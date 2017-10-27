Vontaze Burfict Fined $12,154 For Kicking FB Roosevelt Nix In Head

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined once again for dirty play.

In his team’s last Sunday road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burfict kicked fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head while he was laying on the ground and while that indiscretion happened right in front of a referee, the linebacker wasn’t flagged for it. On Friday, however, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Burfict has since been fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking Nix.

#Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking #Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2017





After Sunday’s game was over, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell blasted Burfict for his kick of Nix during his post game press conference in addition to on Twitter.

“Dude gotta go, man,” Bell posted on Twitter. “That’s not football at all.” Bell later added, “It’s unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity, But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble.”

Burfict missed the first three games of the 2017 regular suspension due to an illegal hit during the preseason and its obvious that he still hasn’t learned his lesson. With that said, thers been no reports this week that Burfict will miss any time for kicking Nix this past Sunday.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also said this past week that he wasn’t surprised by Burfict’s dirty play on Sunday.

“I can’t say I’m surprised or shocked by it,” Roethlisberger said.

This marks the 10th time in his career Burfict has been disciplined by the league, by fine or suspension, totaling about $2.65 million, according to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinatti Enquirer and below is a list of his fines and suspensions per that media outlet:

Week 3, 2013: $10K — striking Packers’ Ryan Taylor in the groin

Week 3, 2013: $21K — hit on defenseless player, Packers’ James Jones

Week 8, 2013: $21K — spearing New York Jets’ WR Stephen Hill

Week 6, 2014: $25K — ankle twisting Cam Newton and Greg Olsen

Week 13, 2015: $69.4K — three separate unsportsmanlike incidents vs. Steelers

Week 17, 2015: $50K — hit to defenseless tight end Maxx Williams away from play

Wildcard Playoffs, 2016: $534K — three-game suspension — multiple violations of player-safety rules including hit on Antonio Brown.

Week 6, 2016: $75K – stomping on leg of LeGarrette Blount.

Preseason Week 2, 2017: $1.84 million – three-game suspension – multiple violations of player-safety rules including hit on Anthony Sherman.

Week 7, 2017: $12.1K – unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking at Roosevelt Nix.