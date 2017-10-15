Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs and it includes one who is injured and six healthy scratches.

Steelers starting left guard Ramon Foster is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after ending the week listed as questionable due to a back injury. Foster failed to practice any this past week and with him now ruled out, backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney will start in his place at left guard. This will mark Finney’s fifth official career start and his third at left guard. His other two previous starts came at center late last season and at tight end earlier this season.

The Steelers other six inactive players are considered healthy scratches this week and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, linebacker Arthur Moats, wide receiver Justin Hunter and tight end Xavier Grimble. This is the first game this season that Grimble and Moats have been inactive players.

After being inactive for the last two games, Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Eli Rogers are both active for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Chiefs.

Steelers Inactive Players





QB Joshua Dobbs

DT Daniel McCullers

T Jerald Hawkins

G Ramon Foster

LB Arthur Moats

WR Justin Hunter

TE Xavier Grimble

Chiefs Inactive Players

QB Tyler Bray

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

C Mitch Morse

S Steven Terrell

WR Albert Wilson

DE Jarvis Jenkins

LB Ramik Wilson