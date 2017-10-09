Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Player Snap Counts – Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge home loss on Sunday as they drubbed by the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 at Heinz Field. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Thankfully, not much to see here with this position group once again as all five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, played all 79 offensive snaps. Reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney played 8 snaps as an extra tight end during the game.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps once again. He was only off the field for 6 snaps in tortal and three of those were at the end of the game when the Steelers offense was just running out the clock. Rookie James Conner was on the field for those 6 snaps and Terrell Watson never saw the field on offense. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 13 offensive snaps.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (65 snaps) once again played more snaps than Martavis Bryant (62 snaps). Justin Hunter (4 snaps) and Darrius Heyward-Bey (2 snaps) both barely sniffed the field on offense.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 72 total snaps while Vance McDonald played 15 and Xavier Grimble played zero.





Defensive linemen – Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward both played 85% or more of the teams defensive snaps with the former playing two more snaps than the latter. The Steelers were in their base 3-4 a ton against the Jaguars and that’s evidenced by nose tackle Javon Hargrave playing 33 of 54 total defensive snaps. Tyson Alualu played just 13 snaps while L.T. Walton played just 6 in total on defense.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Jaguars.

Inside linebackers – With the Steelers in base quite a bit on Sunday, Vince Williams was on the field for 85% of the team’s defensive snaps along with fellow starter Ryan Shazier. L.J. Fort and Tyler Matakevich played one goal-line snap.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played just 17 defensive snaps so that shows you the Steelers were in base 3-4 a ton. William Gay played 8 snaps in total and I think those were dime groupings.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 79 100% 0 0% 3 12% D.DeCastro G 79 100% 0 0% 3 12% C.Hubbard T 79 100% 0 0% 3 12% A.Villanueva T 79 100% 0 0% 3 12% B.Roethlisberger QB 79 100% 0 0% 0 0% M.Pouncey C 79 100% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 75 95% 0 0% 5 19% L.Bell RB 73 92% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 72 91% 0 0% 3 12% J.Smith-Schuster WR 65 82% 0 0% 6 23% M.Bryant WR 62 78% 0 0% 0 0% V.McDonald TE 15 19% 0 0% 6 23% R.Nix FB 13 16% 0 0% 18 69% B.Finney C 8 10% 0 0% 3 12% J.Conner RB 6 8% 0 0% 6 23% J.Hunter WR 4 5% 0 0% 0 0% D.Heyward-Bey WR 2 3% 0 0% 12 46% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 54 100% 5 19% A.Burns CB 0 0% 53 98% 10 38% J.Haden CB 0 0% 53 98% 5 19% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 51 94% 5 19% S.Davis S 0 0% 50 93% 6 23% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 50 93% 6 23% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 48 89% 7 27% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 47 87% 5 19% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 46 85% 9 35% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 46 85% 8 31% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 33 61% 2 8% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 17 31% 5 19% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 13 24% 2 8% W.Gay CB 0 0% 8 15% 0 0% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 6 11% 8 31% L.Walton DE 0 0% 6 11% 8 31% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 5 9% 17 65% R.Golden SS 0 0% 4 7% 18 69% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 2 4% 8 31% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 1 2% 18 69% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 1 2% 18 69% T.Watson RB 0 0% 0 0% 15 58% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 9 35% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 7 27% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 6 23% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 6 23% X.Grimble TE 0 0% 0 0% 2 8%