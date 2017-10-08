Steelers Vs Jaguars Winners/Losers

Hot Topics

    WINNERS

    Ryan Shazier: I know he wasn’t perfect today, and neither was the defense, but he was about as good as it got. Another interception, his sixth in ten games, and he added in a pass breakup for good measure. When the Steelers got splash plays, #50 was usually in the vicinity.

    Chris Boswell: The only source of offense on an otherwise abysmal day. Boswell was 3/3 on his field goals. None particularly challenging but on a day like this, the bar’s been set limbo-low.


    Tyson Alualu: You can probably tell I’m already reaching. Alualu looked good in a more limited role. Had one great stack and shed of left tackle Cam Robinson early in the game. The run defense waned but it was really solid through the first three quarters.

    Antonio Brown: Usual suspect #1. The only consistent downfield threat. He put up big numbers again, including a 49 yard catch on the game’s first play, finishing with 10 receptions for157 yards.

    Le’Veon Bell: Usual suspect #2. Bell was really solid on the ground today, and you have to wonder why they didn’t run the ball more, and he’s as involved in the pass game as he’s been in quite some time. He ran with power, created on his own, and you can’t blame him for today’s loss.

    LOSERS

    Ben Roethlisberger: Ben was as bad as Ben gets today. Not every of his five interceptions were his fault, the 4th one definitely wasn’t on him at all, but it’s the first time in his career he’s been picked five times. Two of those were returned for touchdowns, only the second time that’s happened, with Ben staring down Brown and when the pass got there, often being off-target.

    Steelers were 0-3 in the red zone, which falls largely at Roethlisberger’s feet. It’s fair to wonder if we’ll ever see “old Ben” again.

    Todd Haley: But it isn’t all on #7. The fish rots from the head down and Haley didn’t call a great game. The Steelers, while they did get Bell involved in the short passing game, refused to run the ball against a weaker Jaguars’ run defense. Instead, they threw into the teeth of the secondary and got predictably burned for it.

    The first INT came out of 13 personnel, Roethlisberger throwing to TE Vance McDonald against top CB Jalen Ramsey. It ended as you would expect, Ramsey wrestling the ball away. The Steelers later threw the ball three times inside the five and on their 3rd and goal call, tried a futile out ‘n up route to Antonio Brown. Incomplete.

    Another no good, very bad day.

    James Conner: Conner wasn’t the most egregious defender but it looked like he blew a pass protection on Roethlisberger’s first INT. He was in the game early, found no success, and scuttled to the bench for the remainder of the game. Which was fine. Bell deserved the snaps anyway.

    Martavis Bryant: Bryant didn’t get a ton to work with here but for some reason, he’s struggling to get YAC. He is the most athletically gifted player on the field but consistently taken down by the easiest of ankle tackles. Five catches for 21 yards is rough.

    Bud Dupree: Dupree didn’t do much as a pass rusher, though that’s tough against an offense that doesn’t have to throw the football. That means the run defense has to be extra special and it wasn’t even average. He got blown off the ball by a physical Jacksonville offensive line and seemed to struggle to contain the edge. The Jags rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown.

    Artie Burns: Again, not a lot of chances, but Burns struggled to make plays in coverage when he had the chance. Still struggles to separate player from ball and play with the physicality his body type suggests.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      If this loss results in a firing…it’s a win.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I thought Ben should have been on the losers list last week too, and people were arguing with me about it. Would love to see someone try to defend this performance. Denial is an ugly thing. It brings me no joy, but we have a serious problem on our hands.

    • Vic

      Old Ben is the same Ben as today. I’ve been calling for the organization to dump him for years

    • Milton Farfara

      Breaking news Tomlin files a missing person report on Ben Roethlisberger with Pittsburgh P.D

    • heath miller

      well at least one team scored 30 points like ben predicts EVERY GAME

    • WeWantDaTruth

      It would be nice to see Harrison get playing time. Our run D is getting shredded.

    • WreckIess

      I think Ben should stop worrying about creating drama on his radio show and more about throwing TDs to his own team.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I thought the O-line pass pro was abysmal today.

    • melblount

      DuPree = a slimmer Jarvis Jones.

    • T-51b

      You have to fire somebody after a loss like this. Should be Todd Haley.

    • Chris92021

      Mike Tomlin is also on the losers’ list with those two awful challenges and not having his team prepared to play today. This was by far the worst coached game I’ve seen in 11 seasons.

      Todd Haley needs to be fired. Not scoring a touchdown today against one of the league’s worst run defenses and running the ball only 17 times (the last 3 when the game was far over doesn’t count) is a fire-able offense. Force feeding the ball to Bryant and Brown was just flat out stupid.

      David DeCastro also goes on the losers’ list. I hate PFF for ranking him so high.

      Can’t put Chris Hubbard on the losers’ list because he is a backup who is asked to start. We need Gilbert back ASAP.

      Biggest loser: me for thinking this team had turned a corner after last week’s game in Baltimore. Nope. This is the same ole garbage again. Big Ben has checked out mentally. I just wonder if he can give us 11 more games where he will be committed. Thank goodness the QB prospects next season is pretty deep because we are going to need one.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      …..

    • Ichabod

      Let’s face it…Steelers are not that good

    • melblount

      IF only this organization did stuff like that. But they don’t. So they won’t.

    • T-51b

      1st time for everything.

    • Chris92021

      Remember how we made wholesale changes after Zeke Elliott ran through our line like a sieve? I hope Fournette going 90 yards on us will have that effect on both sides of the ball. Flat out embarrassing.

    • Jaybird

      Actually he’s a heavier Jarvis Jones. Don’t forget he was 269 coming out of college before slimming down a bit.

    • Douglas Andrews

      You might not agree but I think Jarvis played the run better. He just wasn’t a pass rusher

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Are they deep? I hope so. Steelers are a mess, but still too good to get a top 10 pick 🙁

    • GravityWon

      Fans at the stadium belong in the loser column too. Very disappointing that the people I was sitting with 300 miles from stadium were much more engaged in game.

    • heath miller

      what i have said all year.. O is totally over rated .. lots of BIG NAMES on O but not as good as their billing

    • ThatGuy

      I’m numb to anything this organization does. Good luck for the rest of the year

    • Alex K

      I know Tomlin likes to let his coordinators have a free hand, but he needs to step in and force Haley to make some changes. The team can’t play like this much longer or the season is going to be over shortly.

    • Douglas Andrews

      No firings needed just need to have a heart to heart with Ben. Are you in Ben or out period

    • Mike C.

      Watching Ben is starting to remind me of Troy’s last couple seasons. The skills are rapidly diminishing and it is becoming hard to watch.

    • Chris92021

      Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Luke Falk, Mason Rudolph are all going in the first 2 rounds. We need to get one of those gentlemen (I prefer Luke Falk).

    • I4giveSteelers

      give me a football player over an “athelete” 10 out of 10 times

    • Josh Knepshield

      If the Bears game didn’t do it nothing will.

    • Chris92021

      No, screw that. He needs to be fired ASAP. Not scoring a touchdown today as a team is inexcusable.

    • I4giveSteelers

      Football is also a game of chess. You have to be smart as well

    • Scott

      Loser Bell, only 47 yards on 15 attempts,that failure to establish himself against a weak Jags run defense forced Ben to throw against the strength of Jacksonville’s defense, it’s pass defense.

    • melblount

      It is effectively over now, except for (sadly) winning some more games that will only serve to ruin our chances of getting a new franchise QB in next year’s draft.

      Bottom Line: If we did not host the AFC Title Game this year, we were NOT advancing to the SB.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ben gets put on the losers list twice. Constantly throwing at the Jags best CB after seeing this guys a beast in the secondary= nonsense

    • Chris92021

      Dupree, an excellent athlete with freakish size but has zero football IQ.

      Jones, a below-average athlete by NFL standards with average size who did have good football IQ but got physically dominated too often.

    • melblount

      Good concept, but in reality, Matakevich is a “football player” but he ain’t starting material. Yet, at least.

    • tankguy

      I didn’t watch. What happened?

    • Romel Roze

      Where do you start. The only thing on par with Ben ineptness is the horrendous run defense and the horrible coaching on defense.

      The defensive players are just stupid. They have no clue what they are doing because the defensive coaches have no clue. Their technique is horrible, surpassed only by their play recognition.

    • Taylor Williams

      I can’t blame the D here. Ben threw 5 picks, 2 returned for a touchdown. That’s 14 points on the board.

      I’d rather see Laundry Jones throw 5 picks since he’s the backup. Ben is done, he’s close to retirement and looks like he wants this to end. Which kinda sucks since his arm still works. Peyton wanted to play even when he had a noodle arm.

    • Venkar

      Mitchell has to be a loser after a tackle for a 12 yard gain. Ben was unlucky on his 2nd and 3rd ints. The 4th and 5th were him just throwing it up to get back in the game

    • melblount

      Once Bad Ben lost his mobility, his game was doomed.

      We’re paying the price this season for that and NOT having anybody worthy to throw out there to replace him.

    • Taylor Williams

      Ben threw 5 picks, 2 pick 6s. Yet everyone blaming the defense.

    • Lambert58

      Mitchell made some plays when the front 7 couldn’t figure out how to make a stop.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Oh yeah another Loser on the list twice..Todd Haley 3rd down and 2 with the opportunity to get a TD the offense goes into the shotgun instead of bringing in the “Nightmare” Watson. Easily would’ve been a game changer

    • melblount

      Get real. Bad Ben has made a career of getting balls tipped at the line. An unusual (sic) talent for someone as tall as him.

    • Lambert58

      Be very glad you didn’t watch.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, people are hating on the defense when they gave up 1 td on a short field from the interception, a field goal, and a last minute long run. Yeah, they could have shut them down and gotten the ball back quicker late in the game, but they definitely played well enough to win the game.

    • Josh Knepshield

      Who exactly is blaming the defense? All headlines talking about Ben.

    • Taylor Williams

      Ben had every chance to be a pocket QB. He had YEARS to practice.

    • hdogg48

      I don’t think Bubby Brister, Mike Tomczak or even Ted Marchabroda
      had as bad a game as Rothelsberger had today.

      I thought he said that it was his job to be a leader, when he
      got in front of every microphone he could find this week.

      Today he was like General Custer leading his men into
      a slaughter at the Little Big Horn.

    • melblount

      I’m trust we “learned” today we should use Watson in those situations in the future.

    • Taylor Williams

      Thats on the coaches.

    • Chris92021

      If Haley had any professional pride, he would resign. If Tomlin had any guts, he would fire him.

      I am resigned to the fact this team will not go anywhere. Maybe they will but I just don’t see it.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Is it me but why does Ben have soo many tipped passes for a 6’5″ QB?

    • NCSteel

      This team sucks.

    • Lambert58

      Hard to argue with that.

    • Taylor Williams

      Then you’ll get Jarvis Jones, who can’t pass rush worth a darn.

    • Lambert58

      Dupree is way more explosive than Jones.

    • Nunya

      Winner: Me! I couldn’t watch this game today and I am so thankful!

    • Jaybird

      -Dupree- not worthy of a first round pick. Or a second . Or third.
      -Big Ben – say it ain’t so. I’m seeing some bad stuff from my man. Father Time sucks
      -Vince Williams- a decent back up . Nothing more at all.
      – Mitchell is flat out horrible. Pass , run- terrible
      – Davis- no second year bump at all. Nothing
      – TEs are abysmal. Can’t get open or get yards after catch. Sometimes they can’t even catch.
      – Haley calls some real clunkers. No identity on offense. Terrible play calling AGAIN
      – Butler- not as bad as Haley – but what’s up with safeties and LBS sucking so bad against the run. The players like mitchel and Dupree suck against the run , but guys also seem so out of position. Very bad coaching.
      – Berry – is it my imagination or is the guy regressing also?
      -M Bryant – break a F*ck%ing tackle please. Fall forward . Gain a few extra yards. Geesh.
      -I’m tired of writing –

    • Lambert58

      Haley should be demoted to Waterboy.

    • Taylor Williams

      That’s on Ben. Firing Tomlin won’t get us more TDs. Ben still won’t take what a defense gives him. Firing Haley will give us a better playbook, but Ben will still ignore it.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      To think I spend all week waiting in anticipation to watch this team.

      Insanity.

    • Romel Roze

      Our QB is not that good. His decision making is simply pathetic

      Forcing balls into coverage and throwing high. Ben, Eli and Rivers look bad. We need a new QB.

      Also the run defense is bad and out that on the coaching.

    • Chris92021

      He would screw that up too.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      How is Haley or Tomlin not on the losers list? Haley can’t produce a gameplay to get touchdowns out of this talented offense. Tomlin, as usual, a terrible in game coach. Those two challenges were so bad it was almost comical.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Gotta admit, it was pretty demoralizing. I’m still on the “They can get it together” train though. Still early, plenty of talent, and (possibly most important) a weak division.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      No, Haley needs to go. Ben needs to pick it up. Both of these need to happen. I’m not giving up on Ben yet but this performance is downright ridiculous.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Seriously.

    • pdupuis

      Losers: all but #50.

    • Chris92021

      Which is why we just need to tread water this season and hope for the best and draft a QB in the first 2 rounds next year.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Haley is.

    • hdogg48

      This ^^^^

    • Smitty 6788

      Bell had nowhere to run.. The OL minus Pouncey is terrible. AV RF DD playing like bums.. JJ is a soft as tissue paper. Fans need to quit yelling Heath for him Asap!

    • Vic

      It’s time to blow this team up…including the main culprit, Mr tomlin

    • pdupuis

      Haley should be fired, tonight!

    • Michael Cunningham

      I’d bench Dupree and start Harrison
      Our run D needs some backbone

    • Douglas Andrews

      We shouldn’t be shocked by the Steelers going in shotgun close to the goal line. I remember back in preseason it was a big topic of discussion. I can’t remember the exact game but I think it was Tim Benz on a postgame show( If I remember he got pretty huffy) but he didn’t want to address the play calling and described it as oh well it’s just preseason but now we see this same play calling has spilled over into the regular season. I’m starting to doubt Haley

    • melblount

      I’ll see your comment and raise you, “Cut DuPree.”

    • Steeldog22

      I like Falk as well

    • Nunya

      I’m surprised people didn’t see this coming this year from Ben. When I was reading all the throws he was missing during camp. I even brought up this but Alex Kozora wasn’t too worried. I just saw this Ben coming this year…although no time quite this bad.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Dupree needs more meat. He was getting pushed around easily

    • hdogg48

      Time to pick up LawDog.

      For over a decade he could stop the run.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Think you have to put Tomlin on the list as well Alex. I get there are smaller pieces that added up to the whole picture but as you say yourself, the fish rots from the head down. There is too much talent here not to be any better than this and we got dominated at home. Even if you put all of that aside, let’s talk about those 2 absolutely abysmal challenges he made. Those 2 alone should put him right up at the top of the list.

    • psteelers

      Man please, how is it Haley’s fault Ben three the ball to a tight end being covered by the opposing team’s best corner. For once please allow Ben to fall on the sword by his lonesome. He deserves to.

    • Smitty 6788

      Shut up the AFC don’t have to be Pittsburgh for us to win smh season nowhere close to over. If you off the train now stay off for good.. Steelers 4 Life

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Mitchell is on the losers list too he cannot tackle.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Things need to turn around in a hurry. Too much capital spent on the offense for that unit to perform like this. A bad day at the office. On a lesser discussed topic……Burns really needs to learn how to keep contain. Kid makes it look difficult too often at times

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Normally I would be right with you and he can’t, but he did make a nice open field stop on Fournette right after he had the miss.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Always hard to say. He’s always been inconsistent, so there’s usually a decent chance he’ll get it together. I don’t think he’s totally cooked, but I do think that we’re much better off if we become a run-first offense to take the pressure off him. Kind of like his first couple years.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Can we stop with the defense hate! This has nothing to do with defense. This is a qb with his heart not in the game and a coordinator who refuses to run the football. Good defense and very below average offense.

    • Jaybird

      Dupree sucks at containing also. You can run at either side right now.

    • melblount

      Agreed, but all that extra explosiveness does for him is get him further AWAY from the point of attack — EVERY PLAY.

      Seriously, re-watch this game and focus solely on DuPree. The guy has ZERO NFL-caliber strength, ONE move, and does not even seem interested in getting his jersey dirty.

      Again, as noted previously, he did show SOME dancing ability on the sideline this game.

    • MattSteelCurtain91

      That was inexcusable!! Haley has got to go! I’ve defended him in the past but his playcalling has become predictable! Should’ve been more runs against Jags weak run D!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Totally agree – I think the defense looks fine. Before the last 90-yard touchdown run, they gave up 1 td on a short field, and one fg.

    • Bradys_Dad

      If our O plays even close to this level next Sunday against the Chiefs we’ll all be wishing that the Mercy Rule would apply to the NFL.

    • Jaybird

      His heart is in the game. So is Eli’s . They are just getting old . Skills are in decline.

    • Smitty 6788

      Todd Haley and Butler not much better imo

    • StolenUpVotes

      Deebo will get a hat next week

    • SfSteeler

      loser, me, for having to pay for an NFL package to be able to watch this scrap…:(

    • Pack

      I don’t understand the Mitchell hate I didn’t see any over pursuit that he’s known for and was making some open field tackles against a back that’s 20 pounds more and laying the wood. He also was the only one trying to wake up the defense. Now the offense is why we lost this. Our defense didn’t look too bad until 4 picks were thrown.

    • melblount

      You seem to have forgotten about the miserable play calling in the 3 red zone trips that ended in FGs.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yup

    • hdogg48

      At this point in the season I haven’t seen anything to
      suggest that Rothelsberger is either physically or mentally
      tough or possesses even AVERAGE accuracy on an NFL level.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, from ESPN “Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Ben Roethlisberger is the first QB to throw at least 55 passes with no passing TDs and at least five interceptions in a single game.”

    • Bradys_Dad

      Yet throngs of people here will claim that his play would be or is better than Deebo’s. At least can set the edge (right or left). Butler and Haley are our weak links.

    • melblount

      Well, it’s something at least.

    • Applebite

      I’d like to add ‘Pink Terrible Towels’ to the -LOSER- list.
      I don’t care what the cause is. ‘Pink’ and ‘Terrible Towel’ is about as synonymous as ‘Feinstien and Pelosi’ and ‘Playboy Magazine Cover’. or ‘Burfict’ and ‘Good Character’…

      Just, NO. NO!!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      he wasnt a football player in my mind. didnt want it more than the other and didnt sleep dreaming about football

    • Jaybird

      I don’t want Watt to lose snaps though. Take Dupree snaps.

    • Bradys_Dad

      FINALLY – a record for the O today !

    • Chris92021

      Agreed. Why he threw the challenge flag both times is a mystery. Why the Steelers can’t get prepared on a consistent basis is also a mystery.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Dude, get over it. It had nothing to do with pink towels, and I hope they did raise some money for breast cancer, regardless of whether you care or not.

    • I4giveSteelers

      ryan shaizer , is one play from being paralyzed, hes a warrior

    • StolenUpVotes

      Watt took snaps at LOLB during camp and preseason he not?

    • Bradys_Dad

      Amen to that – aside from Coach Munchak (total stud coach) I’m not sure that we have any positional coaches or coordinators who amount to much of anything beyond “almost” average.

    • steelmann58

      I would like add TOMLIN AS a loser team not ready plus two foolish challenges

    • Jason

      if you blame the flag protests, I’ve heard direct tv will give a refund

    • Jason

      Since the Bengals fired their O Coordinator they have looked 100 times better

      just saying

    • I4giveSteelers

      i actually liked the announcers, who were they?

    • steelmann58

      I also outvoted this on whoever makes the decision not to play harrision

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I totally disagree with your statement. Mann turned our WR into a formidible group, Mitchell has made many great players for our DL group. I feel the jury is out on Porter and I am not in love with Lake but the rest of the coaches I feel are way above the line.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dobbs?

    • melblount

      Man, that second challenge, on top of the first, reminded me of, “Stoopid is a stoopid does.”

      What can Mikey POSSIBLY say to excuse himself from the 2nd gaffe? What did ANYBODY see from the very first replay to make ANYBODY think that ball did not CLEARLY hit the ground?

    • AndyR34

      Sadly…Tomlin prefers athletes

    • ryan72384

      Haley should be fired Monday. Like seriously. He is that bad as an o coordinator. Ben is terrible this year and he is done but a decent coordinator could probably still get a little bit out of this offense with a declining QB. Ben and Haley combined in the red zone is what has held this offsense back for years. Now Ben has physically hit the wall so it looks even worse because we don’t just move up and down the field and then stall in the red zone. Now the offense just does nothing. And wow was I wrong about Martavis Bryant.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      to say Tomlin is a poor sideline coach is being nice.

    • hdogg48

      At least his college and preseason tape showed he has
      something that both Rothelsberger and Jones lack…..guts!!!!

    • psteelers

      I just want to know how can anyone watching the game on television determine whether or not Ben is audibling into some of these (so called) horrible plays? Other than the few occasions he walks up and just snap the ball, there is plenty of direction being given by Ben.

      Playcalls does not make the qb throw into triple coverage.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The defense did ok. They aren’t built to shut teams down. The offense has yet to show up this season which is making their weaknesses more apparent.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Sit Ben next game.

    • Kick

      Ben just doesn’t have it anymore.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Acknowledged and respectfully agree to disagree with most – Mann has been given some incredible talent to work with as has Mitchell, he was handed Tuitt, Hargrave and Heyward and Alualu was a high round pick as well – I won’t argue that both of those positional coaches are doing “ok” but nowhere near elite NFL levels (sans AB).

    • Chad Sanborn

      You said it, the fish rots from the head down, but you didn’t go to the head. I’m adding the HEAD Coach to the list. Another chance to put together a game plan that gives you a chance and again he shows he can’t win a chess match. At this point I think he could lose tic tac toe. And that always ends in a tie. ..SMDH.

    • Sheri Yarborough

      Good observation Doug. I’m still trying to figure out why Ben was consistently attacking Ramsey? When it was obvious that he was looking like the second coming of Deon Sanders.

    • melblount

      Who is out there as a possible new OC?

    • Bradys_Dad

      Out of curiosity, since the topic is hot, what coach (currently on the team) would anyone suggest as a placement for Haley? Just curious.

    • #beatthepats

      Its time to put tomlin , haley and butler in this colum- Bill Belichek would go 14-2 with this talent.

    • Bradys_Dad

      read my mind. see below.

    • Ichabod

      Alex…how did you miss Tomlin’s challenges for “LOSER” list?

    • Jaybird

      Kevin Harlow and rich gannon I think, but don’t hold me to it.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I think both challenges were just him grasping at straws. I at least could see the first one being justified by getting his defense a breather, but really, just call the timeout and not waste a challenge and a timeout. Another mismanaged game by him for sure… getting seriously tired of typing that.

    • Chris92021

      Randy Fichtner or James Daniel.

    • Jaybird

      Oh yeah . They were pretty bad.

    • Kareem Daniels

      Stop trying to put this on anyone but Ben. No defense over comes 5 ints including 2 pick 6s

    • #beatthepats

      Bill Lazor.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben: “Maybe I don’t have it anymore.”

      Wow

    • Chris92021

      He really has checked out.

    • melblount

      I disagree. 15-1.

    • John

      If you watch Eli these days, that is painful. Rivers not much better. Meanwhile the ageless wonder Brady continues and looks better now than he did several years back. . . Hmm.

    • #beatthepats

      Oops- mike munchak

    • I4giveSteelers

      Football is like a war without guns, if you should lose the game of football, one should feel dead. Insteal that in your “posh” warriors.

    • melblount

      Please post their phone numbers/emails here, if you have them.

      Can’t hurt.

    • Jaybird

      Or maybe he physically doesn’t have it any more.

    • melblount

      Ben: “…I don’t have it anymore.”

      I corrected him.

    • hdogg48

      Not with the way Ben is playing.

      He stinks with a capital S.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      But as a qb you never say that.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I have personally looked at every DL drafted by the Steelers under Mitchell and I think you will be shocked at how many of them guys played for years in the NFL getting their foundation with Mitchell. Honestly I am not sure what high draft pick Mann was given that you would say he was blessed with to make him look good.

    • Chris92021

      Well, they currently work for us as the QB coach and TE coach lol

    • Shannon Stephenson

      very good point

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yup

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Romo?

    • I4giveSteelers

      bloody their nose, knock them into their mothers arms, make them forget what day it is. This is how you win a football game.

    • Rocksolid20

      I agree , Tomlin has to go . I know he doesn’t play the game , but he also never has
      this team ready to win these kind of games . You can’t get rid of the whole team so it has
      to fall on the coach .

    • Nolrog

      I could have told him that.

    • Rocksolid20

      Tomlin has to go . Lower teams wear him out .

    • hdogg48

      Ben lacks BOTH the mental and physical quickness needed
      to execute on the NFL level.

      He is entering the Alzheimer’s phase of his career.

    • Rocksolid20

      Or Tomlin .

    • I4giveSteelers

      as of now,, im on the owners side come labor neg. The game of football played my most couldnt hold my jock strap

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      If the Steelers are so sold on Haley. Then here’s my solution. Give him 3 games. Score 90 points (30 per game on avg) over the next 3 games. If he does. Let him stay. If he doesn’t kick him out.

    • Chad Sanborn

      because he isn’t smart enough not too. He is not a cerebral QB.

    • Rocksolid20

      Tomlin needs to go .

    • Chad Sanborn

      I would have thought we learned that lesson after he has picked up a few 3rd and shorts for us. But umm Haley isn’t that smart I guess.

    • pittfan

      I don’t know what was worse. Having to sit thru that or having to suffer sitting next to a guy at the bar that had a few too many by the 1st quarter.

    • Rocksolid20

      18mill my rear end .

    • hdogg48

      Ben had 2 “rest” days off this week and then
      he shows up today and goes beyond laying an
      egg….hell he s hit the bed.

      I consider this an epic failure for BOTH Haley and Tomlin
      for being enablers.

      To quote the great John Wooden….””failure to prepare
      is preparing for failure.”

    • LHW

      Are you kidding? The D played well. The offense gave up 17 points. They had to mop up for the offense the entire game.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Get rid of Mike Mitchell now

    • melblount

      Is it just me or was Bryant a better football player when he was HIGH?

    • Chad Sanborn

      The team needs a coaching change. Its too stale. Each year they don’t establish an identity. each year we under achieve and each year we wonder why didn’t go further with so much talent. Its because the coaches are just coasting through. No one holds them accountable. The Steelers greatest asset, the coaching longevity, is also its greatest weakness. The NFL is constantly evolving and when you don’t turn over coaches they get complacent and have no incentive to innovate. Its that simple.

    • Stevie D

      Debacle Today……………

      Hopefully no coaches get fired and we get top ten pick get
      our future OB. Big Ben is finish this been going on all seasons. Looks for AB
      to much doesn’t take what the defense gives him.

      Need dress Eli Rogers and start working the underneath stuff
      and get little creative with play calling.

      Todd Haley suck

    • I4giveSteelers

      not about scheme, its about wanting it more

    • Shannon Stephenson

      1st: The Steelers are first in their division and have played poorly all year. Tomlin and the staff do a good job of adjusting and making the team better as the season goes as of the last several years
      2nd: The Steelers have a lot of young and new parts either starting or playing major roles on both offense and defense.
      Ben has looked very pedestrian this year but is it all on him. Agreed he has not looked sharp but who is he passing too? AB has performed great but they have played together for years but why is Ben somehow connecting with Brown and no one else? Bryant has missed an entire year and it is not easy to just be on top of your game right away and on the same page of your QB. JuJu is a rookie still learning a new playbook, Vance McDonald just came to the team and is learning the playbook. James is just a guy and nothing special.

      The defense is still young and maybe the loss of Lawdog is bigger then we predicted. I do not think the defense has been poor but a couple of games where the defense has allowed rushing for the totals we have seen gets me worried.

    • I4giveSteelers

      Tomlion has showed his true lack of leadership, i have never criticized him before this year. Why? i finally saw his true philosophy. to demand something of your players and not lead by your own words means players and outsiders will question your leadership

    • I4giveSteelers

      hes done after this year

    • Rocksolid20

      Nope

    • Rick McClelland

      The offensive effort outside of AB and LB was like watching a cub bear play with his who ha. Roethlisberger needs to skip his weekly radio address and spend some time studying film and practicing. The coaching staff needs to apologize to the entire Steeler Nation for that BS effort and game planning.

    • pdupuis

      James Harrison came back for this?!

    • Conserv_58

      Coach Noll – “If you’re thinking about retiring, well then, you’re already retired.”

      Unless Ben somehow manages to resemble the Ben he was a couple of years ago he may as well make 2017 his last season. This Steelers team are paper champions.

    • melblount

      “2nd: The Steelers have a lot of young and new parts either starting or playing major roles on both offense and defense.”

      WHAT? I stopped reading your apologist banter there. If you would please name the offensive AND players you are referring to, maybe I will read further.

    • Steel Your Face

      “Tip our caps, go back in the lab.” Tomlin the wordsmith isn’t cutting it anymore. Nor is 5 picks. Jesus…

    • melblount

      Maybe pull your cap down over your mug so nobody recognized you would be a better plan, eh?

      We have not responded well yet this year to pi$$ poor play. What makes him think we’ll do it this time?

    • Nunya

      Today, a water cooler didn’t seem like a big deal, did it?😂😂😂

    • 2020_Vision

      Ben has been downright awful!!! Looks like he’s also checking out of run plays to throw the bombs, which haven’t been close!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      paper champion is not even a thing. its like giving a trophy just for participating….. Damn Democrats. Be the best or sit in the truck,

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      This might actually be a good thing for the team that this happened to Ben. Maybe he humbles himself, stops trying to be the hero and truly takes what the defense gives him from now on. We must commit to runing the ball. Bell should have no less than 30 carries a game and Conner 10-15.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      He is making 2.2M sitting…I think I would too.

    • Rocksolid20

      LMAO !

    • Kevin Schwartz

      This, I mean, that’s basically what happened with Peyton Manning in his last year with the Broncos. Their defense was better, but our Offense is much better and Ben is still probably way better than Manning was that year.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Wouldn’t shock me. I know plenty of people who were well-functioning potheads. It’s not great for you, but sometimes it’s the lesser of two evils.

      I doubt his performance has as much to do with that as rust, though.

    • Nunya

      I wish. I remember when Cowher went 6-10. He had absolutely no talent on that team, but they still played with heart.

      These guys have a lot of talent and play like that. I have consistently said Tomlin needs to go for years but it won’t happen. Now, let’s see what Tomlin does with average or poor QB performances.

    • Conserv_58

      Given the talent level on the roster and how most prognosticators have predicted them a being a top team, that makes them paper champions, until they can prove they “deserve” to be considered a championship calibur team.

    • hdogg48

      Elite QBs like Brady and Rogers wouldn’t take what the
      defense gives them with this line along with Bell and AB
      …..They’d take what they wanted!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, apparently Ben said “Maybe I don’t have it anymore” to the press.

    • 2020_Vision

      You have to be kidding. This lost is on the freaking grandstanding quarterback!!!! Playing like he has one foot out the door all season. Hell, give the ball to Jones or Dobbs! Can’t get any worse!!!

    • Andrew

      I think it is time to face Ben as the reason this team is where it is at. He has no excuses this year, a great offense around him and a better than average defense. He is what is holding this team back. Lucky this is a QB heavy draft next year. Hopefully we can land one in the first round.

    • HopeHarveys

      I’m just about there, man. It’s tough.

    • melblount

      Keep dreaming about Conner or Watson getting 10-15 carries. Under Tomlin/Haley, NOTHING points to us give ANYBODY other than Bell any more than 3 carries a game.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      That’s kind of the point – he’s being humbled, i.e., accepting that he’s no longer elite and will have to let the run game take the lead.

    • 2020_Vision

      Or have the receivers run shorter routes and your quarterback get rid of the ball sooner!!!

    • Zarbor

      Trying to be a hero? What were you watching? There has been no hero in Ben’s play this year.

    • I4giveSteelers

      you know why we love J Harrison. He failed several times, only to succeed from his failures. And in the process showed us and everyone what the human spirit is cable of, while destroying the offense with violence and knowledge on the field. Now ask yourself, what philosophy did James notice was correct .

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Offense: JuJu Smith Schuster, Vance McDonald
      Defense: TJ Watt, Javon Hargrave, Sean Davis, Artie Burns

      …and I could care less if you want to read my post. Have a nice day

    • Romel Roze

      Because Brady takes care of his body and his mind. He eats right and study film like an OC. You age well when you take care of yourself.

      Ben is a slob…he probably gobbles down a bunch of junk food, and drink a lot of alcohol. He was never considered a film room guy. It is what it is.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Hence the term “trying”.

    • Buccos9

      I think Ben is on a downhill slide. I no longer see him as a top ten QB. But throwing 55 times is ludicrous. That much is on Haley. As soon as I see 50+ passes by Ben, it normally spells Loss. The writing should be on the wall that the Steelers need to draft a QB with a very high pick in the next draft.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The defense would be just fine if the offense had a pulse.

    • hdogg48

      The problem with Ben at this stage of his career is
      that he isn’t anywhere near nimble…he’s digressed to being
      a plodder.

      I’m watching Rogers right now against the Cowboys…he
      makes nearly as many plays with his footwork as he
      does with his arm.

    • Kevin Artis

      Ben is “Retired While Playing”.
      Bryant is worthless. He can’t run routes and for a big receiver, gets tackled by a finger
      Dupree sucks against the run.
      Rogers needs to be back as a starter. Heyward-Bay can do what Bryant is doing.

    • Zarbor

      He was not trying before. Today he was “trying” and I think it was better when he wasn’t “trying”. Just saying.

    • Romel Roze

      The defense played well? You are not serious!! When you allow a team to run it down your throat, especially when you know they are going to run, well that is demoralizing!!!

      Game on the line and Jax is backed up near there own goal and the run at will milking the clock and icing the game. How about getting a 3 and out and giving the ball back k to the offense with almost the entire 4th qtr to play……nah. that would mean they are actually good on defense.

    • Romel Roze

      Bingo….I will give Dupree a little pass because he seem to be afraid at time to be physical because of his bad shoulder.

    • Conserv_58

      Bah! It’s not in his character to accept he’s no longer elite. Apparently his mind is already retired because he doesn’t display the same energy level and excitement about playing that he used to. Perhaps losing the AFCCG to Brady, again destroyed his will. Who knows?