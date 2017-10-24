Hot Topics

    Tomlin On Martavis Bryant: ‘He’s Not Available Via A Trade’

    By Alex Kozora October 24, 2017 at 11:47 am


    Mike Tomlin made one thing crystal clear about Martavis Bryant’s status. He’s not going anywhere.

    Speaking with the media at his typical Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said the Pittsburgh Steelers are not trading him.

    “He’s not available via a trade,” Tomlin said.

    Last week, Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said the same thing. Bryant told ESPN Monday that he “wanted out” if he did not get more involved in the Steelers’ offense. Through seven games, Bryant has recorded 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown.

    But Tomlin was critical of Bryant’s comments about JuJu Smith-Schuster Sunday evening.


    “He was out of bounds with some of his actions in terms of the things he said on social media. It will be dealt with appropriately so. That ball is in my court. I haven’t visited him yet. To be honest, I haven’t visited him yet because I’ve had bigger fish to fry. The preparation and overall readiness getting ready for this opportunity, the Detroit Lions, really takes precedent.

    Bryant missed yesterday’s practice due to an illness which Tomlin deemed “excused.”

    On Sunday, Bryant threw Smith-Schuster under the bus, saying the rookie was “no where near better” than Bryant and that Bryant needed to be more involved in the offense.

    Tomlin echoed Ben Roethlisberger’s comments from earlier today about still being open and willing to work with Bryant.

    “We’ve invested a lot,” Tomlin said. “We’ve covered a lot of ground. It’s obvious we still got more ground to cover with him because we’re having a conversation about him that’s not football related.”

    He fielded a few questions from the media about Bryant but predictably did not go into specifics. Tomlin noted Bryant had a great week of practice last week and that “it’s only a matter of time before it shows up on the field.”

    While Bryant has not been a major part of the offense, limited in snap count and still trying to work his way back after missing all of last year and half of training camp, Tomlin said the process by which Bryant is airing his grievances is incorrect.

    “It’s irrelevant whether or not his grip is legitimate. The means of which he’s going about it is inappropriate. It creates situations like this where I’m wasting time out of my day fielding questions from you guys.”

    The Steelers have today off and will return to practice tomorrow. They’ll travel to Detroit to face the Lions Sunday night.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steelers12

      Martavis better not let his girlfriend ruin his career. I can tell she was the one Instagram by the choice of words used

    • Even if you are in the fire Tomlin camp (which is retarded) you have to respect him and his way with words. He’s great in his press conferences.

    • EdJHJr

      Have to admit I’m still in the dark on this one. This guy thinks he can complain?

      On the other hand, it’s also apparent that the offense is hinged on bell/brown.

      All the intrigue…..

      Plus I believe the person on espn translated some of what he said to increase the drama. But then that’s normal

    • Cullen James Riley

      I always thought he has been a great speaker. He gives clear, sophisticated, precise, confident responses to questions. I love listening to his interviews any chance I get.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ve never had a problem with Tomlin and I don’t understand those who do. He’s always professional. Of course he has some issues as does everyone in the world. He’s not a perfect coach but he’s a pretty darn good one.

    • Jacob

      Tomlin translator: “We aren’t trading him because he’s too good and since we put up with his shenanigans we expect a return on investment. He doesn’t seem to appreciate that and hasn’t quite gotten past his issues..obviously.”

    • Timothy Rea

      LOL. You don’t trade the guy unless its for a 1st round pick. Are his targets receptions down.. oh yes. But you can’t take away what he does to the defenses in freeing up AB to get open. Kid just needs to be patient as the time and yardage/scores will come if he keeps working hard. Hope he does.

    • John Noh

      Mean Joe Greene actually walked out on his team in 1974 out of frustration during a rough patch in the season. Coach Noll gave him some space, and Mean Joe cooled off and came back to have a great rest of the season. The rest is history. MB is being just as volatile. I just hope he comes to his senses and gets his head back into what the priority – the only priority – is: winning the Super Bowl like that 1974 Steelers team did.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I believe that statement was aimed at MB’s agent.

    • NCSteel

      John Noh,
      You crazy son of a gun !!!
      Did you just compare Joe Greene and his frustration over a rough patch in the season to Martavis Bryant’s need to complain about his usage after big team WINS ?
      You did, didn’t you !?!?!
      Man, you’re so crazy…
      Remember that time you compared Joe Greene and Martavis Bryant !!!??
      You are crazy funny my brother.
      Crazy
      Funny !!!!

    • John Noh

      Hmmm, now that you put it that way, it’s absurd, you’re right. Thanks for putting me on the right path.

    • LucasY59

      I dont think he should be traded until after the season and only then if they get adequate return in value, he is under contract with the Steelers for this season and the next and we have seen plenty of times that they have all the leverage in these situations and do what is best for them (and are more than ok with letting WRs leave when their contract is up)

    • LucasY59

      cant quote Tomlin without a “obviously”

    • NCSteel

      It’s all good man !!!
      I know kinda what you were saying but Bryant’s really selfish. Joe just wanted his team to be as good as he was.
      Poor Martavis, he’s really lost. I was rooting for him too this year.

    • John Noh

      Totally. And Joe was WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY more important to the Steelers’ success than MB will ever be.

    • NCSteel

      Amen brother. Amen.
      He STILL is.

    • The Tony

      Yinzers always want the next best thing

    • NCSteel

      I don’t think you can get adequate value for him anymore. He just told every other team “Offer as little as you want cause I’m making it really hard for the Steelers to get adequate value for me in a trade”.
      He may not realize that, but he did

    • michael young

      Tomlin stuck the landing on this one. He was spot on. Side note: How brilliant is the JuJu pick looking right now with all that has transpired with the WR group this year? Coates gone. Bryant being a crybaby. Eli’s benching. Crazy.

    • francesco

      Did a reporter ask Tomlin about not calling a timeout just before the half?

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Let me take a moment to compliment Mike Tomlin. This is one of his greatest strengths as a head coach. Communicating effectively with the media. And then communicating effectively with his players.

      I don’t need to hear the transcript of the dialogue that’s about to take place between Bryant and Tomlin. I already know what he’s going to say, and I am 98% positive this situation is going to get resolved (for the rest of the 2017 season).

      Now I just wish Tomin’s in game decision making / play calling was as good as his communication skills.

    • francesco

      If I were to judge Tomlin’s constant mismanagement of the game clock, time outs, challenge calls…he would be benched.

    • Froggy

      Bryant will just have to suck it up, and make the best of his $615,000 salary this season and $705,000 salary next season. Hopefully he realizes that his best opportunity for getting another significant contract (probably not with the Steelers) will come from going along with the program and trying to contribute in any way that he’s asked to. Even if he never becomes Mike Wallace he has the potential to be Darrius Heyward-Bey.

    • Chad H

      I always was a fan of the JuJu pick. Outside of AB last year there wasn’t a true #2 WR on this team. Or at least 1 that played like a #2. For a good part of last year JuJu was ranked as the #1 WR in college ball. He slide to the 2nd rd because every GM began to question this player and that player. Great value pick for us that is showing up vs all other rookie WR stats.

    • Trey

      Man he is becoming worst than Mike Wallace. I wouldn’t put up with this as a franchise. I would ship him out for a 1st or 2nd Rounder in next years draft to a WR needy team like the Lions, Jets, Jags, or 49ers. 49ers would be my first choice since they don’t have a good QB there and they are on the bottom at the current moment so the draft pick would be high. Bryant wouldn’t get utilized in that organization as well and it would be a win for us……

      I actually wouldn’t be surprised if this is a tactic for the Steelers organization to make it seem like there is dysfunction in our organization so than when we play the Pats Bryant blows up on the Pats with a monster game. Like a low key secret weapon.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      What are you gonna get for this guy? A tackling dummy?

    • melblount

      Hmmm…losing to the Bears this season was retarded.

      See pretty much every prior season under the Mikey regime for additional retardation in the form of missing the playoffs, hosting playoff games, and winning Super Bowls.

    • melblount

      I especially like how he uses press conferences to ‘splain what “we learned” when we lost to teams we were favored to beat by over a TD.

      Sadly, he has never “learned” that his team should be equally prepared for EVERY NFL game.

    • WilliamSekinger

      After all the distractions, I somehow can’t get over the feeling the Bryant will finally break out in Prime Time on Sunday Night Football in Detroit.

    • melblount

      “…I am 98% positive this situation is going to get resolved (for the rest of the 2017 season).”

      Sadly, we are dealing with a dope of a human being and unless that dope gets his targets, catches, TDs and personal glory in quantities that he thinks HE deserves, this UGLY problem will continue to rear its ugly head until we part company with him after the 2018 season. Sooner of course if he starts bonging again.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Yes

    • Applebite

      Can’t trust Social Media. It’s too fickle with lots of fickle minds, doing fickle things that hardly matter…
      That said, which one of you took JuJu’s bike?!