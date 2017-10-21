Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan October 21, 2017 at 08:30 pm


    2017 Week 7

    Cincinatti Bengals (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

    Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers -5

    Trends:

    Cincinnati is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games
    Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
    Cincinnati is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road
    Cincinnati is 1-6-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    Cincinnati is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
    Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

    Bengals Injuries:

    WR Tyler Boyd (knee) – Out
    HB Ryan Hewitt (knee) – Out
    CB Adam Jones (back) – Doubtful
    WR John Ross (knee) – Questionable
    S Derron Smith (ankle) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries

    DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out
    T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 22)

