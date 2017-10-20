The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Game Preview, NFL QB Play, Weekly Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping what happened in the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs in addition to talking about what will happen in the AFC seeding should the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

David and I discuss how competitive games around the NFL seem to be so far this season and if overall quarterback play around the league has been lacking entering Week 7. David also throws out an interesting question concerning a choice of two future quarterbacks for the Steelers even though it’s unlikely to ultimately happen.

We go over some Pro Football Focus defensive rankings during this show and also discuss the Steelers limited usage of man-coverage in their first six games of the regular season.

The Steelers Thursday injury report shows that three players might be jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Bengals so we recap that list ahead of the team’s Friday practice and talk about one key injury that Cincinnati is currently dealing with.

The Steelers-Bengals game features quite a few interesting matchups that David and I go through and we break down those for you in addition to talking about what both teams might have to do on both sides of the football to win the game.





As usual, David and I close out our Friday show with our picks of all the NFL games and that includes us picking the final score of the game between the Steelers and Bengals.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

