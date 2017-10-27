Hot Topics

    Vontaze Burfict Fined $12,154 For Kicking FB Roosevelt Nix In Head

    By Dave Bryan October 27, 2017 at 03:12 pm


    Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined once again for dirty play.

    In his team’s last Sunday road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burfict kicked fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head while he was laying on the ground and while that indiscretion happened right in front of a referee, the linebacker wasn’t flagged for it. On Friday, however, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Burfict has since been fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking Nix.


    After Sunday’s game was over, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell blasted Burfict for his kick of Nix during his post game press conference in addition to on Twitter.

    “Dude gotta go, man,” Bell posted on Twitter. “That’s not football at all.” Bell later added, “It’s unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity, But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble.”

    Burfict missed the first three games of the 2017 regular suspension due to an illegal hit during the preseason and its obvious that he still hasn’t learned his lesson. With that said, thers been no reports this week that Burfict will miss any time for kicking Nix this past Sunday.

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also said this past week that he wasn’t surprised by Burfict’s dirty play on Sunday.

    “I can’t say I’m surprised or shocked by it,” Roethlisberger said.

    This marks the 10th time in his career Burfict has been disciplined by the league, by fine or suspension, totaling about $2.65 million, according to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinatti Enquirer and below is a list of his fines and suspensions per that media outlet:

    Week 3, 2013: $10K — striking Packers’ Ryan Taylor in the groin
    Week 3, 2013: $21K — hit on defenseless player, Packers’ James Jones
    Week 8, 2013: $21K — spearing New York Jets’ WR Stephen Hill
    Week 6, 2014: $25K — ankle twisting Cam Newton and Greg Olsen
    Week 13, 2015: $69.4K — three separate unsportsmanlike incidents vs. Steelers
    Week 17, 2015: $50K — hit to defenseless tight end Maxx Williams away from play
    Wildcard Playoffs, 2016: $534K — three-game suspension — multiple violations of player-safety rules including hit on Antonio Brown.
    Week 6, 2016: $75K – stomping on leg of LeGarrette Blount.
    Preseason Week 2, 2017: $1.84 million – three-game suspension – multiple violations of player-safety rules including hit on Anthony Sherman.
    Week 7, 2017: $12.1K – unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking at Roosevelt Nix.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Joey

      I thought repeat offenders get horrible sentences.

    • PaeperCup

      Repeat offender!

      C’mon NFL you can do better than that.

      This was 100% undeniably malicious

    • Nolrog

      Thug. And he had the nerve to talk about one of our hits.

    • Cwallace

      Yeah…if you smoke weed

    • Paul Rainey

      Instead of suspension his coach will defend him. I have lost ALL respect for Marvin Lewis. Never had any for the Bengals. The slimiest organization in the slimy NFL.

    • Conserv_58

      Really NFL? $12,154.00? This fine was an insult to the intelligence of the football viewing world, especially seeing it was levied against one of the leagues biggest malcontents whom just so happens to be a repeat offender. Marvin Lewis should also have been fined for his ridiculously inane comment on the matter.

      Does anyone know how the league managed to come up with the sum of $12,154.00? Do they have an established rating system for fines or do they come up with an arbitrary number? Deebo got fined twice that amount for playing the game as it should be played.

    • NCSteel

      They need to start taking draft picks away from Cincinnati.
      Then let the self policing begin.

    • NCSteel

      Seriously, the league is supposedly worried about head injuries.
      Then this guy kicks a player in the head and gets fined, what amounts to, at his salary, a bag of groceries to you and I.
      TAKE AWAY DRAFT PICKS

    • Conserv_58

      The NFL instituted a rule a few short years ago that penalizes teams by fining them when one of their players runs afoul of the league’s conduct policy. If the league is actually enforcing that rule the Bengals may have to start cutting back on staff of every level.

    • Conserv_58

      He should have been ejected, immediately.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      REALLY! should’ve been way more with suspension that’s the exact same amount bell got fined for celebrating a td I guess goalposts are people too smh Mitchell is no where near this A-hole mostly everything burflict do is with malicious intent

    • Mike C.

      Google “how does the league calculate fines” and the first article lists the fine structure for the NFL.

    • rystorm06

      12.1k for a repeat offender? come on man!

    • NW86

      Understood, and yes, $12,154 is the amount for unsportsmanlike conduct – first offense. For a second offense it is $24,309. This is far from his first offense! The only thing I can think is if they reset the offense counter every year, and they only count it as a second offense if it’s the same offense on the schedule. I.e. the player safety hits from this year don’t count as an unsportsmanlike offense.

      Prettty dumb if you ask me. Mitchell has had far fewer offenses and got fined way more than that last week.

    • Mike C.

      I noticed that under Player Safety Rules/ Striking/Kicking/Kneeing, the penalty is $9,115 minimum for first offense. He has done a lot of stupid things but I’m not sure he has actually kicked a player before.

    • Darth Blount 47

      In this new era of head and neck protection, I for one am glad to know what the ramifications are for kicking people in the head. The precedent has been set. 12,154 dollars. No suspension, no matter how many times you’ve been fined/suspended before. You don’t get thrown out of the game by the refs. And as a “first offense,” you don’t have to worry, I guess, as long as you don’t go on a head-kicking spree, within the same game. Good to know, Emperor. I wouldn’t at all be upset then if as a calculated maneuver, one of our players decided that kicking someone in the head in a particular instance, was well worth the 12k. Then again, I don’t think I have to even worry/wonder, since we AREN’T THE BUNGLES.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Burfict probably eats his Fruity Pebbles in the mornings with malicious intent.

    • Darth Blount 47

      BOOM!! .. Went the dynamite.

    • Ken Krampert

      So much for progressive discipline…. This was his lowest fine since his first one. Why?

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! That’s ridiculous! If they were serious about dirty play, they would’ve either fined him more or a suspension.
      I’d love to know what he was saying to the ref when he’s pointing at Nix! I bet it’s super cry babyish!

    • Rocksolid20

      % of his pay check .