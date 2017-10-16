Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Player Snap Counts – Week 6

    By Dave Bryan October 16, 2017 at 07:22 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge road win on Sunday as they beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

    Offensive line – Four of five the Steelers starters on Sunday, Alejandro Villanueva, B.J. Finney, Maurkice Pouncey, and David DeCastro, played all 64 offensive snaps. Marcus Gilbert tried to return from his hamstring injury Sunday but only made it through 22 offensive snaps before re-injuring it. He was replaced by Chris Hubbard and he played the remaining 42 snaps after playing one as a tight end.

    Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps once again. He was only off the field for 6 snaps in total and two of those were at the end of the game when the Steelers offense was just kneeling out the clock. Rookie James Conner was on the field for those 5 snaps and Terrell Watson had one short-yardage snap. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 17 offensive snaps.

    Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (44 snaps) once again played more snaps than Martavis Bryant (33 snaps). Eli Rogers (13 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (5 snaps) both barely sniffed the field on offense.

    Tight endsJesse James played 55 total snaps while Vance McDonald played 31.


    Defensive linemen – Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward respectively played 47 and 49 of 54 total defensive snaps. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 21 snaps while Tyson Alualu played just 7 and L.T. Walton played just 1.

    Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Chiefs but they did rotate out some. James Harrison played 15 defensive snaps after being inactive the last two weeks. 3 came in the first half and he had 9 in total after three quarters of play. Anthony Chickillo played 11 snaps against the Chiefs.

    Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 26 snaps before leaving the game with a hip injury. He was replaced by Tyler Matakevich, who played 7 snaps on Sunday. Ryan Shazier played all 54 snaps.

    Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 37 defensive snaps so that shows you the Steelers were in sub-package a ton. William Gay played 21 snaps in total and I think a lot of those were dime groupings. Safety Sean Davis played all but 1 snap and Mike Mitchell never left the field.

    PLAYERPOSOFFENSIVE SNAPSDEFENSIVE SNAPSSPECIAL TEAM SNAPS
    B.FinneyG64100%00%312%
    A.VillanuevaT64100%00%312%
    D.DeCastroG64100%00%312%
    M.PounceyC64100%00%00%
    B.RoethlisbergerQB64100%00%00%
    L.BellRB5891%00%14%
    A.BrownWR5789%00%728%
    J.JamesTE5586%00%416%
    J.Smith-SchusterWR4469%00%520%
    C.HubbardT4367%00%312%
    M.BryantWR3352%00%14%
    V.McDonaldTE3148%00%520%
    M.GilbertT2234%00%00%
    R.NixFB1727%00%1976%
    E.RogersWR1320%00%14%
    D.Heyward-BeyWR58%00%1560%
    J.ConnerRB58%00%520%
    T.WatsonRB12%00%1352%
    A.BurnsCB00%54100%832%
    M.MitchellS00%54100%416%
    R.ShazierILB00%54100%312%
    S.DavisS00%5398%832%
    J.HadenCB00%5398%312%
    C.HeywardDE00%4991%520%
    S.TuittDE00%4787%624%
    B.DupreeOLB00%4380%312%
    T.WattOLB00%4074%1248%
    M.HiltonCB00%3769%416%
    V.WilliamsILB00%2648%416%
    J.HargraveNT00%2139%14%
    W.GayCB00%2139%00%
    J.HarrisonOLB00%1528%00%
    A.ChickilloOLB00%1120%1872%
    T.MatakevichILB00%713%2080%
    T.AlualuDE00%713%00%
    J.WilcoxS00%12%728%
    L.WaltonDE00%12%728%
    L.FortILB00%00%1872%
    R.GoldenS00%00%1872%
    C.SensabaughCB00%00%936%
    J.BerryP00%00%832%
    K.CanadayLS00%00%832%
    C.BoswellK00%00%728%
    M.FeilerT00%00%312%
    B.AllenCB00%00%312%

    CP72

      When you run the ball as much as we did JuJu is going to get more snaps than Martavis. He’s the better blocker. That’s on Martavis. He’s 3 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than Juju.

    steelburg

      Watching Mike Mitchell is painful sometimes it’s clear that he has loss a few steps. But with the lack of options at the position it’s hard to see him getting less time. I would love to see Wilcox take a few more snaps away from Mitchell. Juju has shown some strong hands catching the ball so I do think he should be in the game. Im not sure it should be at the expense of Bryant though maybe one of the tight ends IMO. But the Juju being a better blocker thing is a little over played IMO. It seems like he gets at least 1 holding call called on him every game and when the ball is ran towards Bryants side its hard not to notice the effort he is putting into blocking. I like that Deebo got some snaps this game. It’s hard for them to find snaps for him because it feels like they have to stick with both Dupree and Watt just for the future. Just for the here and now Watt and Harrison are probably our 2 best options at the position IMO. But taking snaps from Dupree isn’t good for his long term development. They are in the same situation with him that they were in with Jarvis Jones IMO they have to keep playing him to see what he is or could be.

    Bob Russak

      It’s about time Deebo was turned loose !!!!! Look at the results. He needs to see the field more !!!!! This age old wonder still has it !!!!! get ’em Deebo !!!!!!

    Nolrog

      Right now, I’d say that a safety would be high on my wish list for next year’s draft (or free agency.)

    steelburg

      I agree.