said no.