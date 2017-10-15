Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Week 6

    By Dave Bryan October 15, 2017 at 01:56 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs and it includes one who is injured and six healthy scratches.

    Steelers starting left guard Ramon Foster is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after ending the week listed as questionable due to a back injury. Foster failed to practice any this past week and with him now ruled out, backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney will start in his place at left guard. This will mark Finney’s fifth official career start and his third at left guard. His other two previous starts came at center late last season and at tight end earlier this season.

    The Steelers other six inactive players are considered healthy scratches this week and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, linebacker Arthur Moats, wide receiver Justin Hunter and tight end Xavier Grimble. This is the first game this season that Grimble and Moats have been inactive players.

    After being inactive for the last two games, Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Eli Rogers are both active for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Chiefs.

    Steelers Inactive Players


    QB Joshua Dobbs
    DT Daniel McCullers
    T Jerald Hawkins
    G Ramon Foster
    LB Arthur Moats
    WR Justin Hunter
    TE Xavier Grimble

    Chiefs Inactive Players

    QB Tyler Bray
    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
    C Mitch Morse
    S Steven Terrell
    WR Albert Wilson
    DE Jarvis Jenkins
    LB Ramik Wilson

    • Wasn’t Tyler Bray a QB the Steelers were interested in a few years back?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Moats and Grimble healthy scratches. I figured at some point Moats would sit. Lets got Deebo

    • hoptown

      B Allen gets a hat.

    • SilverSteel

      Nice. Rooting for that guy

    • Michael Joseph Jackson

      In other news AR12 might be done for the season.

    • WilliamSekinger

      So, Eli is back. Hope he can make the best of it. The Steelers desperately need a slot receiver Ben can trust.

    • 6 ring circus

      The Inactive list is like a weekly dart game. You just don’t know who’s going to be “hit”. It’s kind of a head scratcher because it feels like the team is searching for answers, which it is.

    • 6 ring circus

      Hadn’t heard the updated reports…but, that bit of NFC news is of no consequence to us at this time.

    • Applebite

      He’s not going to play the rest of the year. He broke it clean, but by the time he gets back the year will be up.

    • Jason

      Yeah he’s done. Hate to see it. League is better with stars playing like stars. Glad we won’t see him though.

    • Jason

      I think Eli has a nice day.

    • Sure it is, we will play GB in a little less than 2 months.

    • Jason

      The saying it’s not who you play it’s when you play them certainly applies here.

    • dany

      I haven’t read much about it, he broke it midway through 2013 and came back week 17, what’s different now? He has more time

    • Luke Shabro

      He broke the collarbone on his non-throwing side last time. He’s done. We’ll see what Hundley’s got

    • Milton Farfara

      I think JJSS has done a pretty good job and brings something to the table Eli doesn’t – YAC and blocking

    • dany

      oh of course of course. That really sucks for them. Was really looking forward to that packers steelers game

    • 6 ring circus

      Oh, forgot we got the NFC north, thx…fixated on AFC seeding!