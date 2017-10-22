Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 7

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 01:55 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday Week 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it includes two injured starters on it.

    After being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals on the team’s Friday injury report, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) is now officially inactive. This will mark the third game that Tuitt has missed this season due to injury and he’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by defensive end Tyson Alualu. Steelers backup defensive lineman Daniel McCullers will also dress for Sunday’s game against the Bengals with Tuitt sidelined by a back injury.

    Also inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bengals is tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), who ended the week listed as doubtful after failing to practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Gilbert, who will now miss his fourth game of the season Sunday, re-injured his hamstring during the first half of the Steelers Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Gilbert out Sunday, backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle.

    The Steelers other five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Bengals are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback Brian Allen and outside linebacker Arthur Moats.

    Steelers Inactive Players


    QB Joshua Dobbs
    DE Stephon Tuitt
    T Jerald Hawkins
    T Marcus Gilbert
    LB Arthur Moats
    WR Justin Hunter
    CB Brian Allen

    Bengals Inactive Players

    WR Tyler Boyd
    HB Ryan Hewitt
    WR John Ross
    CB Adam Jones
    S Derron Smith
    OL Alex Redmond
    OL Christian Westerman

    • Jason

      My guess is Pacman still gets at least 1 15 yd penalty. Glad Ross and Boyd are a no go.

    • Cwallace

      Come thru Hubbard, Alualu

    • DoctorNoah

      Is Jerald Hawkins good or not? With Gilbert out, I figured he might not be as buried in the depth chart anymore. So much talk about him a year ago…

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Pacman is out

    • Jason

      That was the joke. Guess it wasn’t a good one. Lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      oops. I can be obtuse according to my wife.

    • Jason

      Lol. All good. Go Steelers!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      … or stupid, slow-witted, slow, dull-witted, unintelligent, ignorant, simpleminded, witless;

    • Jason

      Ha. How u feeling about today? line just dropped to 3.5. Little nervous but I don’t think they have the weapons IF our O gets in gear.

    • pittfan

      Damn. Next man up

    • pittfan

      HIM and mar Shawn 2 pees in a pod

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Still lots of season to go.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Limit Green & Mixon and maintain possession of the ball should ensure a victory.

    • Jason

      Pretty much sums it up.

    • Jaybird

      That’s how MY wife describes me!

    • Doug Andrews

      Tomlin must have MB in his doghouse