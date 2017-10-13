Season 8, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report and what it might ultimately mean for Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers might have outside linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Eli Rogers both back in helmets on Sunday and if ultimately happens, Alex and I discuss how both players might be used against the Chiefs.

The Steelers loss in Week 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars was ugly and Alex chimes in with his final thoughts of that game. We talk about whether or not the Steelers run defense ranking is a true reflection of what has happened through the first five weeks and also discuss the problems the Steelers offense has had to start the 2017 season.

After finally getting the Steelers loss to Jaguars behind us, Alex and I move on to breaking down the Steelers Week 6 road game against the Chiefs. We discuss what the Steelers need to do on both sides of the football to win this game. Additionally, we talk about the health of the Chiefs entering Sundays game.

Is Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith for real right now? We go over a few stats and rankings of his through the first five weeks of the season.





Alex and I discuss what the next three games mean for the Steelers in addition to giving you our final score predictions for Sunday’s game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chiefs Game Preview, Lineup Changes, Injury Report & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 33 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n