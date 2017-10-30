Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Lions Positional Grades

    By Josh Carney October 30, 2017 at 11:41 am


    It wasn’t pretty at all, and a lot of luck was needed Sunday night in Detroit, but a win is a win as the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big 20-15 win on Sunday Night Football, improving to 6-2 on the season.

    The defense consistently bent on the night, but they didn’t break, which was fortunate for the Steelers as the offense had some serious woes of their own. But 6-2 is 6-2 in the NFL, and the Steelers have a chance now to get healthy during the bye week before playing most of their remaining eight games at the friendly confines of Heinz Field.

    Like I do each week, I’ll take a shot at grading each position group following the performance against the Lions.

    QB — C+

    I know most readers will probably have an issue with this grade, but Ben Roethlisberger undoubtedly left a ton of plays out on the field Sunday night in Detroit.


    While the veteran quarterback finished with 317 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, he missed on a number of throws, highlighted by a missed throw to a wide open Darrius Heyward-Bey in the end zone and a wide open Jesse James in the middle of the field one play before JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 97-yard catch-and-run.

    Roethlisberger continues to struggle with touch and accuracy, especially on deep shots down the sideline, but when Roethlisberger and the Steelers needed to make plays offensively, he made them.

    The interception in the first half was ugly and was a staple of Bad Ben on the road, but he was good enough to win on the night on the road in a game the Steelers had to have heading into the bye week.

    RB — C+

    Le’Veon Bell had a heavy workload once again, receiving 27 touches (25 carries, 2 receptions) on Sunday night, but Bell struggled to really get going on the ground against a fast, athletic Lions front seven, finishing with just 75 rushing yards and one touchdown (3.0 yards per carry).

    A lot of Bell’s struggles on the ground weren’t all his fault, considering the Steelers’ offensive line didn’t really get a chance to run its trademark counter trey on the night against an even front, but when the Steelers had to, the were able to run the ball in tight spots.

    Bell did fumble for just the third time in his Steelers career on the night, but overall he gave the Steelers a balanced attack, keeping the Detroit defense honest against the run throughout the game.

    WR — B+

    JuJu Smith-Schuster now owns the city of Pittsburgh, and Martavis Bryant might never forgive himself of his keyboard warrior tactics.

    In his first game as the clear No. 2 receiver, Smith-Schuster went off for the Steelers, hauling in seven passes for 193 yards and one touchdown, which was also the longest play in Steelers’ history. Not bad, eh?

    Smith-Schuster did have a big drop on a third-down play, but he redeemed himself late in the fourth with two big third-down conversions to help seal the win.

    Antonio Brown had a mostly quiet night matched up against Darius Slay, hauling in five passes for 70 yards. Brown did have a touchdown negated by an offensive pass interference call, but he had a great catch down the field late in the first half, setting up Bell’s touchdown to send the Steelers into the half with the lead.

    Eli Rogers had a massive dropped touchdown on the Steelers’ first drive and never really saw the ball again, aside from a pass interference drawn on Nevin Lawson, giving the Steelers a key first down.

    Darrius Heyward-Bey found himself wide open in the end zone in the first half, but Roethlisberger missed him big-time.

    TE — B

    Jesse James came through big again for the Steelers when they needed him most, stepping back into the No. 1 TE role with Vance McDonald inactive with a knee injury. James hauled in two passes for 42 yards on three targets, including a career-long catch-and-run of 32 yards.

    Xavier Grimble continues to impress me as a blocker, having stepped up in the last two weeks to serve as an in-line blocker for the Steelers with McDonald banged up. He could start to see more offensive playing time with his renewed want-to when it comes to blocking.

    OL — B

    Not the greatest performance for the Steelers’ starting offensive line in terms of the run game, but the starting five didn’t allow a single sack on the night.

    Yes, the 2.6 yards per carry by Pittsburgh on Sunday night wasn’t good by any stretch, but the Steelers have historically had issues running against even fronts. What’s important is that the starting offensive line kept Roethlisberger clean for the most part on the night, and reserve tackle Matt Feiler did a nice job taking over for Chris Hubbard, who left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

    DL — A

    Yes, the Steelers didn’t get much of a pass rush on the night, but the defensive line more than did its part against the Lions, chipping in to hold the Lions to just 3.2 yards per carry, negating Ameer Abdullah out of the game early.

    Cam Heyward continues to have a monster year, finishing with three tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack, while Tyson Alualu came up with a big stop on fourth and goal, taking down Matthew Stafford on a goal-line stand.

    And let’s not forget about Javon Hargrave, who single-handedly blew up the Lions’ final offensive play of the game in the red zone, driving Travis Swanson straight back into Stafford to force a bad throw that fell incomplete, giving the Steelers the ball to try and kill the clock.

    LT Walton also showed up in a big way on Sunday, showing off his uncanny motor time after time. That seems to rub off of on the rest of the group as the hustle and want-to has been off the charts from this unit.

    LB — C

    As I said earlier, there was very, very little pressure applied on Stafford by the Steelers, namely the pass rush, which is discouraging, considering TJ Watt and Anthony Chickillo were matched up against Brian Mihalik all game long.

    Bud Dupree was pushed up the arc far too often against Rick Wagner, which is something that has become exceedingly frustrating with Dupree, and I’m not sure James Harrison even received a snap in the win.

    Middle linebackers Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams had outstanding nights, combining for 15 stops, none bigger than Williams’ two stops along the goal line to keep the Lions out of the end zone.

    DB — C-

    This group was picked apart all night long by Stafford, but much like the rest of the team, they made plays when they needed too, which is all you can ask for in an ugly game like Sunday night’s.

    Artie Burns was soft in run support at times and was beat deep on Detroit’s first offensive series by Marvin Jones, while Joe Haden struggled in Cover 2, allowing receivers to get behind him and take advantage of the hole down the sideline for some big plays.

    Mike Mitchell left with an ankle injury and never returned, but prior to that the Lions went right after him in pass coverage, hitting for big plays all over the field.

    Sean Davis continues to be a solid safety for the Steelers, making plays left and right, saving two touchdowns on the night by breaking up a touchdown catch to Darren Fells and blowing up Dwayne Washington in the hole.

    Robert Golden and JJ Wilcox were mostly quiet in relief of Mitchell and Davis at times.

    Mike Hilton in the slot was outstanding once again, blowing up a couple of run plays along the line of scrimmage, proving just how valuable he has become for the Steelers’ defense.

    Special Teams — A-

    I drop this grade down to an A- because Chris Boswell banked his lone field goal in off the right upright. Yes, it went in, but it wasn’t his best kick and he got a bit lucky with the deflection off the upright.

    Punter Jordan Berry continues to be super solid with booming kicks and directional punting, which helped take Jamal Agnew out of the game for the most part. Berry averaged 47 yards per punt on four attempts, downing two inside the 20-yard line.

    The Steelers didn’t get a chance to return a kick or a punt on the night.

    • ilamarca

      To me it looks like Bens issues start with his legs. He doesn’t seem to be planting or stepping into throws, whether thats because he doesn’t like to be hit anymore or he’s getting older (lazy?). Many of these floaters, and the ugly deep balls, are powered by upper body only.

    • NinjaMountie

      Good grades and I agree completely with your Ben grade and it’s the two passes you highlighted. Yup, Eli dropped a sure TD. Still, you can’t miss DHB like that. That’s one of those where you don’t even have to lead him. He was so open you just throw it to him like you did the JuJu pass to open the game.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Um…are those comments about Jordan Berry for serious? He’s second-to-last in the league in punt average, 19th in punts pinned inside the 20, and his average on four punts in this game (41.8, not 47) was actually LOWER than his already-awful punt average. I’m not saying he’s been bad, but saying he, “continues to be super solid with booming kicks and directional punting” is disingenuous

    • The Tony

      Ben still looks to have plenty of zip on the ball. I do get what you’re saying though. The deep accuracy has been disappointing for sure

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      “The accuracy has been disappointing for sure.”

      Fixed that for you.

    • Intense Camel

      Yea, not sure what’s going on with him.

    • pcantidote

      Lazy? It just cracks me up the lengths that people will go to be obnoxiously negative towards Ben.

    • The Tony

      Not entirely true. There can be blame on both sides. There has been untimely drops from the receivers this year too.

    • Intense Camel

      Well if you’re paying attention instead of just defending a narrative, you don’t have to go very far.

    • pcantidote

      How much of the run game deficiencies can we attribute to Vance missing the game? It really looked to me like Detroit was keying on stopping the run, which is why they held Bell in check, but also why we got some big plays. Hopefully that is what will continue to make us difficult to play — we can beat you multiple ways.

    • Doug Andrews

      Agree with most grades but OLB deserved a D for being nonexistent against a patchwork O line. I was surprised that TJ wasn’t a force out there against Mahilik and Bud had some nice rushes but didn’t get to the QB. Also didn’t understand not using Deebo at all to pressure Stafford seemed like a good matchup vs Mahilik. Too bad no grade on the Coaching especially the D coordinator he’d get an “F” with the 3 man front’s drop 8 into coverage against a veteran QB. Rarely works unless it’s 3rd and long but yet it was consistently called and the Steelers paid for it.

    • Intense Camel

      His accuracy on every level has been inconsistent and pedestrian at best. Every QB deals with drops.

    • The Tony

      I am not overly observant on Grimble’s blocking. It looks like it has improved since last season, there were still times last night that I did see him get beat which resulted in a negative play. For how athletic Grimble is, I was really hoping to see him more utilized in the passing game

    • pcantidote

      Exactly what narrative am I defending? It is clear to me that you and a few others here have an agenda driven by your uninformed and simplistic views.

    • Intense Camel

      There is no agenda. It’s called removing the homer shades and being unbiased.

    • The Tony

      I am not denying that Ben hasn’t been accurate this season. However it is easy to fit a narrative when people are unhappy with Ben and Haley

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Steelers are fourth in the league with only five dropped passes. So it’s not drops.

    • He is still completing 61% of his throws this year. His career average is 64%. That is a measly 3% lower this year compared to his career average. I think you are the one with the narrative to drive.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Only five drops this year. Fourth-fewest in the league.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      According to the Football Reference, Jordan Berry indeed averaged 47.0 yards a punt. You may be referring to his net punt average.

    • pcantidote

      There are no homer shades. Ben is Ben. We went to 3 SBs with exactly this kind of play. I’ll take that over a new Johnny Football and DeShone Kizer every year. I know that is hard to process for some though.

    • The Tony

      That’s a good point. I would have guessed a little more than that. The DHB play in the end zone probably should have been caught. Ben did overthrow but it looked like DHB had a case of the alligator arms to me. My philosophy has always been if the ball hits your hands, you make the catch

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Ah yes, you’re right. The NFL box score had 41.8 listed as his average, but failed to indicate that was net average. My bad.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Oh I agree with you on that point, slight overthrow by Ben, but if that ball is within your catch radius, it’s your job to come down with it, period.

    • John Noh

      Does Cam Heyward merit first-team all-pro considerations at the turn? I sure think so but then I’m very biased!

    • I don’t know who is judging that stat, but AB has had a drop at least 1 or 2 this year, McDonald has definitely had at least 2 drops, Bell has dropped 1 or 2, Bryant dropped at least 1, Rogers and JJSS both had drops last night.

      Something doesn’t add up.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      So Ben missed Bey big time? Only in your world! Thats a touchdown in any league.

    • How is grinding your ax not unbiased? No body is saying Ben is in the running for MVP or even saying he’s playing the best football of his career.

      You guys calling for his head on the pike on the other hand…

    • Smitty 6788

      Ben missed the 2 passes you referenced. Eli also missed a perfect throw for a TD and AB had a bogus PI call against him that took another TD of the board. No way that was a C+ grade imo..

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      McDonald has 2, Bryant has 1, Bell has 1, JJSS has 1 officially. Stats might not have updated with last night’s game yet. But even with 7, we’re in the lower quarter of the league in drops.

    • The Tony

      I would also love to Hargrave at least get second team consideration. That man is progressing every week. I love his style of play

    • Smitty 6788

      According to who?

    • The Tony

      Slight over throw by Ben but alligator arms from DHB didn’t help. The receiver absolutely needs to come up with that ball

    • The Tony

      If they’re referring to blatant drops, then I can see that but there also a ton of other plays that the receiver failed to come up with the catch which left me shaking my head on this season

    • Shannon Stephenson

      not sure it was alligator arms but he surely didnt help matter with his hole hands

    • NinjaMountie

      Exactly. I’ve criticized Ben, I just did it above. Still, it’s a C+ grade and that’s fair. It’s not a failing grade, it’s an average performance. He’s only had on “bad” performance this year, in my opinion. Granted, I’m not going to say he’s playing to his usual level and that is a concern. Some of these guys are acting like he’s the worst QB in the world, though. That is an agenda.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Drops are something of a subjective stat to begin with, admittedly. And I’m just going off statistical compilations of team drops, not what I think constitute drops. But even still, the top team in the league has 21 drops. No way we have THAT many, or even half that.

    • That number is probably “on target” drops, not where it would have been a tough catch but still one a pro should make that they didn’t.

    • When in comes down to it, Yinzers gonna yinz!

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Stats dot com.

    • Intense Camel

      Antonio brown

    • Thomas

      So who’s in favor of Ben putting the glove on early? ^_^

    • Jeff Dudash

      During the film breakdown, I’ll be interested in whether the sentiment of Haden struggling in Cover 2 stands up. Cris Collingsworth made a point last night of saying that it “wasn’t Joe Haden’s fault” when a couple of the long completions happened, suggesting it was just a product of a really really good (and strong armed) QB. Stafford is talented … maybe uniquely talented … at being able to throw the ball into the sideline window that is the weakness of the Cover 2 scheme.

    • Intense Camel

      Show me where I called for his head. All I’m saying is he need to be better for this team to win a SB. That’s all I’ve ever said.

    • srdan

      I would have gave him a B- for last night. But let’s not act that a B- is his average for his career. I believe it’s much higher than that. So when this years grades are falling short of the standard that Ben has set for himself, I can understand peoples gripe.

    • The Tony

      Probably didn’t help that our saftey’s assignment to knock the ball out was lackluster most of the night on the cover 2 packages

    • Jeff Dudash

      Let’s face it: Mike Mitchell may never have been a really good Cover 2 safety, and he definitely isn’t one now (I laughed when Collinsworth referenced Mitchell’s “4.4 speed” … uh, that was 10 years ago, dude). With the way Sean Davis has come in the last couple weeks, I feel like FS is the obvious #1 pick for us in 2018.

    • The Tony

      I am not ready to give up on Mitchell just yet. The man still makes plays. It’s normally a good thing when you don’t hear a guy in the secondaries name being called. As far as the 2018 draft goes, there are a few positions to where I’d like the Steelers to address in the first round. Safety is definitely included on that list but I tend to struggle with drafting a guy who is not a quarterback that will rarely see the field in the first round.

    • pcantidote

      Reasonable points, but people are griping without a solution. What is their plan? Play Landry or Dobbs? Cut Ben in the offseason — and get who? Can we at least wait to gripe until we are at a point when we are not the 1 seed in the AFC? It is just pathetic whining if you ask me.

    • srdan

      Definetly. And also we should credit our OLBs (specifically Watt) for altering a couple of those throws.

    • pcantidote

      Stafford reminded me of Drew Brees picking us apart with those routes in Pittsburgh a few years ago. You know who else can make those throws? Brady. Our D is undeniably better but we were also exposed a bit last night. Still work to do but I love how we bent but didn’t break.

    • Intense Camel

      The difference is he had the assistance of a historically great defense. Ben now has every possible weapon he could ask for on offense. The talent he had back then vs. now isn’t even comparable. Is it not reasonable to expect him to be better?

    • e. smith

      That very first Steelers play would have been a TD if Ben hits Juju in stride.

    • srdan

      Right now there is no solution except reps. I can see him getting better. The whole team really. And that is what we want. If ben can really play at a B+ or A- clip, man watch out. Think about the step our defense took last year in the second half of the season. If they can do half of that, and Ben improves. Sheeesh. It’s tough to argue this is the most complete team since 08-09.

      As far as the long term solution, right now I don’t care, I’m loving this season.