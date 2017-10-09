Season 8, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We start things off by trying to break the Steelers 30-9 loss to the Jaguars into three game parts and go from there. We move on to talking about each of the five interceptions that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw during Sunday’s game.

The Steelers were 0-3 inside the red zone on Sunday and because of that, David and I look at the play calling deep inside the Jaguars end of the field and most notably during their sixth offensive possession of the game, their final one before Roethlisberger’s wheels came off.

We talk about what we would like to see the Steelers offense do more of and less of moving forward into the season.

We save some time to talk about the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday and how that unit’s wheels came off during the Jaguars first possession of the fourth quarter, which included that drive ending with a field goal after a long string of nothing but running plays.





Should Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley be fired right now? What about if the Steelers lose their next three games before the bye week? We discuss both of those topics along with talking about where we both are right now on the “concern meter” entering Week 6.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Recap, Roethlisberger’s INTs, Play Calling & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 31 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n