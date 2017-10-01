Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 4

    By Dave Bryan October 1, 2017 at 10:32 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the Baltimore Ravens and it includes safety Mike Mitchell, tackle Marcus Gilbert, wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

    Gilbert, who ended the week listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will miss a second consecutive game. He will be replaced again at right tackle by Chris Hubbard. Mitchell battled a hamstring injury this week as well and is inactive on Sunday. Harrison, who ended the week as questionable after being added to the injury report on Friday with an illness, is also inactive.

    Back this week for the Steelers are defensive end Stephon Tuitt and rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Tuitt missed the Steelers last two games with a biceps injury while Watt missed the team’s Week 3 game with a groin injury.

    One other defensive players who ended the week listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, safety Sean Davis, is active for the game against the Ravens.

    Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers are all healthy scratches in Week 4.


    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    T Jerald Hawkins
    T Marcus Gilbert
    OLB James Harrison
    WR Eli Rogers
    S Mike Mitchell
    DT Daniel McCullers

    Ravens Inactive Players

    TE Maxx Williams
    DT Brandon Williams
    CB Jaylen Hill
    WR Chris Mooore
    OL Tony Bergstrom
    DE Chris Wormley
    T Dieugot Joseph

    • Chris92021

      Great, just great.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Hahahahahah you cant be serious?! James Harrison ? No way! Its a typo!

    • WreckIess

      Hopefully Hubbard plays better this week. He gave up some pivotal pressures last week.

    • SteelersDepot

      Not surprising and I predicted as much last night.

    • greeny

      Harrison a healthy scratch?

    • eric

      It’s embarrassing how poorly they have handled Harrison. He should ask for and be granted his release.

    • Nathanael Dory

      And i didnt want to believe you 🙁

    • WreckIess

      It’s more because they don’t really need him with Watt back. He was also sick on Friday so he might not be healthy.

    • Kevin Reich

      Eli in the dog house? Any future with the team? Did they draft Juju because they didn’t care for rogers?

    • steeltown

      No Harrison or Rogers… well ok… not exactly the ‘changes’ I thought theyd make

    • T R

      my heart is broken.. i didnt want to belive they would sit Harrison. i person who know the real reality of playing the Ravens and sacking Flaco.. my heart!!! this may be a Steelers lost here. i already feel i lost.

    • T R

      he gets in that house every year too.. strange..

    • John A Stewart

      Mike Mitchell should be inactive for the whole year great news.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Mitchell’s first start missed as a Steeler. Deebo! The sky is falling.

    • Milton Farfara

      As long as we see more Wilcox than Golden at safety we may see a slight improvement at safety. At the very least there should be no dropout. It can’t be worse than last week imo.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Does James look done at practice or something?

    • Steeldog22

      I’m interested to see how Wilcox plays. I’ve been impressed with his limited action (aside from knocking himself out).

    • Chad Weiss

      I’m not on Rogers bandwagon but he’s a better wr than a couple wr that are dressing imo.
      Super excited to see Watt and Tuitt back .The fact Harrison a healthy scratch is disheartening.
      Big game today ,can’t wait til this team plays to their capabilities,hopefully today is the day.

    • StolenUpVotes

      he was around football a few times last week. A pick and almost a recovery

    • 2winz

      he had an illness, so not completely healthy and plus watt has been playing really well, I’m not concerned about Harrison not dressing, our backup OLB can play well and play special teams.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I don’t care how sick Harrison might be, I would have dressed and played him some. He would have been the perfect medicine for what ails the Steelers, even if he only played 20-30 plays. He is a Ravens killer. Moats could have been inactive.

    • will

      No Deebo……no pressure on Flacco…..no win

    • will

      Explain why this is not surprising please

    • Michael Martin

      I was going to call for coaching changes until I saw Deebo was sick.

    • Rocksolid20

      Two weeks in a row they have shocked Steeler nation !

    • SteelersDepot

      Not enough helmets to go around. Seven players need to be inactive. Deebo is the 5th OLB and does not play on STs. Moats plays ST and can play both sides. It’s a numbers game.

    • Rocksolid20

      If Tomlin gets this one wrong , look for the
      rumors to start .

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ya know how we didn’t draft a Safety this year…. I think we may want to grab one next year. And, uhm, like, early, and stuff. Mitchell’s contract is not cap friendly. And although I know this will be his first missed game, he gets dinged a lot and that hammy has bothered him all off-season. Personally, I think it was a mistake to not have his future replacement already in the wings. And although we could go veteran hunting, or give the job to Wilcox, I just would love to see an explosive, dynamic, tall, fast, playmaker… to pair with Davis. We’ve gotten younger and rebuilt all along the Defense. I just think Mitchell is quickly becoming the dinosaur. And unlike most, I appreciate what he has done and will continue to do for us this year. But it’s time. And for his sake, he better hope he gets healthy fast, because Wilcox is entering his prime at 26.

    • Michael Conrad

      We will see like I said . The Tucker kid maybe better then a couple wr’s but you know what Ben needs to throw to everybody so at least we see what each receiver has. They blow this game and I’m thinking Ben checked out.

    • Michael Conrad

      I think they better look this week for a Safety. I have been on Mitchell because I don’t think he is good when healthy.

    • #beatthepats

      I am pumped to see tuitt and watt back , and wilcox at saftey!!

    • Steeldog22

      I think we tried. The ones we wanted (e.g. Josh Jones) were picked right before we were able to nab them.

    • I4giveSteelers

      I am, already, wanting a new and better leader

    • pittfan

      For a while there he was the only strength we had in the secondary

    • dennisdoubleday

      why would he do that? he still gets paid, and he doesn’t want to play for any other team (was retired until the Steelers brought him back.)

    • JT

      Nobody cares Deebo was sick and doesn’t play ST? Didnt think so….

    • Jeff McNeill

      If that happens it will be just the same shortsighted fans. No one that counts thinks that.