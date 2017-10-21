Steelers Vs. Bengals 2017 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 7

Cincinatti Bengals (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass





TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line: Steelers -5

Trends:

Cincinnati is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Cincinnati is 2-7 SU in its last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road

Cincinnati is 1-6-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Bengals Injuries:

WR Tyler Boyd (knee) – Out

HB Ryan Hewitt (knee) – Out

CB Adam Jones (back) – Doubtful

WR John Ross (knee) – Questionable

S Derron Smith (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful

Weather:







Game Release: