Steelers Vs. Lions: Player Snap Counts – Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big road win Sunday night as they beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 at Ford Field. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Four of five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, and David DeCastro played every snap Sunday night. Chris Hubbard played 55 offensive snaps as he left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Matt Feiler replaced Hubbard at right tackle and played the remaining 9 snaps, which were his first in the NFL. B.J. Finney was only used on special teams and never saw the field as an extra blocker on the offensive line.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps once again. He was only off the field for all of 4 snaps in total and two of those were at the end of the game when the Steelers offense was just kneeling out the clock. Rookie James Conner was on the field for 4 snaps and Terrell Watson was limited to special team action. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 18 offensive snaps in total.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (51 snaps) played less snaps than Antonio Brown (59 snaps) did and that’s not surprising. Eli Rogers played 19 snaps against the Lions while Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey played 20 and 5 snaps respectively.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 58 total snaps with Vance McDonald sidelined due to injury. Xavier Grimble played 26 offensive snaps in total Sunday night.





Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu respectively played 59 and 53 of 71 total defensive snaps Sunday night. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 39 snaps while L.T. Walton played 18 and Daniel McCullers played none.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Lions but they did rotate out some. James Harrison, however, never saw the field Sunday night while Anthony Chickillo played 8 snaps and Arthur Moats played 5.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 54 snaps while Tyler Matakevich and L.J. Fort both played one defensive snap each as part of a goal-line stand. Ryan Shazier played all 71 snaps against the Lions.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 43 defensive snaps Sunday night while William Gay played 20 snaps in total. Safety Sean Davis played 70 of 71 snaps snaps while fellow safeties Mike Mitchell, Robert-Golden and J.J. Wilcox played 38, 33 and 1 snap respectively. Mitchell left the game early with an ankle injury.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 64 100% 0 0% 4 15% A.Villanueva T 64 100% 0 0% 4 15% D.DeCastro G 64 100% 0 0% 4 15% M.Pouncey C 64 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 64 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 60 94% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 59 92% 0 0% 3 11% J.James TE 58 91% 0 0% 4 15% C.Hubbard T 55 86% 0 0% 4 15% J.Smith-Schuster WR 51 80% 0 0% 6 22% X.Grimble TE 26 41% 0 0% 4 15% J.Hunter WR 20 31% 0 0% 0 0% E.Rogers WR 19 30% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 18 28% 0 0% 18 67% M.Feiler T 9 14% 0 0% 0 0% D.Heyward-Bey WR 5 8% 0 0% 12 44% J.Conner RB 4 6% 0 0% 6 22% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 71 100% 5 19% S.Davis SS 0 0% 70 99% 9 33% A.Burns CB 0 0% 70 99% 7 26% J.Haden CB 0 0% 69 97% 7 26% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 67 94% 5 19% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 63 89% 15 56% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 59 83% 9 33% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 54 76% 10 37% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 53 75% 3 11% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 43 61% 7 26% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 39 55% 2 7% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 38 54% 4 15% R.Golden S 0 0% 33 46% 19 70% W.Gay CB 0 0% 20 28% 0 0% L.Walton DE 0 0% 18 25% 10 37% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 8 11% 18 67% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 5 7% 6 22% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 1 1% 18 67% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 1 1% 18 67% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 1 1% 5 19% T.Watson RB 0 0% 0 0% 14 52% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 9 33% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 8 30% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 8 30% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 7 26% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 4 15% D.McCullers DT 0 0% 0 0% 1 4%