The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Lions Preview, Situational Football, Flacco Hit, Week 8 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report and which players aren’t likely to play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers offense has had problems in their situational football play this season so David and I spend a lot of time looking at short yardage and red zone situations and what may or may not need to be changed moving forward.

We talk about the play of the Steelers defense through seven games based on several key statistics and compare them to that of the 2008 defense. We move on to talk about the Steelers Sunday night game against the Lions and what we expect to see both teams do on both sides of the football.

We discuss the decision that was made to sit wide receiver Martavis Bryant this week and what that might ultimately mean when it comes to playing time for the other wide receivers.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took a vicious hit Thursday night in his teams win over the Miami Dolphins so David and I look at that play as well as the rule.





We finally close out the show with our picks of all the Week 8 games in the NFL against the spread and that includes us predicting the final score of the Steelers-Lions game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

