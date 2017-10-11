Steelers Vs Bengals Moved To 4:25 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Week Seven matchup has a slightly different time. The league has announced they have moved the game from a 1 PM kickoff to 4:25. Mark your calendars accordingly.

Week 7 Schedule Changes (Oct 22): CIN-PIT moves to 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

CAR-CHI cross-flexed to CBS (stays at 1 PM ET)



The game, as the tweet indicates, will be shown on CBS.

The Steelers will play back-to-back 4:25 games with this Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs happening at the same time. Weeks of 1 PM games are nearly over. There are now only two for the rest of the season. November 12th against the Colts and the regular season finale, December 31st vs the Cleveland Browns.