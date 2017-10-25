The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Lions Game Preview, Martavis, JuJu, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 8, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking more about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant following the recent interview he had with Josina Anderson of ESPN.

We discuss Bryant’s future with the team and what kind of punishment, if any, he might receive from head coach Mike Tomlin following his recent social media comments. We also talk about whether or not the Steelers offense will be able to get him more involved in the offense moving forward.

We move on to talk a little about Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his role in the offense in addition to how he’s been a breath of fresh air this year during the team’s drama-filled first half of the season.

Tomlin gave an injury update on Tuesday so David and I cover that list of players in addition to talking about what defensive end Stephon Tuitt said Tuesday night about the prospects of him playing Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

We go over a few more things Tomlin said on Tuesday in addition to covering what quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said during his weekly radio interview.





After briefly giving some final thoughts on the Steelers Week 7 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, David and I are joined once again by Dave Birkett, who covers the Lions for the Detroit Free Press. Dave gives us his insights on the upcoming Sunday night game between the Steelers and the Lions. We talk offense, defense and special teams with Dave, who also passes along some key injury updates to us.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Dave on Twitter at @davebirkett and make sure to read his work online here: http://www.freep.com/sports/lions/

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

