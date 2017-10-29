Steelers Vs. Lions: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday night Week 8 road game against the Detroit Lions and as expected, it includes three injured starters on it in addition to one benched player.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions on the team’s Friday injury report, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) is now officially inactive. This will mark the fourth game that Tuitt has missed this season due to injury and he’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by defensive end Tyson Alualu. Steelers backup defensive lineman Daniel McCullers will also dress for Sunday’s game against the Lions with Tuitt sidelined once again by a back injury.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game against the Lions is tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), who was officially ruled out for the contest on Friday after failing to practice this past week. Gilbert will now miss his fifth game of the season Sunday night. Backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle.

Tight end Vance McDonald (knee), who was officially ruled out for the game against the Lions on Friday because of a knee injury that he suffered last Sunday, is also on the team’s inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. This will mark the second game this season that McDonald has missed due to an injury.

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is also now officially inactive for the Sunday night game against the Lions as he’s presumably being benched for his social media outburst last Sunday night. With Bryant inactive, wide receiver Justin Hunter is dressing in his place.





The Steelers other three inactive players for the Sunday night game against the Lions are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and cornerback Brian Allen.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

DE Stephon Tuitt

T Marcus Gilbert

TE Vance McDonald

WR Martavis Bryant

T Jerald Hawkins

CB Brian Allen

Lions Inactive Players

WR Kenny Golladay

T Greg Robinson

OL Emmett Cleary

RB Zach Zenner

RB Tion Green

LB Paul Worrilow

CB Teez Tabor