Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the Baltimore Ravens and it includes safety Mike Mitchell, tackle Marcus Gilbert, wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

Gilbert, who ended the week listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will miss a second consecutive game. He will be replaced again at right tackle by Chris Hubbard. Mitchell battled a hamstring injury this week as well and is inactive on Sunday. Harrison, who ended the week as questionable after being added to the injury report on Friday with an illness, is also inactive.

Back this week for the Steelers are defensive end Stephon Tuitt and rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Tuitt missed the Steelers last two games with a biceps injury while Watt missed the team’s Week 3 game with a groin injury.

One other defensive players who ended the week listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, safety Sean Davis, is active for the game against the Ravens.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers are all healthy scratches in Week 4.





Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

T Jerald Hawkins

T Marcus Gilbert

OLB James Harrison

WR Eli Rogers

S Mike Mitchell

DT Daniel McCullers

Ravens Inactive Players

TE Maxx Williams

DT Brandon Williams

CB Jaylen Hill

WR Chris Mooore

OL Tony Bergstrom

DE Chris Wormley

T Dieugot Joseph