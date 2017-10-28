Steelers Vs. Lions 2017 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Ford Field (68,500) • Detroit, Mich.

Playing Surface: FieldTurf





TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)

Odds Line: Lions +3

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Detroit

Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Detroit

Detroit is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games

Detroit is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 6 games

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Detroit is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games at home

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Detroit is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

DE Stephon Tuitt (back) – Out

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Out

TE Vance McDonald (knee) – Out

Lions Injuries:

T Emmett Cleary (ankle) – Out

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) – Out

T Greg Robinson (ankle) – Out

DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee) – Questionable

WR Golden Tate (shoulder) – Questionable

LB Paul Worrilow (knee) – Questionable

Game Release: