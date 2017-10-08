Vince Williams Tweets Apology To Steelers’ Nation

The Pittsburgh Steelers played a sorry game today. In turn, one linebacker is saying sorry. Taking to Twitter shortly following the team’s 30-9 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vince Williams apologized to Steelers’ Nation.

I apologize to #SteelerNation we must and will play better. You guys deserve better from us at home — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 8, 2017

The Steelers’ defense held firm through the first three quarters. But they were beaten down and retreated in the fourth, getting gashed time and time again, allowing the Jaguars to bleed clock. They capped it off with a Leonard Fournette 90 yard touchdown, the longest such TD by an opposing running back since 1972.

Williams, for his part, finished the day with eight tackles and one of two sacks the Steelers’ defense recorded on Blake Bortles.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Pittsburgh. They will travel to Arrowhead and face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at 4:25. As of this writing, the Chiefs are the league’s only undefeated team, taking on the Houston Texans tonight.