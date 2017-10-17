Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Chiefs Sack Breakdown

    By Alex Kozora October 17, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Back to break down the lone sack allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week Six win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    1. 3rd and 3, 9:28 1st. 11 personnel. Five block vs three man rush.

    This one stings. Just a three man rush on third down but it gets home for the sack, forcing the Steelers to punt. The issue here is one that happened back in Week Two.

    Le’Veon Bell is chipping ROLB Dee Ford to give Alejandro Villanueva help with B.J. Finney covered up by the three tech. But sometimes a chip can be disruptive to the tackle. Hard shove inside, causing Ford to counter with an inside spin.


    Villanueva is either not expected it or oversetting, probably the latter, and should know he has that outside help. He’s unable to mirror the rush back inside, Fore dipping under and past to drag Ben Roethlisberger down to the ground.

    If you remember, the same thing happened in Week Two against the Minnesota Vikings.

    Seeing it twice, have to think it’s on Villanueva for not setting correctly knowing the help he had. If you’re wondering, there wasn’t much downfield. #2 running down the seam but would’ve been a right throw with the safety single high.

    Villanueva running away with the sack lead this year.

    Blame: Alejandro Villanueva

    Sack Counter (Game)

    Alejandro Villanueva: 1

    Sack Counter (Season)

    Alejandro Villanueva: 4.5
    Ben Roethlisberger: 1.5
    Le’Veon Bell: 1
    Todd Haley: 1
    Chris Hubbard: 1
    David DeCastro: .5
    Receivers: .5

    Penalty Counter (Game)

    B.J. Finney: 1

    Penalty Counter (Season)

    Chris Hubbard: 3
    David DeCastro: 3
    Maurkice Pouncey: 2
    Alejandro Villanueva: 2
    B.J. Finney: 1

    Check out our friend Six Rings Of Steel over on Youtube. He’s as big a Steelers’ fan as they come and makes awesome videos. You can also follow him on Twitter here. 

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • TroymanianDevil

      Surprised with how below average Villanueva has been this year. Not just on the 4.5 sacks allowed but getting beat many other times as well, including what appears to be several mental errors.

    • John

      Why is there a design for Pouncey to do nothing — and why does he never adjust?

    • WreckIess

      It’s not. Pouncey is watching for late blitzes and helping the guards of their guys try to come inside. It’s not his job to try to find work helping the left tackle.

    • Rob S.

      There isn’t. When you call the play you can’t anticipate how many rushers there are going to be. Based on articles I’ve seen by Alex the line sets up triangles and identifies who they have before the snap. Looking at this play it appears pouncey’s responsible for the inside linebacker and when he notices he’s not coming he turns to help Ramon Foster but Foster knocked down his rusher.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I dont know, the ball doesnt come out on time and I dont see anyone close to being open on this play. Right about the time Ben gets pressured we see AB slowing down his route and looking back to see what is happening like he expected the ball to already be thrown to the right side by now. I would say its on the cusp of putting the full blame on AV.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s a three man rush, eight dropping. Play is going to take more time to develop. QB should be afforded more time.

    • JAMESH

      Don’t know how else to contact you, Alex. Could you do some film study on BJ Finney in this game? Overall, I think not too shabby!

    • JAMESH

      Draft need next year, in addition to ILB and TE, should be LT.