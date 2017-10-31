Hot Topics

    Steelers Start Clock On Injured Rookie CB Cameron Sutton

    By Dave Bryan October 31, 2017 at 11:04 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now officially started the clock on rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton.

    According to Burt Lauten, Sutton returned to practice on Tuesday as he now looks to return from a hamstring injury that resulted him starting the regular season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. The Steelers now have 21 days to activate Sutton to their 53-man roster under the designated-to-return tag.


    Sutton initially suffered his hamstring during training camp. Once he was deemed healthy enough to play, he re-aggravated the hamstring injury during the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

    Now that Sutton has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list for 8 weeks, he can be put on the 53-man roster at anytime during the next 21 days. The Steelers, however, would then need to release a player to make room for him when and if that ultimately happens. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh would be a prime candidate to be be released in order to make rook for Sutton.

    Should the Steelers ultimately decide to not place Sutton on their 53-man roster in 21 days he will have to remain on the Reserve/Inured list the remainder of the season.

    Sutton was drafted this year by the Steelers in the third-round out of Tennessee.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Gluebucket

      So who goes when he comes back? I think it would have to be Sensabaugh?

    • WARisHELL

      What would his roll be? Replacing Coty, or pushing for Mr. Gay’s spot?

    • Sam Clonch

      I would think Jerald Hawkins may be a consideration. It’s not good that Feiler, who has been kicking around the league since 2014 but had never played a single snap on offense before Sunday night, is higher than him on the depth chart. At least Coty plays STs. Jerald is giving NOTHING to the team.

    • Nick Ewry

      People may not like it but Brian Allen would be cut way before Sensebaugh. If something were to happen to Burns or Haden you can’t feel comfortable putting Sutton or Allen out there.

    • SteelersDepot

      Steelers normally like to carry at least 9 offensive linemen on 53 and dress 7 so I will be surprised if Hawkins is the one.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, the best case scenario would be to leave him on IR because they don’t need him right now. Besides, He’s missed way too much practice and game time to be of any use. He most likely wouldn’t get a hat on game due to so much missed time.

    • steelburg

      And why would you feel comfortable putting Sensabaugh out there they basically tried to hand him the job in the preseason and he couldn’t out perform Cockrell. Sensabaugh has reached his peak with this team. He is a special teams player only. I would much rather two young rookies with potential be kept over Sensabaugh. If someone goes down and the rookies are not ready they should role with the vet Will Gay.

    • dennisdoubleday

      LJ Fort, my guess. He’s been on the bubble before.

    • #beatthepats

      Or both

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! This time of year with so many injuries teams are dealing with, if they cut Brian Allen, a playoff team will suck him up in a heartbeat. The question is this, does he have more upside then Gay or Sensabaugh? If the answer is yes, it has to be Coty. I don’t think they would cut Gay just out of loyalty. But, I think it’s clear, this will be William Gay’s last year in Pittsburgh.

    • NW86

      This is the only downside to having such a healthy team (And no, I’m certainly not complaining, it’s a good problem to have). But usually by now, this would have taken care of itself with another player going to IR. Knock on would that this doesn’t still happen in the next 3 weeks.
      Barring that, I honestly don’t know. I know they want to keep draft picks like Allen, Hawkins, and Dobbs from being exposed to waivers, but it would have to be either a CB or someone who doesn’t usually get a helmet. Maybe Moats? Feiler, if the whole OL is healthy at that time?

    • Chad Weiss

      Imo might as well get rid of Justin Hunter. I just don’t see him being of any use .
      I am super excited about this kid. I can’t wait til he gets into the action but that’s not looking like it’s gonna be anytime soon barring injuries.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Or maybe MB really will be traded today. Failing that, they could also cut Hunter and not look back.

    • Thomas

      Either Big Dan or Sensabaugh is a gonner.

    • John Noh

      Wonder if Coty is on the trading block with just hours to go before the deadline. Not sure if he’d even get a 7th round back though.

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t think so.

    • dennisdoubleday

      You might be right, Steve Johnson. We don’t have you to replace him anymore.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Ooh, forgot about Big Dan. He’s the best bet.

    • steelburg

      Agreed. Replacing Coty on special teams and pushing Gay for dime package snaps would be his role. I will also add that he may also allow them to take Brown off of punt return duties, Sutton gives them another option back there to return and field punts.

    • Steve Johnson

      lol. Nice Sarcasm. L.J. Fort? He’s much better than Moats, Chickillo or Matetavich.

    • dennisdoubleday

      The coaches don’t think so, though (neither do I), or they wouldn’t have been alternating cutting him and Steven Johnson.

    • Grandmaster Fistage

      How does one “re-aggregate” an injury?

    • Steve Johnson

      You know, if the secondary wouldn’t have gotten torched for 400+ yards Sunday night, I could possibly agree with you. Could the Steelers be thinking he could be a better option in the Dime than W. Gay? Sutton also plays Special Teams as well.

    • Stairway7

      You add all your injuries together and count them as one. 🙂

    • Steve Johnson

      Sometimes the Coaches aren’t always right. Sometimes Tomlin often rolls with the players he like then the best player available. Chickillo and Matetavich? Twice I recall those two made substitutions, both times the Defense was torched. Fan Favorites, great production in the preseason.

    • NW86

      They have carried 8 pretty frequently though over the past few years.

    • Conserv_58

      Yeah, they got torched for 400 yards and they still won the game.

      A better option in the dime? That’s a big maybe. Apparently you missed the part about Sutton missing so much time that it’s highly unlikely that his returning, eight games into the season, would make much if any difference. Why are so quick to diss on, Will Gay? He has contributed. Furthermore, Sutton’s not going to be physically up to game speed, after missing so much time, any more than Le’Veon was when he started the season.

    • Conserv_58

      To say that coach Tomling goes with the players he likes at the expense of the best player is complete and unsubstantiated nonsense.

    • Conserv_58

      Perhaps credit needs to be given to Feiler for improving enough for coach Munchak to put him in the game.

    • dennisdoubleday

      It definitely could be a tie-breaker, though–everybody wants workers who are easier to get along with.

    • NickSteelerFan

      What percentage do you think that they move a DB when he is activated vs. someone from another position? Luckily they have a while to figure it out and a lot could happen between now and then.

    • 6 ring circus

      Hate to see him wearing #34. Who are the last Steelers to wear it? I could look it up but the depot is full of sharp posters. Mendenhall, I know. He kinda quit football.

    • Jack Hambert

      I think you meant to say “role”. “Roll” would apply to Martavis Bryant… See what I did there…

    • 6 ring circus

      Agree

    • 6 ring circus

      I agree with conserve…too much time passed. The speed of the game can not be duplicated. I would LOVE to be wrong.

    • Conserv_58

      NFL head coaches have far too much pressure on them to win than to play those kinds of head games.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yes, they won the game, but that isn’t the formula to use for winning a game, especially going into the playoffs. To give up 400+ yards? And on top of everything else, too much confusion on the field as well.

      I’m not dissing on Gay; Sutton don’t have to start immediately, they can work him into the rotation as needed.

    • dennisdoubleday

      You don’t think Tomlin will let the headaches associated with Martavis to color his judgment about him, compared to the love fest that is JJSS? I would.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      How about Bryant and Moats to Indy for Hilton? There is a spot… $3m gone to acquire a burner that is not a headcase.

    • Conserv_58

      Of course they don’t want to give up 400 yards. That’s a given. As for the confusion, that’s directly related to poor communication. You said, Sutton would be a better option in the dime. I’m saying Sutton will eventually be better, especially once his legs get under him. Since he’s missed nearly all of training camp and the first eight games of this season there are no guarantees that he’s going to be ready to take the field, let alone, be better than Will is right now.

    • Conserv_58

      Martavis is an exception and not the rule.

    • Steve Johnson

      Sure, the same way he manages the clock during games. Although, I will admit he has done a better job in 2017. Tomlin isn’t perfect.

    • AndyR34

      I don’t think Steelers are giving up on Bryant. And why would Indy make that trade?

    • dennisdoubleday

      Nope, Hilton’s cap hit of $10M this year, $13 and $15 the next two years, doesn’t work at all.

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly. That’s why I said Sutton doesn’t have to start immediately, they can work him into the rotation. And yes, I do believe he will be a better option over a 32 yr old CB. Gay has been demoted from CB to Slot, and now playing solely in the dime defense. His time is coming, there is a youth movement taking place. However, the only to find out is to give Sutton some playing time and see.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Yikes. I didn’t realize his cap hit was so high.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Cutting salary while getting a cheaper quality return. Bryant could be a number one there. Cap numbers don’t work though.

    • Steve Johnson

      You both could be right, I guess time will tell. The Coaches have 21 days to figure it out. I recall watching Sutton in the preseason, great anticipation and breaks on the ball much better than Artie Burns.

    • Bryant Eng

      I find it hard to believe that he will be activated at all. Realistically, this gives him a great shot to get 3 weeks of practice while also keeping what is essentially a 3 week back up plan in the event of injury. At this point, do you want to lose Brian Allen or Jerald Hawkins on waivers to a team thing at CB/LT (Eagles, Texans). No. You’ve committed half a years salary to a player under age 23, and there is no way Sutton sees defensive snaps.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Walter Abercrombie?

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Cut Gay and take your chances until he can become active.

    • Matt Manzo

      Can he play in the Colts game? I mean, can we use the Colts game to see if he’s ready or if he plays does that mean he has to stay on the 53?

    • Arthur Branch

      At least Sutton will be a competent punt returner. It looks like they have told AB to just fair catch everything.

    • Bryant Eng

      I’m assuming you either don’t watch football games or you are a generally uninformed consumer of football, because William Gay might be the best dime-back in all off football, he is our best option in the nickel (inside and outside) if Burns/Hilton/Haden are injured, and he is also our emergency safety. If I were you I would be embarrassed by that comment.

    • Bryant Eng

      No. If he is activated we’d have to cut someone to make room on the 50 man.

    • srdan

      In my opinion his role would be to practice on defense to get used to the speed of the game, and contribute as a gunner on ST.

    • Dorian James

      Dave, if they activate him whose helmet are you going to take? or is he going to stay inactive?

    • Dorian James

      Yep, I think it’s safe to say that Mike Tomlin is a Deebo guy, and look where he is at

    • Sam Clonch

      Good point.

    • NinjaMountie

      Didn’t the article say they would probably release Sensabaugh?

    • Charles Haines

      kind of excited to see this defense with Sutton in the mix. will d.smith give him a shot at returning? seems like he’s better than anyone else they have

    • DSG

      How about mcullers

    • MintDragon

      Plus, we already have a Hilton on this team. 🙂

    • 6 ring circus

      Not a bad player. I knew it wasnt Andy…!

    • MintDragon

      Honestly tho. I relish even being able to have this kind of discussion vs previous years, when we had to juggle Valentino and Shamarko in the DB discussions. Great to have depth finally.

    • Reader783

      In what world is LJ Fort better than Matekevich? No offense, but you gotta watch some film if you think that. Tyler fills holes, makes stops at the line and covers way better than LJ does. He’s also a much better special teams player in my estimation.

      If you wanna use small sample sizes to justify your position, I recall LJ Fort checking into the goal line defense a couple weeks ago and getting torched for the easiest TD ever allowed when he committed to the run immediately and left the TE to a free release.

    • Reader783

      I think if Sutton makes the team he will replace a player who is currently active in Sensabaugh, so the inactive list wouldn’t change.

    • Reader783

      Harsh…