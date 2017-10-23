The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Game Recap, Martavis Bryant Drama & More

Season 8, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Week 7 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

We start by going over the one injury the Steelers suffered during Sunday’s win and quickly go over the inactive list.

David and I move on to fully break down the Steelers winning performance against the Bengals and that includes talking about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the offense. We discuss the team’s offensive red zone woes and spend extra time going over the play call with 12 seconds remaining in the first half and the comments that Roethlisberger made about that after the game.

The Steelers offense had short yardage problems on Sunday so David and I spend a little time talking about that phase.

We make sure to address what the Bengals did right and wrong on both sides of the football on Sunday and save enough time to talk about the play of the Steelers defense after that unit allowed two first half touchdowns.





We close this show out by talking more about the drama that wide receiver Martavis Bryant continues to create as he had some interesting things to say Sunday night on his social media accounts.

Should Bryant be traded by the end of the month? Will he be traded? We discuss those two questions to close out this Monday show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

