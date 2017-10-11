Hot Topics

    Tomlin, Steelers Not Panicking Amid Outside Pressure

    By Matthew Marczi October 11, 2017 at 06:20 am


    There is chaos and turmoil in Pittsburgh these days. But if you ask Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, it’s not coming from his locker room, or anywhere in the UPMC Rooney Sport Complex. It’s just coming from the fan base, which is freaking out after the defense let another team run on them, the offense failed to get in the end zone, and Ben Roethlisberger lost more hubcaps than he entered the game with somehow.

    After all, there was the Facebook Live controversy all the way back at the start of the year. There was the retirement talk. There was the holdout. There was the anthem. There was the water cooler. Then there was the Twitter feud.

    The Steelers are unhinged, unravelling, out of control. Right? How else could you possibly account for an accurately describe all of this?

    Outwardly, it is certainly not difficult for an onlooker to draw such a conclusion from the available evidence. But Tomlin remains unfazed. All they really need is to do a better job than they have been doing. That shouldn’t be too difficult.

    “We just got to get better”, he said during his press conference yesterday while addressing questions about what is wrong with his team. “I’m not throwing up a white flag. I’m not panicking in any form or fashion. It wasn’t good enough. We’ve got work to do”.


    He has been preaching lessons of level-headedness since he began his tenure as the coach of the Steelers, to such a point that his aphorisms have become clichés about the standard being the standard and avoiding the perils of riding the emotional roller coaster.

    Mere Tomlinisms, however, will not shield the team from schism and turbulence any more than it will ward off outside criticism. They know this, of course. When you have former Tomlin players like Ryan Clark coming out and accusing the locker room—or certain players—of being about themselves and not team players, that is frankly going to get noticed.

    Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter what kind of issues the Steelers may or may not have, to be quite honest. The only thing that matters is whether or not they win football games. You can win football games in spite of issues. Sometimes you can even win football games because of issues if they instill an us-against-the-world mentality.

    Right now, the Steelers are not offering a compelling reason for many to buy into the ideas that there aren’t divisions in the locker room and that Tomlin is beginning to lose a team that is slowly unraveling. It’s a hard sell right now, to be sure.

    But you know what can sell pretty much anything? Winning. Just win, and the rest will resolve itself.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jones

      We’re plagued by injuries. Ben has lost his arm strength. We have a losing record and sit at the bottom of the division. The Defense is the worst it’s been in years – old and slow. We’ve fired our coaches/coordinators mid-season. Wait… None of that is true… All the pieces are there, they’ve just done a poor job putting them together so far. Just like last year’s 4 game losing streak, I’m sure the season will get better as it goes on. As good as we want? Maybe not, but the remaining 11 games won’t look like the Jacksonville game. That’s for sure.

    • falconsaftey43

      Everyone needs to take a deep breath and realize there is exactly 1 AFC team with more wins than the Steelers. Yes, only ONE team. Hasn’t been pretty, but all this doom and gloom, season is lost, fire everyone stuff is just ridiculous.

    • MP

      Would you fire Haley anyway?

    • Jones

      Not mid-season. Personally, I think that creates more problems than it solves. If things get bad enough, I might take away his play calling abilities mid-season and have him as more of a consultant when game planning, then let him go in the offseason. Still not convinced that he won’t turn it around, though. He’s done some good things here.

    • Av232

      Oh, you mean the team we play this Sunday? Interesting.

      The doom and gloom is getting to me. The Depot comment section is full of pitch forks and angst this week.

    • falconsaftey43

      and I get it, that loss was brutal. but the offense isn’t going to throw 5 INTs ever again. And they’re not going to score 14 points for the other team again.

    • Rocksolid20

      It’s not that only one team has more wins than us , It’s the what could have and should have been .
      Bears and Jags , come on you have to think we should be 5-0

    • dany

      “After all, there was the Facebook Live controversy all the way back at the start of the year. There was the retirement talk. There was the holdout. There was the anthem. There was the water cooler. Then there was the Twitter feud”

      No wonder my feelings towards the team are unchanged, I paid no attention to any of these extracurricular topics. Funny how easy it is not falling into a media trap isn’t it?