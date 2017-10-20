Hot Topics

    Vince Williams Says He’s ‘Full Go’ To Play Vs Bengals

    By Alex Kozora October 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm


    Some good news on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury front. Vince Williams, who suffered a hip injury in last week’s win, says he’s “good to go” and practiced fully today. This comes via the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo.

    Williams had missed the previous two days of practice, casting doubt on his availability but today’s news certainly makes things look much more positive.


    If he is still unable to go, Tyler Matakevich will fill-in. The Steelers will issue their injury report later this afternoon.

    Williams picked up a pair of sacks a week ago, giving him four on the season. That’s the most on the Steelers and leads all off-ball players league-wide.

    Asked about that by the AP’s Will Graves, Williams said that comes with the territory.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.