    Steelers Vs Bengals Moved To 4:25 PM

    By Alex Kozora October 11, 2017 at 11:06 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Week Seven matchup has a slightly different time. The league has announced they have moved the game from a 1 PM kickoff to 4:25. Mark your calendars accordingly.

    The game, as the tweet indicates, will be shown on CBS.

    The Steelers will play back-to-back 4:25 games with this Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs happening at the same time. Weeks of 1 PM games are nearly over. There are now only two for the rest of the season. November 12th against the Colts and the regular season finale, December 31st vs the Cleveland Browns.

    • Dave Warren

      gotta admit looked a little more sluggish at 1pm slot over past few seasons. who doesn’t love the primetime stage. #HereWeGo

    • ThatGuy

      Thanks NFL. I will now miss this game. Have a wedding at 4.

    • T3xassteelers

      Steelers play way better when more people watching.. here’s to hoping!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good, but my luck will allow the Dallas v San Francisco game to be played. I’m like really? San Francisco??? 😫

    • pittfan

      Great! With bolts playing at home and blacked out there’s a good chance the game will be carried by local CBS. I much prefer watching at home than the bar. Much better food at home and slo-mo playback on DVR

    • pcantidote

      This will likely make it an unbelievable 10 consecutive games that I get in my local non Pittsburgh market, starting with the KC game and running all the way through the Christmas game. I’ve never had a run even remotely close to this. Now let’s hope that I actually want to keep watching….

    • pcantidote

      Why are there AFC games on Fox (jets/miami) and NFC games on CBS (seattle/nyg)? Is this something relatively new?

    • PaeperCup

      Getting married might take precedence.

    • LucasY59

      Donkeys/Chargers will be broadcast where I live, but I like the later games so will use reddit or something to watch it (…wouldve had to do the same if they didnt change the time)

    • LucasY59

      I noticed that as well, not sure why they changed but it used to be decided by the home team and what conference they were in, AFC = CBS, NFC = Fox

    • T3xassteelers

      Reddit comes in clutch. I had the gamepass past 2 years and I don’t this year, and was told about reddit for streaming and it’s just as good! 10/10 would recommend, only problem is it not being on TV and a little delay with live so sometimes I have to turn the local games off when someones about to score so it doesn’t ruin it for me!

    • T3xassteelers

      UGH just saw the damn Cowboys play at that time that week.. So great.. Stuck watching those idiots