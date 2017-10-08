Hot Topics

    Vince Williams Tweets Apology To Steelers’ Nation

    By Alex Kozora October 8, 2017 at 05:00 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers played a sorry game today. In turn, one linebacker is saying sorry. Taking to Twitter shortly following the team’s 30-9 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vince Williams apologized to Steelers’ Nation.

    If you can’t read it, it says. “I apologize to #SteelerNation we must and will play better. You guys deserve better from us at home.” 


    The Steelers’ defense held firm through the first three quarters. But they were beaten down and retreated in the fourth, getting gashed time and time again, allowing the Jaguars to bleed clock. They capped it off with a Leonard Fournette 90 yard touchdown, the longest such TD by an opposing running back since 1972.

    Williams, for his part, finished the day with eight tackles and one of two sacks the Steelers’ defense recorded on Blake Bortles.

    The road doesn’t get any easier for Pittsburgh. They will travel to Arrowhead and face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at 4:25. As of this writing, the Chiefs are the league’s only undefeated team, taking on the Houston Texans tonight.

    • Mutatedgenome

      So Vince, is it ok to jump back off the bandwagon??

    • WreckIess

      Last time I checked Vince wasn’t the one who threw the two pick sixes so I really don’t need to hear an apology from him.

    • Conserv_58

      With the talent on this team there is no excuse for them to have gotten their underperforming heads handed to them, especially at home! Five interceptions from Ben?! Two being pick sixes?! The defense allowing a 90 yard TD run?! Don’t talk to me about this team being a championship ready team! They’re terrible!

    • melblount

      WOW!. We’re already down to player, post-game apologies from a team that couldn’t stop talking Super Bowl even BEFORE arriving in Latrobe.

      From the glass-half-empty perspective, things can ONLY get worse from here.

      That is, unless we lose ALL of the rest of our games and get positioned to draft next year’s starting QB.

    • T3xassteelers

      Ben needs to turn to what Peyton did. Obviously didn’t have it anymore, but Peyton become a game manager with the D he had (I know ours isn’t as good as theirs) but that’s the only shot we have to salvage this and give us a shot.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Start Dobbs right away, he wont turn it arround, but its better to get him some experience, I don’t expect Ben to even finish The season!

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Are not tired to hear Ben every week excuses?, What difference does it make?

    • Chad Sanborn

      I said it in another thread, Ben is out by the Lions game in 3 weeks.

    • Chris92021

      You just answered it. Our defense isn’t the shutdown unit that the Broncos had in 2015. The strength of this team is Le’Veon Bell running the ball but the offensive coordinator is so inept he forces a now-average to slight above average QB who loves to take risks into situations where he has to win the game. I was so excited in the 2nd half of last season because I thought we finally got ourselves to the point where we didn’t have to rely on Big Ben to win games for us with his arm. Today, we reverted back to that. Matter of fact, outside of the Minnesota and Baltimore games, we pretty much asked Big Ben to win it for us when he can’t do it anymore. Big Ben is still a good QB but he is not Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, or Tom Brady where they can singlehandedly win games for their respective teams every week. We need Big Ben to keep the clock moving, keep our defense on the sidelines, and protect the ball. I don’t care about 30 points a game. I just want consistency and production inside the red zone.

    • AndyR34

      Yes…I am very tired of his lame BS. Just STFU and concentrate on football.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      90 yards? Jesus christ.

    • melblount

      Great thought but…Peyton and the Denver staff had heads on his shoulders, and Peyton an ego that could be checked at the door.

    • AndyR34

      Not going to get it with a’Big Ben’! He wants to be the hero…needs to be the hero. I am certain that he checked out of runs many times so that he could be the hero. I can’t believe Haley went into this game with a game plan that said ‘we are really going to trick this defense with one of the worst performances against the run by throwing the ball at their strength.

    • melblount

      I would have been happier if Vince would have posted,

      “Our O sucked again today and if they don’t start playing better by next week, we’re gonna kick their stoopid arses.”

    • pittsburghjoe

      What a big mouth….. I thought he just said not to get back on the bandwagon and now he is apologizing to the band wagon. Hey, maybe he should see if the bandwagon can stop the run.

    • Edjhjr

      Now, Blake Bortles, when does his contract expire?

      How about Cousins

    • pittsburghjoe

      Uhh… is VW not part of the team that just got totally trucked by the running game? The big mouth and his defense just got their rear ends kicked. Besides this is nothing more than a retirement job for bigben now. Not a bad gig.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Hope so

    • pittsburghjoe

      Do the Steelers have a case of Tunnel Vision?

    • Chris92021

      Exactly right. Roethlisberger wants to be the man without putting in the time and effort to be the man. He wants it handed to him. This is the still the same guy that Joey Porter tried to fight in the locker room in 2006. I fully expect Roethlisberger to play well next Sunday at KC because he will likely put in the work and the prep needed this week (so no off day on Wednesday). However, his inconsistency, especially inside the red zone, is a big problem. Maybe it’s not the offensive coordinators since Big Ben has always had inconsistency issues inside the red zone going back to Whisenhunt. Maybe it’s him.

      (Haley still needs to go. Those horizontal pass concepts and putting Bryant in all or nothing situations while going away from Bell when it was still a game are all fire-able excuses. We’ve seen enough from Haley to know he can’t draw up good plays like Sean McVay is doing in LA).

    • melblount

      Re-watching the game, Bad Ben missed a WIDE OPEN Jesse James at the goal line on a Red Zone play in the 1st Half.

    • pdupuis

      All the talk prior to the season starting about how they were going to play better against lesser teams was pure lip service. You DON’T lose to the Bears and the Jags if you say you’ve learned that lesson

    • pdupuis

      If we’re lucky we get a one and done post season appearance.

    • pdupuis

      19 plays by the Jags in the 4th quarter, all runs. Can’t blame the D for allowing that 90 TD run.

    • bulldog

      They need to get back to the Steeler way. Too much time spent rehearsing celebrations and dances. Why do we have to celebrate tackles made 10 yards down the field and 5 yard completions? If these egos can’t be held in check then its time to cut these guys loose. I was always proud of the Steeler’s approach and team effort in the past. Now, its all about me, me, me.

    • 6 ring circus

      Now, its time to start questioning the “talent” We know about AB, Le’V, Shazier. I need about 19 more names to fill out an offense and defense…Just saying.

    • 6 ring circus

      That’s not happening.

    • 6 ring circus

      Welcome to the “Depot” I posted that during the game thread – I wish they wouldn’t celebrate so hard when they are getting trashed on the scoreboard. I’m not trying to tamp the enthusiasm, but realize you have a lot of work to do and you look like a selfish “I made a play” fool when you do that.

    • The Chin

      Agree on Cousins