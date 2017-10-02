Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts – Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge road win on Sunday as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 26-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – Not much to see here with this position group once again. All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, who filled in for the injured Marcus Gilbert, played every offensive snap. Reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney played 15 snaps as an extra tight end during the game.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell played a large amount of snaps on Sunday against the Ravens but he did get a few breathers just the same. Bell played 69 of the total 76 offensive snaps. Rookie James Conner was on the field for 6 snaps and Terrell Watson played just one.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster played 54 offensive snaps against the Ravens with Eli Rogers inactive for the game. Justin Hunter made his 2017 Steelers debut on Sunday in Baltimore and played 9 offensive snaps.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 58 total snaps while Vance McDonald played 30 and Xavier Grimble played just 2.





Defensive linemen – Stephon Tuitt returned from his two-game absence on Sunday and played 56 of 69 total defensive snaps. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 29 while Tyson Alualu played just 14.

Outside linebackers – T.J. Watt returned Sunday from his one-game absence and played 67 of 69 defensive snaps against the Ravens. Fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree also played 67 snaps. Anthony Chickillo and Arthur Moats each played two snaps.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was off the field for 28 snaps in total as the defense played quite a bit of dime. Tyler Matakevich played two snaps while Ryan Shazier never left the field against the Ravens.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 44 snaps in the slot and William Gay played 28 in total. Both starting safeties, J.J. Wilcox and Sean Davis, played every defensive snap on Sunday.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 76 100% 0 0% 5 20% C.Hubbard T 76 100% 0 0% 5 20% A.Villanueva T 76 100% 0 0% 5 20% D.DeCastro G 76 100% 0 0% 5 20% M.Pouncey C 76 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 76 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 69 91% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 68 89% 0 0% 5 20% J.James TE 58 76% 0 0% 5 20% J.Smith-Schuster WR 54 71% 0 0% 3 12% M.Bryant WR 48 63% 0 0% 0 0% V.McDonald TE 30 39% 0 0% 3 12% B.Finney C 15 20% 0 0% 5 20% R.Nix FB 13 17% 0 0% 18 72% J.Hunter WR 9 12% 0 0% 0 0% D.Heyward-Bey WR 7 9% 0 0% 15 60% J.Conner RB 6 8% 0 0% 3 12% X.Grimble TE 2 3% 0 0% 4 16% T.Watson RB 1 1% 0 0% 14 56% A.Burns CB 0 0% 69 100% 7 28% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 69 100% 6 24% S.Davis S 0 0% 69 100% 2 8% J.Haden CB 0 0% 69 100% 2 8% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 67 97% 2 8% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 67 97% 2 8% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 67 97% 2 8% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 57 83% 7 28% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 56 81% 7 28% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 44 64% 6 24% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 41 59% 8 32% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 29 42% 0 0% W.Gay CB 0 0% 28 41% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 14 20% 1 4% L.Walton DE 0 0% 7 10% 4 16% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 2 3% 18 72% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 2 3% 18 72% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 2 3% 7 28% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 0 0% 18 72% R.Golden S 0 0% 0 0% 18 72% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 11 44% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 0 0% 11 44% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 5 20%