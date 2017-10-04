The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, A.B. Tantrum Fallout & More

Season 8, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to going over the Sunday sideline tantrum of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. We discuss the comments quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, head coach Mike Tomlin and former safety Ryan Clark made on Tuesday about Brown’s actions and if they were warranted.

We talk a little more about the play that got Brown fired up and if we’ll see it again in the near future with so much discussion about it right now.

Tomlin didn’t give much of an injury recap on Tuesday during his weekly press conference but it was enough of one to allow David and I to look ahead to the team’s potential Week 5 inactive list. Will wide receiver Eli Rogers dress against the Jaguars after being inactive in Week 4? Will outside linebacker James Harrison be a healthy scratch this week? We discuss those topics.

Rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton is currently on schedule to come off the team’s Reserve/Injured list after Week 8 so David and I take a peek ahead at which player might be at risk of losing his roster spot down the road.

David and I address a lengthy email we received from a listener who had questions about the play of Roethlisberger and Tomlin’s coaching. We also discuss the chances of Roethlisberger retiring after the season is over.





The Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 so ahead of that game we have Ryan O’Halloran on the show to discuss the contest. Ryan covers the Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union and as usual we get his thoughts on Jacksonville’s offense, defense, special teams and injury situation ahead of Sunday’s game. If you are not already doing so, make sure to follow Ryan on Twitter at @ryanohalloran and read his work online at Jacksonville.com.

We close this show out with some final thoughts on the Steelers 3-1 start and their win over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

