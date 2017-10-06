Season 8, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to giving our final thoughts on the mini drama the Pittsburgh Steelers had this past week that centered around the Sunday sideline antics of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Steelers look like they’re a very healthy team right now ahead of their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go over the team’s Thursday injury report and look at the possibility of the Steelers having all 22 intended starters on the field this Sunday for the first time since Week 2 of the 2014 season.

We move on to give you a full breakdown and preview of the Steelers Sunday home game against the Jaguars. We look at how both defenses have played against the run this season. We also look at the way the Jaguars pass defense has played this season and what that may or may not mean for Brown on Sunday.

We go over what the Jaguars do well on offense and what that unit will need to do Sunday at Heinz Field to give them a chance to win the game.

We start closing out this Friday show with a quick recap of the Thursday night game between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that includes focusing in on some clock management issues that happened late in that contest.





As usual, we close out this Friday show with our picks against the spread for all the Week 5 NFL games. Will the Steelers beat the Jaguars at home and cover the spread? We let you know by giving you our final score predictions.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Final Preview, Team Health, Week 5 Picks & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 30 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n