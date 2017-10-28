Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Lions 2017 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan October 28, 2017 at 06:28 pm


    2017 Week 8

    Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)

    Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

    Site: Ford Field (68,500) • Detroit, Mich.

    Playing Surface: FieldTurf


    TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

    Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)

    Odds Line: Lions +3

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
    Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Detroit
    Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Detroit
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Detroit

    Detroit is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games
    Detroit is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 6 games
    Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home
    Detroit is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games at home
    Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Detroit is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries

    DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out
    T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out
    TE Vance McDonald (knee) – Out

    Lions Injuries:

    T Emmett Cleary (ankle) – Out
    WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) – Out
    T Greg Robinson (ankle) – Out
    DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee) – Questionable
    WR Golden Tate (shoulder) – Questionable
    LB Paul Worrilow (knee) – Questionable

    Game Release:

    at Detroit Lions (Oct. 29)

