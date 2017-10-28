Steelers Vs. Lions 2017 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Ford Field (68,500) • Detroit, Mich.
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)
Odds Line: Lions +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Detroit
Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Detroit
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Detroit
Detroit is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games
Detroit is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 6 games
Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Detroit is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games at home
Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Detroit is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out
TE Vance McDonald (knee) – Out
Lions Injuries:
T Emmett Cleary (ankle) – Out
WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) – Out
T Greg Robinson (ankle) – Out
DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee) – Questionable
WR Golden Tate (shoulder) – Questionable
LB Paul Worrilow (knee) – Questionable
Game Release:at Detroit Lions (Oct. 29)