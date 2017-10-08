Hot Topics

    Tomlin On Roethlisberger: ‘He’s Not Playing Well’

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 04:10 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers were drubbed 30-9 by the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field in a game that featured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing a career-high five interceptions, of which two were returned for touchdowns.

    After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Roethlisberger is now taking any risks that he hasn’t done before.

    “He’s not playing well, man, I’ll let him speak for him,” Tomlin said.

    Roethlisberger completed 33 passes for 312 yards in Sunday’s loss and his five interceptions were the most in a single game since he threw four in a Steelers 21-14 2008 home loss to the New York Giants. Up until Sunday, that home loss to the Giants was Roethlisberger’s only one in the month of October during his entire career.

    Because of the putrid offensive play the Steelers had not only on Sunday, but really the entire season, Tomlin was asked during his post-game press conference if he’s currently concerned about that unit.


    “You know, I’m concerned when we lose,” Tomlin said. “I’m concerned when we dont take care of the ball. We didn’t do that today.”

    Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who caught 10 passes for 157 yards on 19 total targets in Sunday’s loss, was asked afterwards what it’s like to see Roethlisberger have a game like he had against the Jaguars.

    “Well, he’s a competitor, he’s as general and he’s going to come to work this week with a lot of intensity,” Brown said. “He’s going to hit that film room and make everyone around him execute their level of play. He’s going to be a sponge and he’s going to bring the best out of all of us, especially after a week like this.”

    Next up for the Steelers is a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently undefeated entering their Week 5 Sunday night game against the Houston Texans.

    After Sunday’s brutal showing Roethlisberger reportedly said facetiously “maybe I don’t have it any more.”

    • Reader783

      Ben’s not playing well. Tomlin’s not coaching well. Haley’s not play-calling well. You name it, it’s not being done well right now.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Isn’t there an old saying about all good jokes have some truth to them? He doesn’t look any different but maybe loss of some physical skills and thoughts about retirement have added up. He looks like he predetermined where he’s gonna throw and just states that receiver down. Even when the guys are open and the ball gets to them it’s usually been off target and made some routine catches a lot more difficult.

    • Hec

      If you don’t have “it” anymore then take yourself off the field and let someone else who wants “it” play!

    • DSG

      Posted this in another thread, but Ben’s play has been on a decline since 2014 if you really look at it

    • WreckIess

      Well if Ben’s really thinking like that then it’s over for him. Point, blank, period. If that’s the case then he’ll be out there second guessing himself and an unconfident athlete is a bad athlete. The good thing is that this upcoming draft class of QBs should be pretty deep if everyone who should come out actually does. Darnold, Mayfield, Jackson, Rudolph, Rosen, Allen. Depending on where we pick, we should have a chance at at least one of them.

    • Princess Pat

      hahaha “maybe”

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Ben needs to stay positive and Haley needs to go. If he’s already saying this then we may as well start training up Dobbs. I’m not saying put Dobbs in at starter but go on and make him the # 2 and at least start getting him some more time in practice.

    • StolenUpVotes

      The good news? The steelers are still 3-2, first in the division, and there is a lot of football left. Let’s hope they figure it out on that side of the ball. Got a tough one next week

    • Frank Martin

      Maybe there was more reason for all of Ben’s talk about retirement than we know about.

    • Hec

      Luke Falk

    • WreckIess

      Also, just a weird observation, but why do Ben, Rivers, and Manning all look so much older out there on the field than Alex Smith and Rodgers? You would think there were a few years between their draft classes with how awful that ’04 class looks now.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well in Ben’s case he has taken so many hits in his career

    • J Jones

      Ben was never pushed. As soon as he hit the field we have made excuses for him. Even after Sanders told us that he doesnt prepare like a HOFer nobody held #7 accountable.

    • SfSteeler

      here comes Landry…

    • WreckIess

      Rodgers hasn’t been the most heavily protected QB out there either and that still doesn’t explain Rivers and Manning. They all look cooked this year.

    • Rocksolid20

      Sad Rooney isn’t around to right the ship .

    • WreckIess

      Haven’t gotten to watch him, but him too. A lot of options for next year.

    • Rocksolid20

      So Dobbs was a wasted pick ? I had that feeling .

    • StolenUpVotes

      Take a look at Rodger’s body and take a look at Ben’s……one has consistently been a little more trim than the other.

    • Hec

      I like Luke Falk over the latter….he plays pretty well for WSU!

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      We still don’t know what we have. Also, he was a 4th rounder, good enough to take a shot on. Time now to move him up to #2 and start getting him reps. Keep doing what we can to win games and see what we can get next year.

    • Stevie D

      The Steelers been lucky to have had the success they had over
      the last several years with Mike Tomlin as head coach.

      With the right play calling with mediocre Big Ben Steelers
      should be able put points on board with offense talent they have.

    • WreckIess

      Maybe. I can’t see him progressing past average. I know this is kind of “coulda, shoulda, woulda” thing, but with all the hype from Steeler Nation last year about Dak Prescott, the team opting to take Hawkins over him is going to loom if Ben truly is done.

    • James Lee

      I love BenR7, but man… he hasn’t looked good in even the 3 games we have won this year. I’m really hoping that “if” Ben retires (which he should if he continues performing like this) we can somehow sign Alex Smith for next year’s season.

    • Dan

      One also didn’t start a single gale until 2008.

    • WreckIess

      That definitely plays a part, but it’s just strange to see all three of the ’04 QBs regress at the same time while the ’05 class is still just going strong.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Unless you start seeing that downward trend happen this season or next. Also those guys have always been more athletic than the 04 crop and have kept their bodies in great shape. Eli may not look as sloppy as Ben, but he hasn’t treated his body like a saint would either.

    • WreckIess

      Makes sense. Better athleticism is definitely a plus for the ’05 class.

    • Kevin Artis

      Ben has looked like a shell of his former self. Mentally he has retired.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Not an athlete but super super accurate

    • dany

      Rodgers also didn’t play for 3 seasons practically

      Brees is the outlier, other than Brady

    • Kevin Artis

      That’s why I believe Ben should of played more during the preseason. He has not looked good at all. Timing has been off, his mannerisms watching him during games has been “Jay Cutlerish”. The minute he said he considered retiring, I knew it was going to be rough on him.