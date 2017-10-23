Steelers Vs. Bengals: Player Snap Counts – Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big home win on Sunday as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 29-14 at Heinz Field. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and Chris Hubbard played all 69 offensive snaps against the Bengals. B.J. Finney was only used on special teams and never saw the field as an extra blocker on the offensive line.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps once again. He was only off the field for all of 8 snaps in total and three of those were at the end of the game when the Steelers offense was just kneeling out the clock. Rookie James Conner was on the field for for 6 snaps and Terrell Watson saw just 2 snaps in short-yardage situations. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 22 offensive snaps.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (31 snaps) played less snaps than Martavis Bryant (36 snaps) did. Eli Rogers (11 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (5 snaps) both barely sniffed the field on offense.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 50 total snaps while Vance McDonald played 29 before he left the game with a knee injury. Xavier Grimble played 28 offensive snaps and all seemingly came in the second half after McDonald was sidelined.





Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu respectively played 48 and 41 of 51 total defensive snaps. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 27 snaps while L.T Walton played just 7 and Daniel McCullers played just 2.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Bengals but they did rotate out some. James Harrison played 7 defensive snaps after playing double that amount last week. Anthony Chickillo played 9 snaps against the Bengals.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 38 snaps while Tyler Matakevich and L.J. Fort played one each as part of a failed goal-line stand. Ryan Shazier played all 51 snaps.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 29 defensive snaps so that shows you the Steelers were in sub-package again quite a bit. William Gay played 13 snaps in total and I think a lot of those were dime groupings. Safety Sean Davis played all 51 snaps while Mike Mitchell , Robert-Golden and J.J. Wilcox played 45, 4 and 1 snaps respectively.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 69 100% 0 0% 7 26% D.DeCastro G 69 100% 0 0% 7 26% C.Hubbard T 69 100% 0 0% 7 26% A.Villanueva T 69 100% 0 0% 7 26% M.Pouncey C 69 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 69 100% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 64 93% 0 0% 5 19% L.Bell RB 61 88% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 50 72% 0 0% 7 26% M.Bryant WR 36 52% 0 0% 0 0% J.Smith-Schuster WR 31 45% 0 0% 3 11% V.McDonald TE 29 42% 0 0% 9 33% X.Grimble TE 28 41% 0 0% 2 7% R.Nix FB 22 32% 0 0% 18 67% E.Rogers WR 11 16% 0 0% 0 0% J.Conner RB 6 9% 0 0% 5 19% D.Heyward-Bey WR 5 7% 0 0% 15 56% T.Watson RB 2 3% 0 0% 15 56% S.Davis S 0 0% 51 100% 5 19% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 51 100% 2 7% J.Haden CB 0 0% 50 98% 2 7% A.Burns CB 0 0% 49 96% 7 26% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 48 94% 9 33% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 45 88% 2 7% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 44 86% 2 7% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 42 82% 8 30% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 41 80% 2 7% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 38 75% 7 26% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 29 57% 7 26% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 27 53% 1 4% W.Gay CB 0 0% 13 25% 0 0% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 9 18% 18 67% L.Walton DE 0 0% 7 14% 4 15% J.Harrison OLB 0 0% 7 14% 0 0% R.Golden S 0 0% 4 8% 18 67% D.McCullers DT 0 0% 2 4% 0 0% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 1 2% 18 67% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 1 2% 18 67% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 1 2% 7 26% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 14 52% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 12 44% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 10 37% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 10 37% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 7 26%