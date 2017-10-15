Steelers T Marcus Gilbert Leaves Chiefs Game With Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Kansas City Chiefs 9-3 in the second quarter and starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert has left the game with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return per the team.

Gilbert made the start Sunday in Kansas City after missing the team’s last three games with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Chris Hubbard at right tackle. Hubbard started in place of Gilbert the last three games.





The Steelers dressed seven offensive linemen on Sunday against the Chiefs as guard Ramon Foster and Jerald Hawkins were both inactive. Matt Feiler is dressed, however.