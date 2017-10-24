Watch: Bryant Doesn’t Plan To Re-sign With Steelers If Denied Trade

It’s going to be an exciting Tuesday on the Southside as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin are both expected to again talk about disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant later today.

Bryant, who had a mini social media tirade Sunday night following him only catching two passes in the team’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, recently talked to Josina Anderson of ESPN to share his thoughts on his current status with the team.

Bryant said he doesn’t plan to re-sign with Steelers if denied trade this year and that he’ll just have to play out his current contract and go from there. He said he’s been keeping all of this inside until now.

You can see what else Bryant said to Anderson in the video below.





I spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Monday for about 10 minutes on all the reports out there discussing… Posted by Josina Anderson on Tuesday, October 24, 2017