    Steelers Vs Lions Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora October 29, 2017 at 10:59 pm


    Survive and advance. That’s the motto. Your winners and losers.

    WINNERS

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: JuJu on his horse. What a day for the rookie, who began it with a 41 yard pickup and ended it with the second most yards by a Steelers’ rookie in franchise history. His 97 yard touchdown nearly brought a tear to my eye and was the deciding factor in the win.

    Javon Hargrave: Hargrave was a wrecking ball and I’m glad he finally got that notice on a national stage. He worked over center Travis Swanson all game but no play was more crucial than the 4th down play at the end of the game. Only a three man rush and still forced the throw. He’s a beast, plain and simple.

    Sean Davis/Vince Williams: Lumping them together for their physicality. There were missed tackles early, our Josh Carney will be a busy man, but both played really well. Especially where it counted, in the red zone, where they filled the run as well as you could ask for. Williams was second on the team with eight tackles while Davis chipped in six and two pass breakups.


    Red Zone Defense: It was a unit that, let’s be honest, has been horrible all year. Entering Sunday night 26th in the league in the red zone, they pitched a shutout tonight. The Lions were 0-5, moving the ball effectively until they reached the 20. Time and time again, they were turned back. The goal line defense even got their first stop of the season. Everything’s turning up Milhouse.

    Tyson Alualu: Not the best performance of the team tonight but thought it was really solid. Pass deflection and he snuffed out Matthew Stafford’s 4th down sneak that probably would’ve resulted in a TD. He hasn’t been spectacular but he hasn’t been required to be.

    Mike Hilton: Hilton was steady as ever, blanketing in coverage and providing excellent run support from his slot corner spot. For such a young guy, that consistency is even more remarkable.

    Jordan Berry: Berry’s caught a lot of heat over the past few weeks but I think he quieted those concerns with tonight’s excellent performance. Averaged 47 yards per punt, a long of 53, and two landed inside the 20. The Lions had a really dangerous punt returner and Berry’s hangtime and directional punting helped negate that.

    LOSERS

    Mike Mitchell: Certainly not Mitchell’s finest night. Being a Cover 2 safety is a tough life to live but Mitchell wasn’t stopping any of Stafford’s hole shots. And when Mitchell made contact, he wasn’t able to separate player from ball. He wound up leaving with an ankle injury.

    Keith Butler: You can’t put it all on Butler, the players have to execute, and ultimately the Steelers only allowed 15 points. But the three man rush was infuriating. It’s something he’s used in the red zone, which has been effective, and something I have no problem with. But he let Stafford drive the field time and time again, even when the pass rush didn’t get home.

    Defensive Communication: But when the players were asked to execute, they faltered. Communication was an issue in the first half of last week but the Lions had the talent to make the Steelers pay. Twice when they dropped eight, they still managed to blow the coverage.

    Outside linebackers: Who were pretty much non-existent tonight. Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt pretty quiet tonight. Watt did well dropping into coverage but against a sub-par line, we were all expecting more.

    Eli Rogers/Justin Hunter: Rogers mucked it up with a clear drop on the Steelers’ opening possession. Didn’t take advantage of the opportunity with Martavis Bryant inactive. Hunter didn’t have any egregious play, and did move the sticks on his lone reception, but was a non-threat vertically, the area he’s supposed to excel at.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Reader783

      Great win going into the bye, we are in a great place. But I gotta say who the heck is making the decision to put Cam and Javon on the outside rush after it got shut down ALL NIGHT. I mean what the heck is going on with Harrison?! Pass rush has to be a loser tonight even with the good (red zone) defensive performance.

    • JohnB

      Hey im glad we got the win. I’m just hoping Haley is saving his “genius” for the playoffs.

    • Charles Mullins

      Would you trade MB for Ebron?

    • JohnB

      Nope..play him out and draft a TE high.

    • WARisHELL

      Imagine what Tom Brady would’ve done to the Steelers D tonight. I cringe just thinking about it.

      I know, I know. Can never be happy right?

    • Charles Mullins

      Ps you should do a live stream with David Todd and Matt Williamson after the games. They make a great team.

    • Hard fought, tough football game. I lost count of the big redzone stops tonight. Yeah Stafford put up numbers but the biggest number of all is zero TDs.

      Ben missed on a few throws, but he had some big drops too. Rogers dropped a TD on the first drive, JJSS had at least 1 drop, James had one as well.

      This offense is about really to click, they are right there.

      I give some credit to those guys in Detroit, they are a good football team, but we were better tonight!

    • WARisHELL

      Don’t think those guys work for free. Just a thought.

    • Dorian James

      It sounds nit picky, but your right.

    • NinjaMountie

      James didn’t have a drop. It was a penalty.

    • Jacob

      A bit ugly, but great win. Martavis will be eating humble pie.

      Now they must heal up and get ready for the Mighty Indianapolis Colts. If they treat them like a playoff-bound team for the next 2 weeks and maybe they’ll stack another win on the pile.

    • Well we didn’t play Brady tonight…

      You can only play the team on the schedule.

    • Chris92021

      More winners and losers:

      Loser: referee John Hussey, who did not throw a penalty flag when Big Ben was clearly hit late in the 4th quarter. I guess because his name is not Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or Drew Brees, Big Ben does not get those calls. Pitiful.

      Loser: Xavier Grimble. My goodness, I miss Vance McDonald. Grimble needs to go. He is nothing special. Where is this “athleticism”? He might think he is a hot commodity but he is a fringe player at best. Thank goodness his fellow Trojan JuJu bailed him out with some timely plays.

      Winner: Todd Haley on the first play of the game and the last non-kneel down of the game.

      BTW Butler and Porter are losers for not putting in James Harrison tonight. WTF. Brian Mihalik made me wonder why we let him go. That is just sad.

      I am glad to see we can win when things clearly were not working. The red zone defense was stellar but the rest of the defense was not good. We are going to get better once Tuitt comes back and stays healthy. Same goes for the offensive line when Gilbert comes back. I am going to enjoy this bye week!

    • JohnB

      Stafford wasn’t too shabby. in fact he was making great throws. when the offense isn’t doing anything youre gonna have the d gassed..PS: You guys need to quit being scared of the Pats.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Artie Burns? Bad tackling angles and again seemed out of place in coverage.

    • The Tony

      James did stop on a seam route and turned to Ben deep in our own zone. Ben looked livid

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Wow. What a solid team win. Wasn’t pretty but that was a live and tough Lions team. Great that we’re headed to the bus week with a W.

      Loser:Deebo. He should have played more. For Pete sakes, Moats outplayed him

    • SfSteeler

      how do you not give James a drive with such ineffective OLB play?

    • Yea right before JJSS 97 yarder.

    • S.T.

      And the Steelers might have looked better against the Pats’ defense. They didn’t play the Pats tonight, they played the Lions. Talk to me again after the Pats game.

    • George Hareras

      Luckily the next play was JuJu right?

    • Charles Mullins

      There all kinds of options to pay for such a thing. Live streamers make good money now a days.

    • Everyone seems to overlook how bad their defense is this year. Yeah they played good the past too games, but against terrible offenses and they just lost their best player in Hightower.

    • Steelman72

      I completely agree, that was bs. Moats even made it on the field. James would have fork lifted that tackle into Stafford’s lap all night long.

    • BRB4ever

      I said the exact same thing in my head then i read your comment. It would have been a replay of last years AFC game.

    • I though Burns had a good night. He was physical with WRs, and made some good tackles when the ball carriers came to him whether it be RBs or crossing WRs. He did lead the team with 9 tackles I believe. And add in that heads up fumble recovery.

    • SeanyP

      How can you not include JuJu’s drop in his positive write up?? He had a crucial third down ball hit him in the hands. He’s a young man, but a professional makes the easy catches to help their QB out. Good game JuJu! But man that play could have been devastating.

    • John Pennington

      Thats going to happen time and time again until Tomlin pulls him aside and really gives it to him.His tackling is the worst on the team and it will cost us sooner or later.

    • BRB4ever

      Wejust need to get the Chiefs to beat the Pats, then we can beat the Chiefs. Haha

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Cant criticize Burns too much tonite

    • Rocksolid20

      NO !

    • Chad Sanborn

      Deebo not playing is on Butler

    • Rocksolid20

      Trade MB and our next two #1’s for Stafford .

    • John

      Pass rush was poor. Blitzes were not getting there. Lions blocked almost everything. We seemed to have no ideas how to get to Stanford or how to beat Mihalik which is ridiculous.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      FIRE KEVIN COLBERT FOR THE STEELERS ONLY BEING 6-2 AND BEING FIRST IN THE AFC….BAD COLBERT.

    • T3xassteelers

      I like our TEs when Vance is back

    • Chad Sanborn

      why didn’t he use it last season?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Belicheat will get them up to par…he always does

    • You mean the same QB that went ohfer in the redzone tonight?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Just a note, we were 4-4 at this point last season, and didn’t get our 6th win until Week 12.

    • Xclewsive

      Got’eem

    • mezzetin1

      Yes. Like they’re saving Deebo.

    • mezzetin1

      No.

    • GravityWon

      His tackling is pitiful.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      40+ points

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’d rather go after Cousins in the offseason. He’s at least in the same tier, and we don’t have to give anything up for him.

    • mezzetin1

      Amen.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Great win and I will take it 100% of the time! Alot of yards given up, but no tds is ace! Bye week so we can get healthy and make this push! Love you guys! ✌️Dueces!

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Good fumble recovery, but that was pretty much it!

    • Steve Johnson

      Justin Hunter and Eli Rogers will be the reason Martavis Bryant doesn’t get traded. They simply don’t have anybody behind those two.

    • AndyR34

      How fortunate for your employer to have someone flawless in their performance. You should be a supervisor or manager some place so that you can instruct your sudordinates on how to deliver a flawless performance every time.

    • Rocksolid20

      I’m with you Chris , WTF is up with Harrison not playing ? He was steaming sitting on the bench when they showed him . Why was Nix spread out in several 5 wide sets ? Good luck to Mihalik too , he played a solid game .

    • Chad Sanborn

      Haley should be on the Losers List. Each week he calls the wrong plays at the wrong time. Consistently.
      Tonight trying to run out the clock and he dials up 2 pass plays? WTF. Thats football 101.

    • Chris92021

      Exactly right.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Bud is not performing up to standards
      James isn’t the best in coverage but the man can get to the QB .. Mr. Butler

    • Charles Mullins

      Yeah he would basically take Xavier’s place.

    • Chris92021

      Outside of the first play of the game and the shovel pass to JuJu, Haley was his usual crappy and non-imaginative self.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Houston too now. I agree about NE wholeheartedly however.
      Those 5 field goals would have been at least 3 and 2 or 4 and one TD to FG ratio.

    • Rocksolid20

      Walton played a solid game tonight .

    • AndyR34

      True on Mihalik, but they couldn’t beat Feiler either during his time in the game.

    • NinjaMountie

      that was a stop not a drop lol

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Watching the highlights on SC right now. The Lions really should have been able to catch JuJu around the 30 or 40 on that play. They just dove and missed the tackles.

    • How about props to the O-line? Second week in a row Ben doesn’t get sacked. In fact the only hit I remember him taking was that one early in the 4th quarter that could/should have been called for a late hit.

    • Taylor Williams

      Vance cant catch a cold in Alaska but naked

    • Taylor Williams

      The pats are scary. Its nothing we can do to bolster the defense at this point. We can win this this D, but Brady doesn’t care. He’ll shred us to death especially with this soft prevent coverage.

    • RyanW

      Drops should be on the losers list could be had 2-3 more scores if not for those. Good win though. Bow we get a bye week to get healthy and hit the film hard and finds ways to improve. We’re 6-2 but judging by half the comments on here everyday you’d think we’re 2-6.

    • Michael Pennant

      My wife is a Redskins fan and she hates Cousins. We would have to pay him at least $25+ million because he is coming of his second franchise tag. NO DEAL.

    • Rocksolid20

      Yep that very one .

    • JohnB

      man, we should just not play at all then, huh? psh. its a game. and on any given sunday..you know the rest. Even if we win we’ll still probably have to play them again in the playoffs, you’re going to be REALLY scared then. Me, I cant wait for the Pats game.

    • Mrs Bighead

      I’m sure it may have been zone related but Haden really whiffed on a few plays. Not dogging the guy cuz he made some plays but Marvin Jones carved us up in the first half

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I don’t know – I was never a huge fan, but I have him on my Fantasy team this year and I think he’s pretty good. If I was a Redskins fan, I’d definitely want them to pay him – he’s better than anyone else they’re gonna get in the next 3 years. I kind of feel the same way about the Steelers.

      I am aware though, that he’s gonna make bank on the free market, and it might not be worth it. But, honestly, if it was 25 million per for 3 years, I would seriously consider it. Put it this way – with Cousins, I think this team is a Super Bowl contender. With someone like Landry or Dobbs, not a chance. Maybe we get lucky with a rookie, but besides that, who are we getting that gives us a shot?

      And, it was a response to a proposition to trade 2 picks and Bryant for Stafford. Stafford’s the highest paid QB in the league.

    • JohnB

      so..she don’t like that?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Also, not sure his franchise tag would have anything to do with us. That only matters if the Skins resign him.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Easy pal. We don’t win tonight if not for JuJu

    • Taylor Williams

      In that case. All WRs are losers. Brown had a crucial push off. Eli dropped a pass. Hunter was ineffective. Juju dropped a pass, but he was the biggest bright spot on the offense.

    • Taylor Williams

      DHB still has speed on a streak.

    • Lil Smitty

      you forgot to say … that Tom Brady would have carved us up and we would have lost by forty-five points.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, people are a little psyched out by the Pats. I get it, they’re good, they have a tendency to tear through our defense. Whoopdie doo.

    • John Noh

      Not sure OLBs deserve loser tag. Watt contributed and Dupree knocking whoever that was on his a$$ in the last series at the 9 yard line was huge!

    • Taylor Williams

      Mike munchak working his magic. 4 years ago Ben would’ve been hurt by now.

    • John Noh

      Drops by offense and defense! I counted three drop INTs

    • Mrs Bighead

      Watt was a beast. Almost had a pick or two, QBs have their eyes on him on every play cuz he’s so versatile rushing or in coverage

    • The same one with the 30 mill per year price tag?

    • Carl Mendelius

      Haley is not good enough OC. Ben has become ordinary for long periods of time and Butler still plays “bend but don’t break”. Haley and Butler should be fired next season. With these coordinators the Steelers are inferior than the Pats and even the Texans with their superstar QB Watson. The Steelers are also inferior team than Eagles, Cowboys, Seahawks and probably Rams and Saints. Sorry but I am sure this is the case just because Brady, Watson, Wentz, Prescott, Wilson, Brees are playing far better than Ben.

    • Mrs Bighead

      We are not inferior to Houston

    • Mrs Bighead

      Literally our best coaching hire maybe ever

    • I think Chuck Noll might beg to differ…

    • Mrs Bighead

      Just read the rest of your post…the f’ing Rams? Stop

    • Carl Mendelius

      Houston has a good defense and Watson is playing far better than Ben. They also have a great WR

    • Mrs Bighead

      We have the greatest WR the league has seen since Jerry Rice

    • Carl Mendelius

      The Rams attack people they don’t play bend but don’t break

    • Kareem Daniels

      Walton should be included as a winner

    • Yawn…

    • Carl Mendelius

      Still he cannot save Ben from himself.

    • Don

      In general I like Haley as an OC. But this year I’m finding myself confused by the play calling. After the TD to AB was called back, they had 2nd and 18 on the 19. They throw to the end zone incomplete, then throw along the line of scrimmage on 3rd down? I can see value in throwing short or a screen on 2nd down. But on 3rd? WTH? Anything short of a first down or TD there is just empty yardage. It’s not even a matter of improving field position for a FG. Too often this year, the play calls don’t seem to have any underlying plan.

    • Taylor Williams

      That was more on the coverage scheme than the players. Butler literally put the defense out of position with his play calling.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      anyone catch the snr keyword today? seemed to have missed it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Winners: My number 43 jersey cuz it’s flippin’ magic. You wouldn’t believe me if I told you our record when I wear it. As Michael Scott would say: “I’m not superstitious… but I am a little-stitious.”
      Also, I still apologize PROFUSELY for wearing my number 7 jersey in the AFC Championship last year. It was done out of complete hubris and for that, I’m ashamed. I should have wore Troy.

      -Again, the unsung heroes of this team, the O-Line. Ben wasn’t breathed upon yet again. No sacks. And though the holes for Bell weren’t quite there like they usually are, I still think they did very well.

      -JuJu. I mean, what can you say? He’s becoming really endearing very quickly. James Conner stole the show on draft night. But JuJu is stealing the hearts and minds of Steeler fans everywhere. I added him to my fantasy team. Based on our schedule going forward, I’d advise all of you to do the same.

      -Mike Tomlin. Yet again, this team gets to 6-2. And through all of the drama, distractions, controversies, and nonsense, the ship has been sailed forthrightly. He doesn’t get enough praise. Plain and simple.

      -I though the Special Teams had a good night. So they deserve some love as well.
      -The D-Line. I can’t wait till Tuitt gets back and completes this unit, because with him or even without him right now, Alualu, Cam, and Gravedigger are BALLIN. Pressure on every play and holding the run down to acceptable levels. Only 72 yards given up tonight.
      -Finally, the ILB’s played a good game. Shaz and Thumpa were active and vicious.

      Losers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. It wasn’t necessarily WHAT they were saying, but it was honestly all about HOW they were saying it. Which, leads to cringes galore. How soon till Romo calls Thursday, Sunday, AND Monday night football?

      – The Secondary. Anytime you give up over 400 yards passing and allowing WR’s who aren’t all that talented or who are banged up, to run all over you, you belong on this list. ALL of you.
      – The OLB’s. WHERE IN THE WORLD WERE YOU????

      – Bell. 27 touches for 81 yards a a TD. Pedestrian. Were you a “loser?” Perhaps not. But were you Le’Veon Bell tonight? No. No you were not.

      Any WR not named JuJu. Sure, Brown was fine. As always. That’s his floor. But everyone else? My God. 5 targets, 1 catch, 7 yards. W O O F.

      -The forum fans who scream “We suck. Ben sucks. We are gonna lose. Fire everyone, and mean it” And this is all before halftime. Seriously, it gets OLD. Like … real old. Being a realist is one thing. Expressing your displeasure and frustration, another. But borderline trolling? Sigh. Old. This team is 6-2. 6 and freaking 2. And with totally winnable games coming up and relatively good health. What in the flying F could you truly have to complain about?! Save that all for the playoffs. Which, by the way, barring something catastrophic, we are barreling full steam ahead towards. We are a GOOD team. With flaws. But are the current #1 Seed in the AFC!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • John Noh

      They gave up 39 to the Niners with Brian Hoyer. Yeah that was break and break some more.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Touché. Our own version of Belichek

    • Smitty 6788

      You guys need to lose that lil brother mentality… Smh who cares about NE until week 15.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Steelers lost to Bears and Jags with QBs that nobody remembers.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Can we put Artie Burns on the losers list?

    • Michael

      Eli Rogers IS NOT NFL roster worthy.

    • John Noh

      Yeah OK. You’re right. Not even sure why the Steelers bother playing. *Eyeroll*.

    • JohnB

      Yeah man Chris C said something like “this is Nix first time in the game”…at the end of the play..”nix has been missing blocks all night” paraphrasing but it wasn’t that far off

    • Mrs Bighead

      He looked lost. He hasn’t taken that step forward I was looking for

    • Michael

      Unless they know something, I hope FO is saving DEEBO for second half of season or P.OFF.

    • Mrs Bighead

      It’s why Martavis is still a crucial part of this team

    • Don

      Even after tonight, the Steelers are 4th in the league in yards allowed. If that’s bend but not break, what the hell is the rest of the league doing?

    • Mrs Bighead

      They lost because of their running attacks not because of the QB play

    • Jaybird

      Darth I thought we were down by 3 TDs at the half the way some people were saying how bad this team sucks. It does get old.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      the offense has to score touchdowns often and early to beat the Patriots. If anyone is expecting the defense to stop Tom Brady and his offense they are sadly mistaken.

    • Darth Blount 47

      At a certain point, I turned off the sound. Which, I absolutely hate to do. But it has basically come to that with those two. It’s sad. How many more Sunday night games do we have? One more where it might be them?

      EDIT: Oh, man… Sunday Night at home against Green Bay. Sunday Night home against the Ratbirds. So AT LEAST 2 more times. Sigh.

    • Jaybird

      They must know something. Maybe he looks super slow in practice? Does he even practice?lol. Who the heck knows man. But Moats got some action over him- a little surprising.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Thanksgiving might be them too but we can hope for Romo

    • Don

      They lost to the Jags becasue of the offense. Turnovers led directly to 13 points on the pick sixes and a short field for the first Jags TD. Even AFTER the 90 yd TD at the end, the defense only allowed 313 yards. They definitely played well enough to win that game.

    • I alwasy hated Colinsworth, and not because he’s a Steelers hater, but he is completely ignorant about today’s NFL. I tried to listen to SNR’s game coverage with Hillgrove, Tunch and Wolf abut the were nearly 2 plays behind. I couldn’t get them to sync up so I had to listen to idiot Colinsworth…

    • Mrs Bighead

      I think they’re saving his bullets. Obviously he can handle a starters snap count though

    • Jaybird

      That’s a good one. Walton played his best game ever in my opinion.

    • JohnB

      I miss John Madden haha. yeah If you have a good radio source i’d mute the game and put the radio on. My dad used to do that for baseball.

    • Jakobson

      So true. All three teams are like rock paper and scissors

    • 2winz

      Do we have any reason to stop fearing the pats? I would like to believe this team is talented enough to beat the patriots, and it is.. but in reality, we haven’t given them much of a challenge for as long as I can remember. So they are the standard. To be the man, you have to beat the man, right? we haven’t done that so hopefully this year, but im tired of getting my hopes up all the time against them thinking we could do it, then watching steelers lay an egg. Because of that, I will not have high expectations, i will just cheer the steelers, and hope for the best

    • The detractors, the extreme expectationist, roller coaster enthusiast, the fire everyone crowd, is certainly getting very, very old.

      If you come to these boards and didn’t see anyone of the scores or games you would think this team is winless heading to the first overall pick.

      Unbelievable.

      -sigh-

    • Mrs Bighead

      Just a weird game. We always have those head scratching games. This team looks like they are ready to win 13 games now though so hopefully it was a wake up call

    • JohnB

      I wonder if the GB game will be flexed because of no Aaron Rodgers.

    • Reader783

      I was shocked, actually beyond shocked, that they INSISTED on rushing JAVON HARGRAVE off the edge when Mihalik spent the ENTIRE night shutting Cam down. What a WASTE of inside pass rushing talent to use Cam and Javon outside. All week all we heard was how good of a matchup James v Mihalik was and they used on not 1, not 2 but THREE separate outside pass rushers on Mihalik without trying James. I do not get it.

    • You can listen to Hillgrove, Tunch and Wolf call the game from the Steeler’s home page via SNR. Without a DVR it can be tough to sync it up to the TV though.

    • JohnB

      man all year you guys have been saying, “oh our d is playing good but they haven’t had a real challenge.” well we had one tonight and kept them out of the End Zone..yes Matt isn’t Brady but is Brady the only test? the dude is the best to play the game EVER…But he can be beat. he has been beaten. they don’t look that strong this year. we almost beat them with Landry last year. and like I said if you’re shaking in your boots about that December game, wait till playoffs…peepants time for yinz.

    • JohnB

      meh its a toss up…I just try to focus on the game and call the plays with my friends.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I agree. The Pats are not playing lights out football. They really lost against the Jets. I just hope Ben plays better that game and we mix it up on defense but we do have Butler

    • Jaybird

      You know what’s crazy- i know a few guys who are browns fans and a couple bengal fans and they praise the Steelers more than half our fan base! Even Eagle fans always say how consistent and well run this organization is. But man, it’s like some of these people can’t wait to bash Tomlin and Ben. Even heard some smack about Joe Haden being overrated today – just ridiculous.

    • Michael

      This team has a vast different vibe without MB and Coates — without JuJu, season’s at peril.

    • Matt Manzo

      That Dupree hit was awesome! It was brilliant, rather than worrying about covering him he just dropped him!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, this Dodgers-Houston game…

    • Jaybird

      He will certainly be fresh for the second half of the year.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      This team still needs MB. He just opens up the game. I hope they have something drawn up for him

    • JohnB

      I actually think all these deep threats we keep picking up are a little part of the problem…it makes Ben go deep all the time instead of making sensible throws. We need possession guys that can make plays between the numbers and actually catch the ball (like Juju). And then our OC needs to utilize those weapons better in his planning.

    • Darth Blount 47

      TJ Watt had two tackles and 0 sacks. Dupree had 3 and zero. It wasn’t their best games. They did other things, as everyone helped on those goal-line stands. But their game impact was pretty minimal.

    • Reader783

      Small sample size on Feiler though. My main overwhelming frustration was that we heard all week about how Harrison was a perfect matchup for Mihalik and then rather than use him they used HARGRAVE??!?!?!? I mean come on man what is going on here.

    • The Steelers can’t please most of the depot commentors unless they win 56 – 0. It’s just sad…

    • 2winz

      well, it’s true, they havent had a true challenge up until this game. Stafford is by far the best qb we have faced, and he could have scored easily on us several times but the steelers defense stepped up which gives me hope. I’m not shaking in my boots, necessarily, its just i have been disappointed enough by watching patriots carve us up time and time again. patriots are to us what the steelers are to the chiefs. they have our number plain and simple. does that mean they cant be beat? of course they can, I’m just waiting for steelers to show me that THEY can do it. thats all it is, it has nothing to do with me trembling in my boots. its just im not expecting anything

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

    • JohnB

      Undefeated Chiefs with Alex Smith coming in playing his best ball and in Arrowhead…that was a test. Stafford was a test..again on the road..more tests??.. Dalton and Flacco (at home) arnt elite but they know us and we made em look pedestrian.. Top stats in all defensive categories except the run..what challenge are you waiting for?? Brady is the only Elite QB we have left which means if we beat him that one time we’re unstoppable right? WRONG just means we won the game.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, I want to go to bed. I don’t want extra innings.

    • Spencer Krick

      +1 for the “turning up Millhouse” reference.

    • Intense Camel

      No, just haley. Even with Butler’s mistakes, his group is overacheiving. The offense has yet to break 30 points smh.

    • I don’t care about scoring 30 points, all I need is 1 more than the opponent. -sigh-

    • I.P. Freeley

      -1 for messing up the quote.
      “Everthing’s coming up Millhouse”

    • 2winz

      Like I said, they may be a good challenge for most teams, but not for the steelers because steelers have the chiefs number for whatever reason. Nothing against alex smith, just we own him just like how brady owns us. that doesnt mean big ben isnt a threat.. but pats just have our number. I agree that Stafford was a test, I do not disagree with you on that. Dalton and Flacco are not elite as you said, so I dont care to compare them to brady.. we know them just as well as they know us. now, what you dont understand is that I’m not saying we can’t beat the patriots..and im not saying they are the only test.. every team is a test! All I’m saying is what makes you think we can beat the patriots based off of history? cuz history says they have our number. so what reason do we have not to worry about facing the patriots when we know they are most likely going to meet up if they plan to go to the super bowl?

    • steelerbum

      Let’s face the fact that this team is less “strict execution” and more emotionally motivated. This is of course is due to Tomlin’s coaching style. With all (and I mean ALL) of the personalities in that lockerroom, none is more respected than Deebo. He has earned his place on this team, not only for his HOF resume, but the man can STILL ball out. Deebo is the heart and soul of this team. Not to mention one of Ben’s homies. 92 could have put more pressure (for sure in the second half) on stafford. Mihalik owned the rookie so bad, Butler had to move him away…not lol

      #FreeDeebo

    • JohnB

      because the past is the past and has little to no effect on this year. Also playing at home helps….hope you don’t get any #12 Jerseys at your door for Halloween.

    • Taylor Williams

      Exactly.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK; I was one of the guys that said Ben sucks on the game thread … but I did say he was great after passing to JuJu for the 97 yard score.

    • Michael

      Cue M’ Jackson song with wind in his hair… Willy…

    • Detractors be trippin’.

      We don’t play the Pats for another 2 months. Every week this year so far is “the defense played good today but Brady would have torched them.”

      We can’t play them every week for 16 weeks. You can only play the team that is on the schedule.

    • JohnB

      I love the man but Ben does suck (this year).

    • JohnB

      and when we win it was because of luck or some other BS challenge they’ll come up with cause they cant be satisfied.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The standard is the standard.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I think its what we didn’t have today. Offense or defense?

    • 2winz

      you’re right, past is the past and homefield helps, but we always have an excuse it seems. see the thing is that while the past is the past, one has to learn from the past or history will repeat itself. and thats been the issue, my problem has been that I assume they learned from the past and results will be different.. or at the very least more competitive.. but nope! so I just want to go in with no expectations and maybe I will be pleasantly surprised.

    • Spencer Krick

      -1 for nitpicking

    • 2winz

      I agree, I’m not rlly looking past this victory, but I was more replying to the comment about we should not be scared to face the pats.

    • JohnB

      You want to look at the past? look at two-three years ago and the secondary we had then. the secondary stats we had then. Go ahead i’ll wait…What we have now is a godsend and you’re comin up with meaningless challenges.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      For the record, regarding one of the Friday Night Questions, Ju Ju did do a bike celebration after his TD.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The difference is, your fandom cannot be questioned. So voicing frustration once in a while in the heat of the moment is one thing. But coming on the same boards, week after week, just lurking, WAITING for the opportunity to dis Ben, well, that is a whole ‘nother horse of a different color.

    • 2winz

      yo thats not me lol i was simply just responding to your comment about not being scared of the pats. I’m enjoying this win as much as anyone

    • Darth Blount 47

      Possible. I hope GB’s record holds up.

    • Darth Blount 47

      + 1,000,000,000

    • I’m not scared of the Pats, and definitely not on weeks that we don’t play them…

    • JohnB

      A lot of fans have been saying it, it just seems like we’re singling you out cause of the conversation. No hard feelings.

    • Zarbor

      My biggest loser is Martavis Bryant. If we are going to put Eli Rogers as a loser for dropping that TD, then we need to put Ben on the losers list for missing WIDE open guys with little pressure for TDs.

    • 2winz

      I agree about the secondary but what challenges am I coming up with? lol I’m just asking you to give me a reason not to be concerned about the pats..Am I wrong to ask you to give me reason to believe results will be any different when you and I both know we will go against them in all likelihood? it just seems like every time we lose to them, theres an excuse.. “oh we didnt have Ben”. oh but then we have Ben and then we still lose. “we didnt have Bell” oh but we had all the killer B’s last year and we still lose, and not just lose.. but we lose in an embarrassing fashion. “oh if only we had home field advantage” or “we have bryant now, we will win for sure”. no more excuses, maybe its just time to acknowledge that they have been the better team, and that steelers need to step it up.

    • JohnB

      I listened to Pats radio one day and they complain up there too…you give people a voice, they’ll sure as heck use it.

    • 2winz

      lol yeah, honestly, im not trying to be all gloom and doom, im not complaining about this game at all, im just saying going against the pats has not netted good results for us which is facts, so i think my question was logical :/

    • 2winz

      im not scared of the pats, but i cant ignore the results every time we play them either.

    • JohnB

      Yes they’ve had our number in the past but I’m not going to sit in fear of a team that’s just like any other. And you shouldn’t either. That’s what I’m saying. Teams that arnt better than the Pats have beaten them. It doesn’t stop them. So what does it matter? Cam Newton and Alex Smith both outplayed Brady this year…are they better? if we beat Alex Smith does that make us better? Not at all. I’ve said all I can on the matter.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      For the record, Haden is overrated