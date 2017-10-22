Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday Week 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it includes two injured starters on it.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals on the team’s Friday injury report, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) is now officially inactive. This will mark the third game that Tuitt has missed this season due to injury and he’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by defensive end Tyson Alualu. Steelers backup defensive lineman Daniel McCullers will also dress for Sunday’s game against the Bengals with Tuitt sidelined by a back injury.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bengals is tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), who ended the week listed as doubtful after failing to practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Gilbert, who will now miss his fourth game of the season Sunday, re-injured his hamstring during the first half of the Steelers Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Gilbert out Sunday, backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle.

The Steelers other five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Bengals are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback Brian Allen and outside linebacker Arthur Moats.

Steelers Inactive Players





QB Joshua Dobbs

DE Stephon Tuitt

T Jerald Hawkins

T Marcus Gilbert

LB Arthur Moats

WR Justin Hunter

CB Brian Allen

Bengals Inactive Players

WR Tyler Boyd

HB Ryan Hewitt

WR John Ross

CB Adam Jones

S Derron Smith

OL Alex Redmond

OL Christian Westerman