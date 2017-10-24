Hot Topics

    Watch: Bryant Doesn’t Plan To Re-sign With Steelers If Denied Trade

    By Dave Bryan October 24, 2017 at 07:51 am


    It’s going to be an exciting Tuesday on the Southside as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin are both expected to again talk about disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant later today.

    Bryant, who had a mini social media tirade Sunday night following him only catching two passes in the team’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, recently talked to Josina Anderson of ESPN to share his thoughts on his current status with the team.

    Bryant said he doesn’t plan to re-sign with Steelers if denied trade this year and that he’ll just have to play out his current contract and go from there. He said he’s been keeping all of this inside until now.

    You can see what else Bryant said to Anderson in the video below.


    I spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Monday for about 10 minutes on all the reports out there discussing…

    Posted by Josina Anderson on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

    • Paddy

      Well it seems that he will be sat down for the season, Tomlin has to intervene here, probably today

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Just amazing, dude just has issues. If
      his goal is to get paid, he is doing the exact opposite of what will accomplish that. It’s clear he has impulse control issues.

    • Michael James

      But but but Rapoport was so wrong and he reported fake news once again. We surely had to trust Bryant’s comments last week, because he wouldn’t be lying and it was all just made up by the media anyway.

    • CountryClub

      Someone should tell him that the Steelers were never signing him to a 2nd contract anyway.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Agreed

    • ThatGuy

    • CountryClub

    • Steelman72

      Umm, no s***, if we trade you, we couldn’t re-sign you. Dave, this guy is a true ROCKET SCIENTIST, lol.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      I liked him better when he was doped!

    • Jeff Dudash

      “I’ve been keeping this inside”… The season is two months old. Dude has been carrying this burden for a long time, huh… [sarcasm]

      I’ve tried to defend him, but … geesh…shut up already.

    • CountryClub

      I bet you he feels like they didn’t do right by him during his suspension. I have no doubt in my mind.

    • SteelerFanInIL

      I would love to see this brainiac traded to the Browns or 49ers.

    • CountryClub

      I hope everyone realizes that whenever they trade him (probably this spring), he’s not bringing much back. Maybe a 5th rd pick, if they’re lucky.

    • Mike Lloyd

      He wants out. He wants mines. Point blank. Period.

    • Jim McCarley

      he needs a class in Business Management….never bite the hand that feeds you until you have another job lined up…..the Steelers hold the cards and they should sit him down and keep him for the length of his contract but not even dress him………he is showing how useless he really is, imo.

    • NinjaMountie

      What a foolish child. Anyone defending this has problems of their own. Yes, he lost a lot of money to the suspension. Guess where the fault of that belongs? Definitely not anywhere near the Steeler’s organization.
      If this guy wants to be happy he may want to start by not acting like a spoiled child and try to show a little maturity. Wow, this guy is getting on my last nerve.

    • NinjaMountie

    • Tyler Guilford

      I mean, MAYBE we could get a fourth for him now from a team on the edge of title contention. I still don’t think we trade him mid season though.

    • CountryClub

      yeah, that would be absolute best case, IMO

    • Sharif Muhammad

      Tomlin should pull John Gruden move and just make Martavis inactive for the rest of the year… Show him that the Steelers can win without him and that he’s not bigger than the team. Then, you trade him to a team who doesn’t have a quarterback or a chance of winning. Then he can live that 1-2 yr mercenary life, because no one is giving him a multi-yr deal knowing that he can be out of the league with one failed drug test.

    • Conserv_58

      Not once did I hear Martavis admit to his culpability and responsibility as to why he isn’t being featured in the offense the way he was two years ago. I don’t appreciate the fact that Martavis admitted to not saying anything to coach Tomlin about how he feels, yet he certainly has no problem venting his dissatisfaction to Josina Anderson and via Twitter. That’s the behavior of an immature and emotionally unevolved person.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Anytime a team is coming off a big win and a player is upset because of their personal wants, you know this player is not going to fit well with the Steelers organization. Perhaps he’s just getting bad advice, but he sounds like ‘just another selfish jerk’ – me, me, me, nothing is my fault, I want, I want, I want.

    • walter

      Some people function better medicated

    • heath miller

      yep id trade him to a s*&t team with a s*&t B where he will go to die like all the other X steelers. Show him a film of mike wallace … only recent steeler to leave and do well that i can think of is manny sanders? just trade him to the browns and let him go there to die and where he can have 2 chances a year to see the steelers kick his ass ..

    • NinjaMountie

      Exactly!
      My team is atop the AFC. We just had a big divisional win. Our D played awesome and our O looks like it might be starting to put things together. Right now, we’re legitimately in the talks as a SB contender.
      Screw all that! I’m not getting mine!

      Yup…..dumb, spoiled child.

    • SwagDaddy330

      What a joke this guy is.

      Aside from the neck art and nose ring…. he’s one puff away from not having a job anyways.

      See ya bro

    • Conserv_58

      Then again the bears are so desperate for WR’s that they may be motivated enough to give up a fifth for Bryant.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I hope they do trade him – to the Browns for a pick. Have fun catching more balls Martavis, maybe..

    • Jason Kelley

      He loves his brothers, he loves his team, and he loves his city SO MUCH that when he had an issue, the first person he spoke to about it was Josina Anderson of ESPN.

    • Mike Lloyd

      What sucks-besides this foolish nonsense- is he’s garbage as far as value. Who will surrender anything remotely resembling anything for this player right now?

    • Conserv_58

      The Bears.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Was saying this the other day. There’s a reason ppl self-medicate.

    • Bruce

    • Mike Lloyd

      Not anything more than a 6th or 7th rounder. He can smoke hippy lettuce tomorrow and be done with football forever.

    • Conserv_58

      He needed responsible, mature, caring and morally stable parents to begin with.

    • walter

      maybe we trade player for player

    • JNick

      That attitude has been displayed by both Antonio Brown and Hines Ward. The mythological “Steelers organization” simply doesn’t exist. There are allowances made when talent trumps all. All you have to do is look at the current team. RB with a drug problem, selfish WR, dramatic QB, OLBer that smacked his gf up. They will tolerate bad attitudes and issues to the extent that the guys quiet down and contribute on Sundays. If they don’t there are plenty of Cedric Wilson’s, Chris Raineys and Alameda Ta’amus to point to as well.

    • walter

      Player for player deal maybe we get something for him. Otherwise it looks like he will be benched for a while like Rodgers maybe even inactive,

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      This young man seems to have a lot of troubles and likely could benefit from being out of football entirely. No knock on him, but being in the spotlight and exposed to the public and such harsh criticism from sorts fans seem to mess with him a lot.

      I’d doubt that a change of scenery is the issue at all. It seems professional football might not be healthy for him.

      I hope things work out for him.

    • Tasso222222

      This headline is a bit misleading given time the fact he said he said he wants to stay, be included in the offense, loves his teammates, his city, yada, yada.

      The part about not resigning was caveated with if he’s not included in the offense he won’t resign.

      Bryant is a troubled individual and going about this the wrong way. Don’t let Steelers Depot stoop to this level with such a headline. It’s not indicative nor captures the spirit of the message he was trying to portray in his message to Josina. We probably shouldn’t expect Bryant to be eloquent or know how to navigate this situation. It’s a cry for help from someone with a very checkered past and this headline just adds fuel to the fire. The article dowsn’t even go to the length and portraying the more positive things he had to say. The man needs support and he’s obviously not getting it from his agent or his girlfriend or anyone close to him.

    • Randy

      Please park his $ss on the bench for the rest of his contract. Lost all my respect for this attitude

    • Conserv_58

      Have you seen the Bears WR situation? They are desperate for anything resembling a decent WR. They signed former Steelers’ WR, Marcus Wheaton in the off season, but he’s been standing on the sideline, injured, since they signed him. They just might be desperate enough to cough up a fifth rounder for Martavis.

    • JNick

      Why trade him? He’s cheap and may still give you something over then next year and a half. If he plays well enough they may get more as a comp pick than what they would get in a trade. A team may be willing to sign him to a contract more readily after having 2 clean seasons than they would in a trade and sign this year or offseason. That is what he will be looking for.

    • Randy

      please do not cut him like they did for blunt.

    • JNick

      He admitted hes never asked for a trade. That is what Ian reported.

    • walter

      A friend of mine was an everyday drug user and i said the same thing about him. He was terrible to be around for over a year when he stopped using. He was absolutely a miserable person to be around. . I thought he was a better person heavily medicated. But i was wrong. It just took a couple years to function normally or get all the drugs out of his system.

    • Michael James

      Not when Jon Fox’s wet dream just came true and they won a game with 4 (!) completions in the passing game.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Who knows. He just has issues. There is a reason why he fell to the fourth rd.

    • Conserv_58

      It doesn’t take that long for the drugs to leave the system. It’s the psycological dependence that is the hardest to overcome.

    • Conserv_58

    • CountryClub

      they wont trade him this year. But I can’t imagine he’ll be on the team next year.

    • walter

      Oh definitely its physiological. It takes a long time to function normally after using mind altering drugs as a crutch

    • Conserv_58

      I eluded to that and responded by saying Martavis obvioulsy doesn’t know that according to the CBA the Steelers couldn’t do much more than they did.

    • Mark

      1. The team waited a whole year for you to comeback after you messing up and smoking
      2. He doesn’t realize that he is playing with the #1 RB and #1 WR in the league
      3. There isn’t a male role model in his life to help him
      4. Keep playing him until he stops giving 100% and then inactivate him
      5. He does deserve more than 3 targets, he is going against 1 on 1 coverage and not getting an opportunity.
      6. This will not work out well for the young man taking this approach.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFLPA want to make the NFL like the NBA where players go where they want,

    • Mike Lloyd

      I have seen the Bears. I think you are over estimating the value of the player in the marketplace. Teams loathe surrendering picks for someone who could be done tomorrow and-in a misguided twist in Martavis mind; he will not be getting a large guaranteed deal when he hits the open market either…not just because of this nonsense- but because he truly can be done tomorrow. Teams pay for consistency and reliability. He has neither. They will take flyers on potential however…only at risk based pricing.

    • Arthur Branch

      Drafting JuJu and keeping Hunter was Colbert preparing for this guys meltdown. How can you talk to Tomlin all the time and never mention you are not happy with your role on the team?

    • DAWAARE

      to be honest, there is a high demand for WR rite now.
      trade him for a draft piiiick!!

    • EdJHJr

      Trade , maybe the giants . . Who wants this issue

    • Conserv_58

      His being immature and emotionally unevolved are how he can talk to Tomlin and be too cowardly to speak up about what bothers him.

    • walter

      The point Im trying to say is it even though weed is not addicting, it can take a long time to learn how to function without it. Its just a saying “takes a couple years to get the drugs out of your system” Sure it doesnt take years but it may take years to function normally without it with some people..

    • john bennett

      Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug. Good luck on telling the Steelers what’s going to happen. They own you for the next year and a half at a minimum, and longer if they use a tag on you. Get over yourself. You created the situation that you find yourself in.

    • steelcityinny

      Maybe he should get open more often. He is rarely open even against single coverage and looks like he is just going through the motions. He is a unique sill set, but does not have the mental strength to play at this level. The good year he had in 2015 was probably due to him being high most of the year. he just doesn’t look right on the field. Personally the coaching staff and Ben should challenge him to step up and make some plays in the next game and see how he responds. I do agree the play calling is atrocious, when I can sit home and call out the play, I am sure the defensive coaches can also.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Agree with all of he points

    • EdJHJr

      Did he feel like a contributor last year

    • Jason Vancil

      I honestly hope he starts smoking again. Hope this fool gets suspended for life.

    • Michael James

      And let’s be honest, that 2015 year wasn’t really that special anyway. He had 765 yards. That’s your standard WR #2 production, nothing more.

    • walter

      True allowances are made for the stars but MB is not producing.

    • MJK

      First and most important, everyone on this team works their ass off, not just you, it is part of being a fine tuned athelete and a professional, theyre a lot of guys that work harder then you and still wating to get a job, you cost the team big last year and left all your team mates hang out to dry, now all of a sudden after the team completely backed you and helped you , you cant get together on the field and they are still backing you. ? Bryant do you think you can play in this league and if so focus on that and then everything good will come to you, the season is all but 1/2 over this team needs to get better, help or hide, but do something productive for the team,

    • heath miller

      i hope we trade him to the ravens or bengals today for a 4th rounder and he smokes tomorrow and is suspended for life over the weekend … that would be awesome

    • Steeler fan in NE

      Oh man him and obj on a team. That drama duo would be awesome to hear the drama about

    • Conserv_58

      For the most part I agree with you. On the other hand, The NFL is a business, first and foremost. Given that, teams also need to sell tickets and given how the NFL has seen a significant drop in viewers and butts in the stands, due to the player’s protesting, it has had a negative cause and affect on their revenue. This may actually be an ideal time to trade Martavis to the bears. One never knows.

    • PghDSF

      Time for 2 dogs…one bone. Have Hunter and him rotate at practice. Then dress whoever does better. Also, Ben only completed 14 passes on Sunday and AB got half of them. As long as Bell is running well, I don’t see Ben having to throw much.

    • Conserv_58

      Not gonna happen because the Rooney and Mara families have a very close relationship.

    • john bennett

      He doesn’t deserve more than three targets if he is going to lollygag down the field and not even get his head around to look for the ball.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      It just says to me that, after Bryant’s early TD success a few years back, he got it into his head that he was the 1B to Brown’s 1A. Maybe he thought 8-10 scores would happen automatically in this offense. He might want to note that AB only has two scores on the year, and focus on being a team contributor. If all he’s thinking about is his stats—and how he thinks he could be the #1 on another team—then his head is in the wrong place.

    • Here we go again, everyone gets all butt hurt when a player is unhappy to be here. They take it personally and write in the comments as if Martavis Bryant himself comes here to read what others think about him…

    • Jones

      This dude is running a clinic on how to tank your own career, lol

    • And fire Haley for not using him correctly or keeping him happy!

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Either make him inactive for the next 18 months or trade him to the Niners. Do not release him.

    • Tasso222222

      Also, to add to my previous comment, Bryant is an all world talent — an inconsistent all world talent but still all world. That being said he has proved very little yet this year.

      Does anyone have concern about bell consistently getting 30-40 touches a game? Anyone else have concern about the serious radar lock Ben has on brown? Seems like our offensive strategy is very short sided. Granted I don’t know that much about x’s and o’s but would be nice to see the Depot do some analysis on the all 22 to see if Ben should be spreading the ball around more in the passing game. Seems like we’re taking W’s giving bell 40 touches a game and not thinking about long term implications. I’m so sick of Tomlin’s response to this type of question about not living in your fears. It’s such a dumb, ignorant response. There’s obvious risk in giving someone 40 touches a game. It’s like driving 90 mph, down an alley the wrong way and telling everyone you’re living in your fears if you question it.

      I have a concern that bell is going to get hurt as he has done every year if we keep using him the way we are and if a team uses bracket coverage on AB and can find a corner to matchup against him our D will need to win the game for us. Concerning.

      Why hasn’t more emphasis been put on Bryant? Yeah, he’s getting tackled easily after the catch, his timing/rythym seems to be just a bit off with Ben but it’s like he’s being ignored on the field. From my novice standpoint Ben and Haley need to take some heat for this.

      Bryant has a legitimate gripe but his message and delivery are completely wrong. Needs to go out and prove it on the field. If the offense continues the way it is we’re screwed. There will be no super bowl. Would be nice to see all 22 to see if Ben is overlooking, ignoring him.

    • #7

      Yeah trade him. That’s brilliant. How does that help the team this year exactly? That’s a reactionary response by knuckle draggers. I want him to succeed. The Steelers want him to succeed. Why? Because if he succeeds, the team is better. Bryant needs to keep quiet and do his job no doubt, but the idea of trading him now is ridiculous.

    • Steeldog22

      Yep. But Colbert’s an idiot for taking JuJu in the second. Lol.

    • GreasyBeast

      For a guy that’s been suspended for half of his career he sure has a high opinion of himself. However, seeing he has attitude problems to go along with his well documented drug issues I don’t think the steelers would get much for him even if they did want to trade him. As far as him not signing with the steelers, I doubt the steelers would ever sign him to a second contract anyway what with their glut at receiver and Bryant’s potential to be kicked out of the league at any moment. No, the steelers will just hang on to the pothead until his rookie contract runs out (an extra year now because of bryant’s suspension) and then they’ll let him walk. It’s tough to find decent, cheap labor and that is exactly what bryant is until the end of next year. Then he will be gone. Too bad to. If he just got over himself and realized that the steelers have treated him better than anyone else would have (except maybe the Bengals) he could have had a home on a perennial contender. Good luck catching passes for Miami.

    • mape_ape

      Trade him to the 49ers and watch his career die a slow and painful death.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      This will not end well- not for football but life. I knew it was an issue when he rehabbed in Vegas.

    • Mark DeSevo

      Bryant – Million dollar talent. 10 cent brain.

    • Nathanael Dory

      I understand his point of view. But! The way he is saying it and the method he is using to voice his frustration is wrong and immature

    • Pete DelleGrazie

      Send to highest bidder..Bye Bye…(No Pats) These things never magically work out.

    • #7

      Wishing ill will on the guy. Classy. And for what? Some of you need to seriously reevaluate your lives.

    • walter

      I wish i could see the video but my signal is bad. If this is true, I agree that we should support this guy. He is a troubled individual and we should not give up on him. Im guessing the Steelers will try to help him.

    • NinjaMountie

      Maybe some are upset that a player is unhappy to be here. Though, I doubt that is the reason for most of us.
      I’m agitated that he’s so stupid. I get agitated like this about stupid people in all walks of life. There is definitely more to it here in that his stupidity can become a distraction to my favorite team who seems to possibly be putting things together.
      As to people commenting on here like he reads it, C’mon HPK, we all have done that. We all gripe at times about the team. That’s one of the functions of this board. That and sharing our dislike for the Ravens. 🙂

    • Steeler Fanatic

      You are talking rationally about an irrational moron. If you think he will suddenly turn into a good team player, then you are dreaming.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      especially if one is prone to emotional immaturity

    • The Tony

      There is still a zero percent chance that we trade Bryant. I completely understand the desire to be more involved in the offense, which would only benefit the Steelers. However making it as public the way Bryant has done the past few weeks is pretty unprofessional in my opinion. I am not going to be like all the yinzers and scream to trade him now because that simply won’t happen. The Steelers wouldn’t get anything of value in return for a guy that is one strike away from being gone. Keep Bryant on the field, he will start to see more targets, he just needs to start to capitalize on the few targets that he has been receiving.

    • #7

      Maybe, but there’s 2 months left in the season. Plenty of time to find out. And if he doesn’t get it together, you just sit him down. Either way, trading him now for what realistically is likely a throw away draft pick makes zero sense. Shouldn’t be a consideration until after the season.

    • The Tony

      So a 6th round pick would be the highest bidder. No team will offer anything of value for a guy that is one strike away from being gone. No chance I move him for that.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      And then fire Tomlin for not making Haley use him “correctly”

    • Grant Humphrey

      Dave you hit on this in the podcast last week. Just like he said Bryant has little to no chance of getting another contract in Pittsburgh even if he wanted to re-sign

    • NinjaMountie

      For me it would depend on the compensation. A 3rd and above and I’d ship him in a heartbeat. Seeing that there isn’t a chance of that happening I see no point in entertaining a trade scenario.

    • People gripe, people are sarcastic, poeple come here to get news its all good.

      It’s the people who are trying to instruct him on what to do with his life like he will come here to read it, lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You answered your own questions. He is not playing like a world class player; so he sees less plays. Had he tracked the long play action pass and caught it; or had scored on the short play action a few yards from the goal line all this would be moot.

    • The Tony

      The 49ers are a team I would watch out for in the next few years. I really like the potential of Shannahan and Lynch building a team together. Yes their current team is losing but they have played tough and came close in a few of their losses. It’s hard to win with limited talent. They still do have some nice young players to watch out for.

    • Tasso222222

      Does that mean you stop targeting him at the expense of the entire offense?

    • Av232

      Are you Raps cousin or something?

    • #7

      Even then, not sure. I’d consider it if it were that good an offer, but again, it doesn’t help the team this year. We’re in win now mode after all right?

    • Av232

      He’d fit right in at Cincinnati…

    • Xclewsive

      Time and better play heals all wounds. He’s frustrated and social media has exploited what was once portrayed as rumors. He has 1.5 yrs left that’s a ton of time.

      MB should be warned WR have been hit or miss. Holmes, Wallace didn’t pan out. Burress/Nate and Sanders have had productive years elsewhere.

    • The Tony

      My thought coming into the season was that Bryant would be a solid number two for Ben and that we would seriously consider a contract extension. I did however think that his next contract would offer very limited in guarantees though. I was thinking something like 4/36 with 4 million guaranteed.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      I completely agree. This is a business- the Steelers aren’t a charity. The Bears and Giants are in dire need of wr talent and you’d have control of him through ‘18… get a third I would do it now.

    • NinjaMountie

      We are. How much has he helped with that. It’s not like he’s trending up. JuJu’s trend shows he will be more involved in the offense by years end than MB.
      Truly, I don’t see a scenario where we trade him. I also don’t see much of a chance of him being more involved in the O, either.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He was targeted and failed to deliver. You play him as needed – no more, no less. If his play improves you increase his opportunities since he will be needed more. If his play declines you play him less because he is not needed as much.

    • The Tony

      On the field Bryant has been a good team member. Watching the tape, you can see no lack of effort when Bryant is downfield blocking. That shows that he is still trying

    • Jon Crissinger

      Well he says he wants to produce for Pitt rather than someone else. I think that final comment was that if they continue doing the same after the trade deadline he’s out. If he starts producing all this will go away.

    • Chad H

      Yep he is a disease on this team. No helmet for you!

    • The Tony

      Bryant is still commanding safety help when he is on the field. That opens up the field a lot more for Brown and others to have more favorable match ups. I am one of the believers that Bryant will rebound hopefully starting Sunday night. Only good can come from Bryant playing well for the Steelers

    • JNick

      Which is exactly what i said. ..

    • LucasY59

      …I didnt think the Steelers were all that interested in re-signing him anyway…

    • The Tony

      What makes you believe that? On the field MB is still playing hard doing the little things well. There has been no lack of effort on his part. Just because he has been complaining to the media doesn’t mean the Steelers will shut him down.

    • Bill Thompson

      haha. odds the guy doesn’t get suspended again in the next two years? slim and none. the guy has impulse issues. JuJu is on the team because of Bryant’s instability. The guy is a loose cannon year after year. He’s not going to re-sign anyway. What threat is that?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The Steelers are not interested in formal or informal contract talks during the season at all. This is the time for playing football. Whoever is advising Bryant should have known this.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yes, only good will come from MB playing well. The question is will he.
      Any guy with the speed will command S help, even Coates did it before his hand injury. Facts are that JuJu is making the plays and MB isn’t. If JuJu continues that trend, he will most certainly supplant MB by season’s end.

    • Bill Thompson

      that’s exactly what they should do

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Not questioning that but this is a horrible look and attitude, especially after a suspension. Plus, getting rid of him might be a blessing- Steelers would focus on moving the chains and not deep on third and 1… AB gcould stretch the field.

    • #7

      No he hasn’t done much so far that’s for sure, but he’s capable. And like I said, there’s still 2 months to find out. If he’s not contributing, you just sit him down.

    • LHW

      What Bryant should say, and what the truth is and what anyone who respects their trade, the opportunity they have had, and their peers:

      ” I understand that my team has shown patience and forgiveness. I now have a second chance. I know there are other players on the team who are just as talented and hungry as myself. With that in mind, I need to seize every opportunity I have ahead of me – in practice, on the field, and in the locker room. I will need to make every catch, run every route, and make every block to the best of my ability. I am a small piece of a large machine and I will play whatever part the Steelers have planned for me. I will do everything I can to help this team win. If things don’t work out, then of course, like any other business decision, I will explore my options. In the meantime, I am a Steeler and I am here to help my team win.”

      Now was that so hard Martavis?

    • The Tony

      I don’t think the Steelers will either but it won’t be for lack of at least gauging the interest. More than likely if Bryant plays well the next year and a half, some team will offer a larger contract than we are comfortable playing. The Steelers never let a player leave without at least attempting to retain a talent like Bryant

    • Michael James

      Nope, just mocking the fans who blindly trusted and defended Bryant. It was plain obvious that something was up here, especially after the comments from Bryant’s girlfriend.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…we can only hope he reads it and heeds some advice.
      Dude has talent and it’s a shame to see him just squandering it like he is.
      You have to admit he’s displaying a very poor and defeatist attitude right now.

    • The Tony

      Bryant is not a felon, Cincinnati isn’t a match for him

    • NinjaMountie

      He does have the skill set, for sure. Right now I think he’s holding himself down way more than the team is. For the record, I don’t think the team is holding him down at all….it’s all his attitude.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ll bet you 100 dollars MB has all of his skills set to 99 in Madden. What may be more sad is he probably thinks it’s accurate.
      Kinda joking. 🙂

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ‘i gotta take care of my family” he’s getting paid whether he is played or not. screw him.

    • Matt

      Love the way a guy breaks the rules, gets suspended multiple times, and somehow the TEAM has to support him through his self inflicted “tough times”…. Its not like he was a heroin addict… guy had to quit smoking pot…

      Also do this in corporate america… see what corporation supports you in your tough times… get a grip and man up

    • CountryClub

      Yeah, but this is a unique case because of the drug issues. Just my opinion, but I don’t think they had any intentions of bringing him back

    • The Tony

      That is exactly what they shouldn’t do. You play your best players. What has MB done that is so disgraceful? He complained about lack of playing time? Yes this issue should have been handled internally instead of the through social media and ESPN but there is no way you can’t play a talent like Bryant just because he is disgruntled. Just wait when he catches a deep touchdown, all the fans are going to boo him? No they won’t all the yinzers are going to cheer for him.

    • He is acting like a typical person early in recovery that isn’t working a 12 step program. He has a resentment and he’s not addressing it properly. Hopefully someone in his support group can talk him down and he will at least make amends with his team mates if not Steeler Nation. I’m sure its hard to focus on recovery with everything that goes with being an NFL player.

    • The Tony

      I hope he goes out Sunday and gets 5 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns just in spite of you

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i said the same thing about cleveland during the offseason. i was way off too.

    • CountryClub

      oh, don’t misunderstand me, I’m not saying he’s right. Just guessing he wasn’t happy with some of the comments made by GM, QB, etc…

    • JNick

      He has already said he will play out his contract. If he produces and shuts up, I don’t see why you trade him. His value is too low at this point to consider trading now.

    • The Tony

      That is most likely the case but we will just have to wait and see

    • CountryClub

      agreed, but that’s a big if. We’ll see.

    • Michael James

      I would be cautious with the term “all world talent”. He has fantastic measurements and speed, yes, but there is just so much more to being an all-world WR talent.
      Hand-eye-coordination, the ability to make contested catches, the ability to track the ball perfectly, route-running ability, general ability to catch the ball (and not produce many drops) and so much more.
      He’s lacking in many of those categories, that’s why he is no all-world talent.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      sit bryant and put hunter in.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Don’t worry. The Steelers don’t plan on resigning you either. By the way, how would you resign with the Steelers if you were traded?

    • The Tony

      Both JJSS and MB play roughly 50 percent of the snaps offensively, the Steelers like to use the WR sets, so it’s not like the increase of playing time for JuJu would be a huge incremental difference from Bryant

    • Kevin Reich

      Didn’t think the Steelers had any plans to resign him. On the cheap now.

    • CP72

      If he’s trying to get paid this is not the way to go about it. I see a series of one year, prove it deals in his future.

    • The Tony

      His attitude doesn’t have anything to do with his current level of play. It’s evident that Bryant is still playing with effort.

    • KiJana Haney

      What I hate about this is for two straight weeks he is causing headaches with wanting to be traded. He went about it completely the wrong way I wish that he could just talk to tomlin and colbert about this and keep everything in house instead of going to the media. Won’t be surprised if he is a healthy scratch on sunday.

    • The Tony

      I don’t think it matters if MB is on the field or not for 3 and 1, the Steelers will continue to go deep

    • StillersInThe6

      I don’t know what you’re referring to but he was asked the question ‘what if the Steelers DON’T trade you, since they don’t have to..’ to which he answered he’d play out the rest of his contract and just not re-sign.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      pretty much. we’d be lucky to get a 5th for him. i think the pressure is because trade deadline is monday.

    • The Tony

      I still believe Cleveland will improve. They have a young defense with talented players with upside. Their O-line has a lot of names but still needs to get comfortable with each other. QB is a nightmare

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Honestly, I feel where he’s coming from. I wish that it would be hush hush and kept to the locker room so that it doesn’t become a distraction. But…I understand him.

    • 20Stoney

      You’re right. If he’s trying to get suspended by the team he’s doing a heck of a job though.

    • The Tony

      I think Bryant meant for his next contract. Obviously his current contract is more money than most will ever make in a year, but MB has the talent to be a big dollar WR, hence taking care of his family and for future generations

    • John Westbrook

      Needs to talk to Tomlin. the deep ball will open up eventually.

    • SilverSteel

      Knuckle draggers? That kind of comment is why your comments can’t be taken seriously. Do you know how to debate? It doesn’t involve personal attacks. SMH

    • Bill Thompson

      I think it’s disgraceful that the major headline after a huge rivalry win is that you want to be traded if you don’t get the ball. He actually commented a somewhat disrespectful post on his teammate (comparing himself). He tested positive for drugs that got him kicked out of the entire last year (and he missed a game where we desperately needed him for the Super Bowl). He’s a cancer. He has done nothing in the last two years to make anyone think he is deserving of the ball. Not denying his talent though. AB is different. He has earned that right. For MB, throw a tantrum on the sideline. Yell at the coaches in the locker room or even on the side line. Just don’t say “I want out” when your team upends an undefeated team on the road and then a division rival to go to 5-2. Don’t say you aren’t re-signing. Don’t give ultimatums. That’s just plain stupid. Look at other big time receivers. His break out game is coming. We all know it. Now you have to be careful because it sets a precedent that you can throw a tantrum and get what you want. Are the Steelers stupid? Do you really think they would avoid using a weapon if they thought it would make them better? Maybe Ben can’t execute the throws that MB craves. In any event, his time is coming and he’s acting like a 4 year old and proving to be a huge distraction. This is what he has done that’s so disgraceful.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      So far this year he has: 50% catch rate (18 catches on 36 targets) for 234 yards. He is averaging 13 yards per reception, 2.5 yards off his career average. He has 1 TD and 1 Rush TD. While not stellar numbers, they aren’t that bad especially with an offense that is JUST NOW defining its identity.

      There are a lot of mouths to feed on this offense, so I understand the frustration when you are not getting a large portion of the targets, BUT, the reason JuJu is on the team is partly because Bryant is unreliable. This is his fourth year and he has missed 20 games for substance abuse issues. The team could have punted him, but did not.

      Remove foot from mouth young man, and get your head in the game and show the team you are on, and possibly other teams, that you are more than a selfish kid with a loud mouth GF and a toxic twitter feed.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I thought MB’s suspension year tolled under his contract such that he is already under contract for 2018? I expect I missed the report saying differently but that was my last understanding.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      This kids agent needs to get involved ASAP.

    • SilverSteel

      What if he derails the locker room and hurts the team? Then what?

    • blue

      Marty B is needed for Super Bowl run. Steelers aren’t gonna trade him, just pass him the damn ball on time Ben.

    • SilverSteel

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They did throw deep to him. He failed to track the ball.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      They aren’t passing him the ball because they hate him. I mean if the kid is open, the ball will show up. There are two other guys to feed the ball to who are BETTER than he is, plus a kid that is also an up and coming talent. There is only one ball.

    • StillersInThe6

      Listen, there’s no question this kid is going about things the wrong way and is quite immature….BUT, I can sympathize with him here…

      He’s worked his ass off to get right in that season off – that not only included staying away from a drug that is either already legalized in many North American cities, or will be soon, but also improving his body and fitness level. To my knowledge he wasn’t paid that season off, as he rightfully shouldn’t have been, b/c he f***ed up. So money may be a bit tight. So he comes back, does everything he was supposed to do and more, and sees his team just not include him in the offense and treat him almost like a decoy out there when he’s got the talent of a top 10 NFL WR. He hasn’t been bad this year, he’s just not gotten many opportunities. Not only that, our team has paid the price often for forcing the ball to AB, and Ben definitely needs to spread it around more. He’s losing tons of future money because of these decisions and really it’s confusing as to why he hasn’t been included more.

      So I can definitely sympathize with him, even if he’s going about it the complete wrong way. There’s no excuse for Haley/Tomlin/Ben to not look his way week in week out up to this point, and he’s clearly frustrated. He DID mention that he does want to stay here, loves the city, his teammates (his brothers) but this is all about him not being included and his talent being wasted (which equates to almost being robbed of future dollars he’s worked hard to potentially earn).

    • #7

      Duh buh bye. Gots to get mines. Duh get out drug addict. Yeah, that’s knuckle drag, and a lot of it is borderline (or over the line) racist. So yeah, keep SMHing :/

    • walter

      i cant hear what she is saying? “If they continue to ???what????, I want out. “

    • Jeff Dudash

      If that’s the case, shame on him even more. His suspension last year was a backbreaker for this team. When you think of how little offensive firepower we had at times … the WRs who got playing time because we didn’t have anyone better … it really hurt the offense. He let this team down and HE’S the one feeling offended?!?!

    • Alan Tman

      I’m one of the biggest MB10 fans, but if he can’t be happy on a team leading the Conference, when will he be happy?

    • cencalsteeler

      Throw it to him every play for the first two series. If he produces, it’s win win. If he doesn’t, a big slice of humble pie.

    • Rotten Sircus

      His timing for this is way off we’re tryna get to 7 & Martavis is starting to become a distraction !!!

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I keep hearing this “he’s got talent to be a big dollar WR” point. Does he, though? All we know is that, after his suspension, he hasn’t been the same. You could say it’s based on scheme, etc. But it could also be a regression in MB’s ability. He probably still has the physical tools, but his football IQ might have regressed.

    • StillersInThe6

      Agree 100%. Fanbase is WAY too sensitive. This is a kid. Sure, he’s acting childish, but he has every right to be disgruntled. And “teach him a lesson” by not playing him??? Really??? When we are this close to a Superbowl we’re going to act like a scorned spiteful ex girlfriend?? No, we do whatever improves our team…he needs to be disciplined for how he’s handling this issue, but the coaches and Ben also need to take some ownership for this issue and find better ways to get your playmaker the damn ball/not force every ball to AB who’s in double coverage.

    • StillersInThe6

      I don’t think anyone would disagree with you that his lost ‘past’ money was his fault, but him losing tons of future dollars this season can be argued is the Steelers fault. As a fan of this team and someone who just wants another SB like every other fan, I can completely see how he’d be frustrated and have been frustrated myself with his waste of talent. Ben has had tunnel vision all year on AB and it’s hurt the team tremendously at times. That doesn’t excuse him for acting childish about this, but I’m just saying that there’s blame to be dished around in this issue, ie. not all at MB. This offense will NOT contend for a SB as is…we’ve been struggling to win against crap teams (and losing to relatively crap teams).

    • pittfan

      True 100%. Understandably people expect players to conduct themselves as “most of us would” under these circumstances. “He should….” reflects how we would handle the situation. Martavis has not learned those skills and he needs to be taught by people who have his life’s success (not football) uppermost in mind. He doesn’t need football to be a success in life. It just happens to be what he’s doing now.
      As an aside, I truly believe the NFL shows a fundamental misunderstanding of recovery when they dont allow a player suspended for drug abuse to re enter the next season at OTA’s and training camp. That is the time to put his recovery, or lack thereof to the test. Not opening day. I think we are seeing the effects of that now.

    • Michael James

      He got nowhere near the talent of a top 10 WR. He only got the physical measurements of a top 10 WR.
      Guys, physical stats only take you so far. To actually be a top 10 WR, you have to have so much more natural traits (great hands, instincts, great route-running ability, great hand-eye-coordination, ability to make contested catches etc.).

    • Joseph DeFazio

      If his agent is worth anything, he needs to tell him, if you get benched and/or listed as a problem all it is doing is hurting his ability to get paid come 2019. Through his own fault, he missed all of 2016 and if he starts sitting chunks of games through next year, he gets not close to what he thinks he is worth as a FA. I have a feeling if he isn’t traded next week (and I don’t think he will be although I would take a 4 for him), he might go AWOL after the bye week.

    • Steven Vincent

      Everybody is saying that he has no trade value and thus no chance of a trade. I disagree. There are teams out there who really need help at the position that are angling for a post-season run. I think there may be a team who recognizes MB could be around for just this season and willing to give up a 4th round pick or swap another depth player just to have a deep threat and end zone target to open up the rest of the offense. And then again who knows, maybe he does turn the corner on his problems and will have more of a future.

    • #7

    • walter

      Thats why I said “true”. But he is fast becoming a Cedric Wilson or Chris Rainey that you mentioned.

    • StillersInThe6

      MB’s first 2 seasons (ie. MUCH larger sample size) was damn near historic (in particular, TD rate) for a WR in first 16 games. You’re basing this assessment off of 7 games where he’s barely being targeted and over-thrown on wide open deep balls.

    • Josh

      the Steelers aren’t an organization that’s bent on exacting revenge on their own players so you can set aside the fantasy of send-him-to-the-worst-franchise-&-deliberately-ruin-his-career…they’ll do what’s in their best interest, without attaching emotion to it.

    • #7

      When he feels he’s a bigger part of it I’m guessing.

    • KiJana Haney

      His agent is leaking the information to the media most likely

    • Michael Mosgrove

      revisionist history. he had as bad a drop rate as sammi coates and cobi hamilton did pre suspensions.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      let him go awol. he will be suspended without pay and that will really hurt his family and his gold digger girlfriend.

    • StillersInThe6

      T.O. had a bad drop rate at certain years too…but let’s condemn a rookie WR setting NFL records?? Every WR drops balls. Not every WR (hardly any) have the explosive play nature of MB (or T.O.) and has shown that at the NFL level. Poor comparison.

    • capehouse

      Won’t resign if denied trade? Lol that’s the dumbest comment ever. Makes no sense. Guy is clueless. Goodbye. He needs to be suspended or a gameday inactive. Cancer.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      point is. he isnt and has never been a top 10 talent. he was a 4th rounder for a reason. did he excel at certain points? yes. was he ever consistent? no. even around the suspensions. he wasnt consistent and now heis reaping what he sewed. he may feel he accomplished a lot but none of it happened on field and what he has shown on field even with ben being mediocre, is that he is worse.

    • Smitty 6788

      He won’t resign if denied a trade OK.. .. Water is wet too.. Lol

    • Mark

      MB you’re really just going to sit around for the next 2 years and let those talents go to waste? Really, you’re living in the Matrix, thinking this tactic will get you what you want. You have zero political savvy when it comes to getting what you want. Imagine this scenario young man, the Steelers say forget it, we are going to inactivate him for the rest of this season and see where his head is at when mini camp starts up in April 2017. Then if you’re displaying the same behavior the Steelers will draft another WR in the 1st or 2nd round. Deactivate you for the 2018 – 2019 season and then see who wants you after being out of football for about 2 1/2 years.

      If there is any adult male in your life that you trust, please talk to him now and hopefully he will give you the best approach to your concerns.

      Get ready for some humble pie homeboy and remember the NFL stands for Not For Long!

    • Tyson1974

      I really can understand MB frustration, because 2 years ago he showed what his talent can do when getting the opportunities. Now I can understand if he being targeted and he dropping multiples passes, but to honest Ben doesn’t even look in his direction at all. We falling in love with JuJu because Ben is giving him opportunity to be great. In for the record that’s the difference between Brady and Ben, Brady throws it all over the field… He spread the love even when Moss was there.

    • walter

      Ok i just watched it. Its very hard to defend him and its not misleading, but we need to try and help him..

    • Donte Williams

      that would be the dumbest decision to sit him for the remainder of the year and next year just cause he is having a temper tantrum in the media. did any of yinz have these thoughts about bell holding out and not even signing his tag tell damn near start of season? did any of yinz say the same about when AB was whining and complaining about his contract just 2yrs after he signed the extension? MB’s potential talent and his salary is worth keeping he is still on his rookie deal we are not getting a 6’4 4.4 forty WR for his price. we keep him and get him more involved like we are doing Vance gradually getting him involved and MB will stop. hopefully

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      I understand what you are saying, and hopefully this all goes away in the coming weeks…..but…and you knew it was coming…

      Yes he worked his butt off to get back, but he is the reason that he is even in this situation. JuJu is partly on the team because of his actions, and partly because Wheaton and Coates did not pan out. He has been given a few chances, but somehow that doesn’t factor into his mind when dealing with this situation. After the season, professionally mention how you feel that you could have been used more, not mid season like some spoiled brat.

      I understand the relationship and cut throat BS that the NFL teams have with players, but this is a young man who seems to think everyone else is the issue, and forgets/forgives his own transgressions.

    • Donte Williams

      thank you Tony MBs talent and price (rookie deal still) is not worth trading for a 6th rounder. Yes we traded Holmes after a SB MVP season but we had talent behind him and Holmes did back to back stupid things withing a 2-3 month period if I am not mistaken

    • #7

      Instead of doing what he’s doing Bryant should take his frustrations out on a water cooler for all to see. That’s what the real professionals do.

    • Superdriller316

      His argument makes no sense. He’s getting paid. It’s not like he’s getting paid per catch. If that were the case, he’d be broke. Quit looking down the road and worry about today.

    • melblount

      MB = MORONIC
      Used in a sentence: “Hey, don’t go all Bryant on me.”

      MB = DOPE
      Used in a sentence: “I just picked up a half-ounce of Bryant at the MMJ store. Let’s party!”

    • francesco

      Yes totally agree. Juju has become the flavor of the month.
      Ben hardly looks to MB because he is fixed on going to AB. Ben throwing to any other receiver is not a designed play but because AB was not open.
      Why not try MB as a punt returner? Use him that way and get him involved.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      In 7 games:

      MB has 18 catches out of 36 targets, for 234 yards and 1 TD. A catch rate of 50% and 13.0 YPC.

      JuJu has 17 catches out of 26 targets, for 231 yards and 3 TDs. Catch rate of 65.4% and 13.6 YPC. To be fair, JuJu only played in 6 games this year.

      In the last 2 games, MB had 5 targets and JuJu had 6 targets.

      MB has had his chances (again), and should be more focused on catching the ball/making the most of his chances, than complaining. JuJu is playing better at the moment, and it makes sense why the team looks to him more.

    • Justin Barlow

      Big deal. He flat out said he will play here through his contract which is what was likely to happen in the first place. And it i ridiculous that AB has triple the targets of the next closest guy. He is all world but he is choking the rest of the offense.

      Bryant is way off base with his method of communication but he is right.

    • ATL96STEELER

      It’s unfortunate that Bryant has put himself before the team, but that’s par for the course nowadays.

      The issue imo is getting the most production from him THIS season…I could care less about ’18 right now.

      As long as MB is giving the effort on the field, it really benefits both parties to play him. He has to put his best tape on display.

      Bottom line…he’s a good, but still developing player…even with his pot history, if he can stay clean and has reasonably good production they can get a pick for him this offseason…I’m thinking 2nd or 3rd round pick…if so, by all means, do it.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      AB was a sixth round draftee. People mature/come into their own at different points in their careers, especially with raw talent being coaches up at different levels.

      The dude is very talented, maybe not top 10, but worth discussing near that number. I understand he is frustrating, and I disagree totally with his actions, but his 4th round grade was based on attitude/issues more than talent. Just trying to be fair here.

    • francesco

      MB if you get traded I will follow your career wherever you go. It is a constant pleasure watching you play. Wherever you land… I will follow. Football is not about a team or a city. It’s about players who transcend the game. For me you are a stallion…and so I give you the name Black Beauty.

    • Jonathan Ferullo

    • WilliamSekinger

      Why people don’t get this simple truth is what I just don’t get.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Maybe you two should get a room?

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      Could be a stud in Detroit…..plus the Steelers have history with the team.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Maybe he understands what he’s doing and just doesn’t care, but we know what the deal is here…the kid wants to get paid and he feels like his opportunities to put up numbers to cash in are going to other players such as Juju.

      It is time for Tomlin to sit him down and say something to this effect… I can’t promise you a trade, but I can promise you if this continues in the media, you won’t play anymore this season…you don’t play, you’re value goes down, the least likely we will trade you.

    • Lil Smitty

      Ben targeted MB more this season than he had in the past. You can say that Ben has missed MB, which may be the case. However, the one thing that I have noticed about Bryant this year is he isn’t creating separation at the top of the routes like he did in the past. In past years Bryant would have to slow up to catch Ben’s passes. Almost all the passes have been beyond MB’s grasp and he wasn’t able to give that burst to grab the ball. Could it be possible that MB in adding the muscle has actually hindered his most important part of his game? How many times have you seen him five or ten yards beyond the Defensive Back on a pattern? He doesn’t seem to have the same top end speed that he had in the past. The only routes that I have seen MB catch with consistency are the 15 to 20 yards slants, because that is where the DBs are turning and running.
      I do agree that Ben will force the Ball to AB in double and triple coverage, but over half the time, AB comes down with them. Also seeing AB double and triple teamed means that opposing Defensive Coordinators are not concerned about MB any more.

    • JNick

      My thing is his value is nil at this point. So why give him away if there is a chance he can help you. Now if he gets to he more of an issue, then yes. But if he shuts up, the keep him and try to get what you can from him.