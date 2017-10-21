Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 7
Cincinatti Bengals (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers -5
Trends:
Cincinnati is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games
Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
Cincinnati is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road
Cincinnati is 1-6-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
Bengals Injuries:
WR Tyler Boyd (knee) – Out
HB Ryan Hewitt (knee) – Out
CB Adam Jones (back) – Doubtful
WR John Ross (knee) – Questionable
S Derron Smith (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 22)