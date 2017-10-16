Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Player Snap Counts – Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge road win on Sunday as they beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Four of five the Steelers starters on Sunday, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Maurkice Pouncey, and David DeCastro, played all 64 offensive snaps. Marcus Gilbert tried to return from his hamstring injury Sunday but only made it through 22 offensive snaps before re-injuring it. He was replaced by Chris Hubbard and he played the remaining 42 snaps after playing one as a tight end.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps once again. He was only off the field for 6 snaps in total and two of those were at the end of the game when the Steelers offense was just kneeling out the clock. Rookie James Conner was on the field for those 5 snaps and Terrell Watson had one short-yardage snap. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 17 offensive snaps.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (44 snaps) once again played more snaps than Martavis Bryant (33 snaps). Eli Rogers (13 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (5 snaps) both barely sniffed the field on offense.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 55 total snaps while Vance McDonald played 31.





Defensive linemen – Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward respectively played 47 and 49 of 54 total defensive snaps. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 21 snaps while Tyson Alualu played just 7 and L.T. Walton played just 1.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Chiefs but they did rotate out some. James Harrison played 15 defensive snaps after being inactive the last two weeks. 3 came in the first half and he had 9 in total after three quarters of play. Anthony Chickillo played 11 snaps against the Chiefs.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 26 snaps before leaving the game with a hip injury. He was replaced by Tyler Matakevich, who played 7 snaps on Sunday. Ryan Shazier played all 54 snaps.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 37 defensive snaps so that shows you the Steelers were in sub-package a ton. William Gay played 21 snaps in total and I think a lot of those were dime groupings. Safety Sean Davis played all but 1 snap and Mike Mitchell never left the field.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS B.Finney G 64 100% 0 0% 3 12% A.Villanueva T 64 100% 0 0% 3 12% D.DeCastro G 64 100% 0 0% 3 12% M.Pouncey C 64 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 64 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 58 91% 0 0% 1 4% A.Brown WR 57 89% 0 0% 7 28% J.James TE 55 86% 0 0% 4 16% J.Smith-Schuster WR 44 69% 0 0% 5 20% C.Hubbard T 43 67% 0 0% 3 12% M.Bryant WR 33 52% 0 0% 1 4% V.McDonald TE 31 48% 0 0% 5 20% M.Gilbert T 22 34% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 17 27% 0 0% 19 76% E.Rogers WR 13 20% 0 0% 1 4% D.Heyward-Bey WR 5 8% 0 0% 15 60% J.Conner RB 5 8% 0 0% 5 20% T.Watson RB 1 2% 0 0% 13 52% A.Burns CB 0 0% 54 100% 8 32% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 54 100% 4 16% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 54 100% 3 12% S.Davis S 0 0% 53 98% 8 32% J.Haden CB 0 0% 53 98% 3 12% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 49 91% 5 20% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 47 87% 6 24% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 43 80% 3 12% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 40 74% 12 48% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 37 69% 4 16% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 26 48% 4 16% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 21 39% 1 4% W.Gay CB 0 0% 21 39% 0 0% J.Harrison OLB 0 0% 15 28% 0 0% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 11 20% 18 72% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 7 13% 20 80% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 7 13% 0 0% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 1 2% 7 28% L.Walton DE 0 0% 1 2% 7 28% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 0 0% 18 72% R.Golden S 0 0% 0 0% 18 72% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 8 32% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 8 32% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 7 28% M.Feiler T 0 0% 0 0% 3 12% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 3 12%