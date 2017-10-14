Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2017 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Arrowhead Stadium (76,416) • Kansas City, Mo.

Playing Surface: Grass





TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)

Odds Line: Chiefs -4

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Kansas City

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Kansas City

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games

Kansas City is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Kansas City is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Kansas City’s last 14 games at home

Kansas City is 6-12-1 ATS in its last 19 games when playing Pittsburgh

Kansas City is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Kansas City is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

G Ramon Foster (back) – Questionable

Chiefs Injuries:

WR Chris Conley (achilles) – Out – IR

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) – Out

S Steven Terrell (concussion) – Out

C Mitch Morse (foot) – Out

WR Albert Wilson (knee) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: