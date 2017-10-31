Steelers Stand Pat At Trade Deadline

Bit of expected house-keeping for you as we roll into the bye week. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any moves at today’s 4 PM trade deadline. That was wholly expected with the only rumors surrounding Martavis Bryant. Ian Rapoport reported teams called to inquire about Bryant but the Steelers shot them all down.

#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is expected to report for practice Wednesday & PIT is not trading him, I’m told. Teams called, they said no — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just reported the Buffalo Bills were one team to phone in. They wound up acquiring Kelvin Benjamin.





Pittsburgh made their moves before the season started. Trading for Vance McDonald. Signing Joe Haden. And shipping Ross Cockrell and Sammie Coates out of town, both guys who have done little in their new homes.

There wasn’t anyone obvious to deal away. Guys like Arthur Moats and Coty Sensabaugh had no value and there wasn’t enough of a glaring need at any position to justify parting ways with another draft pick.

But it was a busy trade deadline 48 hours. Duane Brown went from Houston to Seattle, Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco, the aforementioned Benjamin to Buffalo bombshell, and Jay Ajayi heading to Philadelphia. The rest of the AFC North did not make any moves though given the standings, it really doesn’t matter what they all do.

Let us know if you think the Steelers should’ve made any moves and your reaction to an unusually active trade season in the NFL.