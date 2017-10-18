Season 8, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Wednesday practice based on what head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

We talk about a few recent practice squad transactions that have taken place this week and if safety Jordan Dangerfield might be promoted to the 53-man roster come Saturday.

David and I give our final thoughts on Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and his reported request for a trade. We both agree that Bryant is highly unlikely to be dealt in the next two weeks.

We move on to give our final thoughts on the Steelers play against the Kansas City Chiefs in that big Week 6 road win. That includes us looking at a few throws quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t make in the game.

We spend a little time talking about Steelers safety Mike Mitchell and his Sunday hit on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. We discuss if Mitchell has a worthy rap sheet and why he seems to be the current whipping boy of the fan base.





In the second half of this show we are joined once again by Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Cincinnati Bengals for the Cincinnati Inquirer. Paul helps us preview Sunday’s game against the Steelers and Bengals and even gives us his early prediction.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and read his work online here: http://www.cincinnati.com/staff/9573/paul-daugherty/

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, Injuries, Mike Mitchell & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 35 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n