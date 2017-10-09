Hot Topics

    Time May Be Now To Shift Focus To Running Game

    By Matthew Marczi October 9, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Is it time for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to turn its focus once again to the run game?

    This would be an easier sell if said run game were more effective through the first five games of the season, of course. Le’Veon Bell is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry so far on 102 carries, gaining 371 yards. In spite of the fact that he is on pace for 326 carries, he is not getting the bang for his buck, actually on pace for under 1200 yards, fewer than what he managed in only 12 games last season.

    But the Steelers’ passing game—and specifically the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger—is not right now something that can thrive on its own, based on what we have seen, as unfortunate an observation as that may be.

    It is the rookie, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who actually seems to be developing into arguably the second-most trustworthy option for the aging quarterback, behind of course Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster finished yesterday’s game with four receptions for 58 yards, both career-highs, including a 21-yarder and a 14-yard completion on second and 11.

    This was supposed to be the most talented group of wide receiver that Roethlisberger has ever played with, including Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter, and Darrius Heyward-Bey also in the mix, but they have not been consistently there for them, nor has he been able to consistently deliver them the football.


    The issue with the passing game was seemingly the fact that Roethlisberger had run out of reliable targets outside of Brown. Bryant was suspended, Markus Wheaton was on injured reserve, and Sammie Coates busted his hand, so he found himself frequently targeting the likes of Cobi Hamilton.

    Enough had become enough, and in the wake of a four-game losing skid, the offense turned the ball over to Bell and the running game for the final 10 games of the year, including the playoffs, until he went down with an injured groin.

    But up to that point, the offense had clearly run through Bell as the focal point—not infrequently having more carries than Roethlisberger had completed passes, and sometimes even passes attempted—as the Steelers ran themselves back into relevance, rattling off nine consecutive victories.

    The Steelers certainly should not regress into a run-first offense, by any means. After all, the running game has done little to justify that sort of vote of confidence. But until the passing game actually shows that it can be more reliable as a proactive strategy, then it might be wise to put greater emphasis on the ground, which could include the usage of additional running backs.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Zachary De Nardi

      “Going up against the NFL’s worst Run Defense….Le’ts throw it 50+ times!”

    • The Tony

      The time was in the third quarter to run the Ball

    • The Tony

      You thought week 3 was bad
      Steelers: “hold my beer”

    • WreckIess

      Well in Haley’s defense, Ben kind of made the decision to have to pass 50+ times for him once he showed his Matt Schaub all over the field.

    • 太阳三联

      The drive with the pick 6 should of been all Bell. Up 2 points, all we needed was a clock killing drive td drive featuring a whole lotta bell but noooooooo

    • Edjhjr

      Actually, it’s a bit of everything. That one drive early on that ended in a FG. Ben broke the pocket to his right threw the ball into the end zone corner but Bryant was breaking towards him away from the ball. Then we have tipped passes , blocked passes, one deep ball to Bryant was on his left he was looking to catch on his right, a couple over throws. How many more things I just didn’t see.

      But…. ya I can say it now, if they just ran the ball ,played field position, and scored a touchdown just once in the end zone, probably would have won.

      Very little thought had to go into this game and they could have won. It seems like they are hell bent on having a big passing game regardless of the situation

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Been time. Bell and Nix is like TNT and the detenator.

    • WreckIess

      The problem with that is that the OL still isn’t blocking well enough for their to be a consistent running game. Even if they do muster up a stronger running game, how far can this team actually go if Ben can’t be trusted to actually win games? The only way this team gets better is if Ben gets better.

    • Bill

      Focusing on the run sounds good but if you run the wheels off Bell, history shows they will in fact come off at some point. If defenses put 7 or 8 in the box, they’ll need an effective passing game. They have to fix what’s wrong with Ben and the receivers also fix the run defense to be competitive.

    • falconsaftey43

      I honestly think the run defense issues are way over blown. They gave up the 90 yarder at the end when the game was over (still shouldn’t happen), but prior to that, they’d done a pretty good job.

    • Chris92021

      Absolutely changes need to be made. So here are some suggestions:

      1. Dress James Harrison. I don’t care if he can’t play special teams at age 39. Kick or punt it out of bounds every time for all I care. I am getting sick and tired of seeing Chickillo get manhandled and Dupree be out of position (overrunning or be in the wrong gap) as Jordan Howard/Tarik Cohen and Leonard Fournette had field days against us. Pretty sad I tell my friends that do fantasy football to start every running back that plays against the Steelers if they want to win that week.

      Also by dressing Harrison, we will have a legitimate tough guy on the team, not a bunch of fake tough guys who celebrate after a tackle 12 yards downfield (looking at you, Mike Mitchell). Don’t give me this crap about “oh, but our pass defense will suffer if Deebo is in the lineup and Dupree sits.” Get out of here with that. Dupree will likely never figure it out. He is still an athletic freak but the fact he still overruns everything and plays himself out of position is maddening.

      2. Run the f’ing ball. I don’t care if Antonio Brown only catches 5 balls a game the rest of the way. He got his contract already so he shouldn’t worry about his financial future. Worried about Le’Veon Bell? Well, chances are he will be getting 15+ million dollars a year from the New York Giants or some stupidly desperate team in 2018. But as long as we have him, he gives us the best chance to win. I fully believe he must get the ball at least 25 times a game and that James Conner must get the ball at least 10 times a game. A 45/55 split in running/passing should be our identity moving forward. I would rather see us average 33 minutes a game in time of possession than chasing that idiotic 30 points a game that will never happen with the current philosophy and coaching staff.

      3. Fire someone this week. I don’t care if it is Randy Fichtner, Todd Haley (preferably but it will likely not happen), Keith Butler (same here). I can bear home losses to Baltimore because our kicker struggled (Kris Brown, Josh Scobee), I can bear home losses to New England because they have a better roster (too many times to count), I can even bear a loss to Tampa Bay and Mike Glennon because of a youthful roster still trying to figure out who they are. I can definitely understand the team not being sharp because it’s early in the season and definitely understand injuries. However, this team yesterday was in week 5 and was missing just one starter with a team that most people predicted would be a contender for the Super Bowl this season. And they still got their lunch eaten. The Jaguars were actually laughing at us. The lack of preparation and mental toughness is sickening to me. This team needs a culture change ASAP.

      I am getting sick and tired of “oh we are sorry” and “I’ll shoulder the blame” and “I’ll play better” BS from Tomlin and Roethlisberger. Both of them have gotten too comfortable in their respective positions. The front office went out and made trades to improve this team with the hopes of getting through a small window of opportunity of contention and this is how they perform? No. Unacceptable. I refuse to believe that a team that was beset by injuries and talent deficiencies last season but still made it to the AFC title game has overall regressed. Tomlin and Roethlisberger both need to be held accountable and if this team does not at the very least get back to the AFC title game this season, both need to leave.

    • Joseph DeFazio

      The window is closing fast if it hasn’t already – run the wheels of Bell is your best chance this year. Next year will be a start over type year, let Bell go, Ben moves on to his life’s work and we get use to not contending for a bit

    • JohnB

      FREE ROSIE NIX!