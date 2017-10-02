The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Game Recap, Harrison Being Inactive & More

Season 8, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to going over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week4.

Before we get to thoroughly breaking down Sunday’s win over the Ravens, however, we go over the Steelers pregame inactive list and talk about why outside linebacker James Harrison was on it and if we’ll see him on it again in future weeks.

The Steelers got their running game on track Sunday against the Ravens so David and I talk about that in addition to the overall play of the offense. We talk about the key penalties the offense had and if too many runs were called on first downs throughout the game.

We talk about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missing a wide-open Antonio Brown in the first half and break down that play. We also talk about how Roethlisberger is still having problems connecting with his deep passes and how the offense still isn’t in a rhythm.

Outside of a few big runs allowed on Sunday, the Steelers defense played well against the Ravens. We discuss the solid play by inside linebacker Ryan Shazier and a few other players on Sunday and how the Ravens offense missed on a few key plays in the game.





We close things out by taking an overall look at the 3-1 Steelers as they now prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at Heinz Field.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

