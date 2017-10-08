Tomlin On Roethlisberger: ‘He’s Not Playing Well’

The Pittsburgh Steelers were drubbed 30-9 by the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field in a game that featured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing a career-high five interceptions, of which two were returned for touchdowns.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Roethlisberger is now taking any risks that he hasn’t done before.

“He’s not playing well, man, I’ll let him speak for him,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger completed 33 passes for 312 yards in Sunday’s loss and his five interceptions were the most in a single game since he threw four in a Steelers 21-14 2008 home loss to the New York Giants. Up until Sunday, that home loss to the Giants was Roethlisberger’s only one in the month of October during his entire career.

Because of the putrid offensive play the Steelers had not only on Sunday, but really the entire season, Tomlin was asked during his post-game press conference if he’s currently concerned about that unit.





“You know, I’m concerned when we lose,” Tomlin said. “I’m concerned when we dont take care of the ball. We didn’t do that today.”

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who caught 10 passes for 157 yards on 19 total targets in Sunday’s loss, was asked afterwards what it’s like to see Roethlisberger have a game like he had against the Jaguars.

“Well, he’s a competitor, he’s as general and he’s going to come to work this week with a lot of intensity,” Brown said. “He’s going to hit that film room and make everyone around him execute their level of play. He’s going to be a sponge and he’s going to bring the best out of all of us, especially after a week like this.”

Next up for the Steelers is a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently undefeated entering their Week 5 Sunday night game against the Houston Texans.

After Sunday’s brutal showing Roethlisberger reportedly said facetiously “maybe I don’t have it any more.”

